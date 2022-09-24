Read full article on original website
old rocker kickinAss
3d ago
non of these politicians are going to.make a difference at all we know this, same old story everytime! we need to.get rid of career politicians and put real people in there, things will get better
AZFamily
Maricopa County attorney warns of brightly-colored fentanyl meant to attract young kids
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Leaders are now sounding the alarm saying fentanyl pills are in our community, and some are targeting kids. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell says dealers are trying to get more kids addicted. “People are getting hooked much quicker onto these pills and using them differently. People are injecting it, ingesting it,” she said. Nowadays, more fentanyl pills come in bright colors. “I’ve seen them with my own eyes in cases where we’ve made arrests.”
KTAR.com
Man sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Arizona
PHEONIX — A man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for his role in trafficking methamphetamine in Arizona, officials said. Luis Jesus Hernandez previously plead guilty to one count of illegally conducting an enterprise, Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a press release. Hernandez was...
AZFamily
El Mirage woman accused of smuggling hundreds arrested
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
AZFamily
Questions raised for Phoenix PD after man throwing rocks is shot and killed by officers
New numbers show rapid rise in children under 5 eating marijuana-infused edibles. Experts say the amount of THC can cause severe drowsiness, breathing problems and nausea in young children. Arizona doctors react to recent ruling on territorial abortion ban. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Camelback Family Planning owner, Gabrielle Goodrick,...
Arizona raises juror compensation from $12 to $300 per day
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has more than tripled the minimum amount of money jurors can earn each day for sitting in on a trial. For the first time in over 50 years, state officials have increased juror compensation to between $40 and $300 per day -- starting on day one of the trial. The pay rate had previously been set at $12 each day for trials lasting less than five days.
KTAR.com
Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
Washington Examiner
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
nypressnews.com
Arizona woman smuggled hundreds of illegal immigrants across border for 15K each: police
An Arizona woman is accused of smuggling hundreds of illegal immigrants into the US after they coughed up as much as $15,000 a pop to get across the border, authorities say. Tania Estudillo Hernandez allegedly smuggled between 80 and 100 migrants a month into the country for six months before she was arrested Friday.
Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, Imperial County Sheriff's Deputies from the Winterhaven station responded to shots fired in the 1800 block of Sapphire Lane. The post Homicide in Imperial Valley as ICSO investigates appeared first on KYMA.
12news.com
How should Arizona officials prosecute crimes involving fentanyl?
The fentanyl epidemic has flooded Arizona's courts with a slew of drug-related cases. But will prosecuting these people fix the crisis?
Valley woman asked a motorist to call 911. She then got fatally hit by a car
PHOENIX — A Valley woman has died after a car she had flagged down for help was pushed into her by another vehicle. Although no arrests have been made, investigations are still ongoing. According to a police report, 41-year-old Candice Russell had waved down a car near 9th Avenue...
Phoenix police respond to bomb threat at building of Mark Kelly's office
PHOENIX — Phoenix police responded Monday to threats of a bomb at a building near 22nd Street and Camelback Road that contains one of Sen. Mark Kelly's offices. A voicemail left by an unknown person implied a bomb had been left inside the multi-tenant building, police say. Officers searched...
Arizona abortion clinics send women to other states
ARIZONA, USA — When an Arizona judge ruled last week that prosecutors can resume enforcing a near-total ban on abortion that dates to the Civil War, it fell to the staff at Camelback Family Planning to break the news to the women scheduled for appointments in the coming weeks.
Foes of Arizona voucher expansion likely fail to make ballot
PHOENIX — A massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system will likely go into effect after public school advocates failed to gather enough signatures to block the law, a conservative think tank that supports the expansion said Monday. The Goldwater Institute, a conservative and libertarian public policy...
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to over 2 years for straw purchasing 82 firearms
PHOENIX — An Arizona City man was arrested earlier this month for straw purchasing firearms intended for Mexico, authorities said. From September 2020 until June 2021, 23-year-old Jorge Zuniga-Aguilera purchased at least 82 firearms from Arizona gun stores. One of the weapons was found as a murder weapon of...
AZFamily
Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
Judge dismisses charges in officer’s traffic death
A judge dismissed the criminal case against the woman who was charged in the death of Phoenix Police Officer Rutherford.
fox10phoenix.com
Over 1 million fentanyl pills seized by officers; single largest bust in Phoenix Police's history
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they have arrested two people in connection with the single largest fentanyl bust in the department's history. The bust reportedly happened on Sept. 21, but was announced by police officials on Sept. 23. The bust, according to officials, happened as officers...
