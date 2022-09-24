ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

villanova
3d ago

allover the down town area tearing down older homes, slappi g up cheap apartments ,with big price tags

Thorsdaddy
3d ago

some areas on the east side have the reno homes next door to a ramblshackle shotgun house...why pay premium dollar for that area.

KSAT 12

New Braunfels, Seguin & Schertz to host fall regional job fair

The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, and the Schertz Economic Development Corporation have teamed up to host a Regional Job Fair. The event will take place Tuesday, October 4 at the Schertz Civic Center in bldg 5, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Around 40...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA live - Monday, September 26, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, these are no average sandwiches! The folks from Krazy Katsu join us to show off their Asian-inspired chicken sandwiches and we dip in the fall menu from Duck Donuts. Plus, we putt for pups! The Texas Chihuahua Rescue fill you in on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for 17-year-old who disappeared on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who disappeared on the North Side on Monday. Tyrecce “TJ” Roberts was last seen in the 80 block of Viking Oak, near Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road. An alert from SAPD states that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Yes, that cart of groceries is costing noticeably more

SAN ANTONIO – From the produce aisle to the meat case, shoppers face price shock and tough decisions. “Oh, the meat, the meat, the beef,” said Michael McCall. He manages, but he has a family of five to feed. “I’ve seen that just for four pork chops, it’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

