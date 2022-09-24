A sewage discharge just down a stretch of beach just south of Torrance on Sept. 7, with public health officials keeping the area closed until bacteria levels meet health standards. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health took samples Saturday after closing the beach, which showed that bacteria did not meet state standards. The beach is just south of Torrance and north of Palos Verdes.Sampling is done daily, and the beach will remain closed until two consecutive test results indicate that bacteria levels meet health standards.Beach areas under warning due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards include Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, 40th Street extension and Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach and Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street.

TORRANCE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO