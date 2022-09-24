Read full article on original website
theavtimes.com
33 COVID-related deaths reported in LA County over 3-day period
Los Angeles County reported another 33 COVID-19- related deaths from a three-day period ending Monday, Sept. 26, along with nearly 3,200 new cases. The county, which no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends, reported 13 deaths from Saturday, 11 from Sunday and nine for Monday. The new fatalities lifted the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 33,565. Another 3,196 COVID infections were reported Monday — 1,538 from Saturday, 967 from Sunday and 691 for Monday — giving the county a cumulative total of 3,450,411. Case numbers for Sunday and Monday tend to be lower than expected due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LA County Housing Authority Calls For More Permanent Beds To Address Homelessness Crisis
With permanent housing options scarce, more people are staying for longer in beds meant for temporary stays.
beckerspayer.com
2 million Californians may need to switch insurance after Medi-Cal shakeup
Millions of Medi-Cal recipients may have to switch health insurers, and doctors, after the state awarded Molina a swath of Medicaid contracts in some of its largest counties, according to a Kaiser Health News report published by the Los Angeles Times Sept. 25. Molina won its largest-ever Medicaid contract Aug....
LA agencies failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal homeless grants, report says
The three main housing agencies tasked with reducing homelessness in the Los Angeles area failed to spend nearly $150 million in federal grants between 2015 and 2020, according to a new report.
Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars
Black Californians could be due hundreds of thousands of dollars for housing discrimination, incarceration, and health disparities alone, consultants said at reparations task force hearings. The post Reparations task force: State could owe Black Californians hundreds of thousands of dollars appeared first on Long Beach Post.
longbeachlocalnews.com
City Announces Updated Masking Requirements will begin Today
LONG BEACH, CA – On Sept. 20, 2022, California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the updated Guidance for the Use of Face Masks, to take effect Sept. 23, shifting from a strong recommendation to wear face coverings in all indoor settings to a more nuanced approach to masking recommendations that is based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Levels. COVID-19 Community Levels are established levels of impact based on hospitalization rates, hospital bed occupancy and COVID-19 case rates. Since Sept. 1, Long Beach has been in the Low COVID-19 Community Level. The City of Long Beach will align with the new CDPH Guidance for the Use of Face Masks.
myburbank.com
Fentanyl and Burbank: Not Just a National Problem
Fentanyl has become a real danger. While we hear of the national implications of fentanyl overdoses and deaths, we must realize that the problem is also here in Burbank. It usually goes under the daily radar locally, but the danger is real. There is no one category of people who...
pasadenanow.com
One Pasadenan Has Contracted West Nile Virus, And Local Health Officials Are Working To Prevent More Infections
The dangerous West Nile virus (WNV) continues to be detected in mosquito and bird populations in the San Gabriel Valley and one Pasadena resident is known to have contracted the virus this tear, a city health official said. Manuel Carmona, Acting Director of the Pasadena Public Health Department, said that...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles deputy district attorney: Gascon 'tried to humiliate us' for recall
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has demoted numerous veteran prosecutors who supported his recall effort this year, Fox News reported. Among them is Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, who was one of the first to speak out on social media, urging residents to recall his boss, who is accused of being lenient on criminals at the expense of victims. McKinney said the move will affect his ability to seek justice.
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price
Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
spectrumnews1.com
Law enforcement agencies join forces to combat street racing, take overs
IRWINDALE, Calif. — LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva met with numerous law enforcement agencies to discuss the dangers and alternatives for street racing and takeovers. The president of Irwindale Speedway urged street racers to come to his facility to seek their thrills safely. One mom, Lili Trujillo Puckett, also...
2urbangirls.com
Sewage discharge shuts down Southland beach
TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance remains closed Sunday due to a sewage discharge. Rhe Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed RAT Beach on Sept. 7. According to the department, samples were taken on Saturday which showed that bacteria did not meet the state standards.
theregistrysocal.com
100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward
A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
Latinos now the majority in the Inland Empire and a new fund aims to boost community investments
The new report also highlights areas of improvement, but remaining disparities including homeownership rates, health insurance coverage, income, and education.
Sewage discharge keeps RAT Beach near Torrance closed
A sewage discharge just down a stretch of beach just south of Torrance on Sept. 7, with public health officials keeping the area closed until bacteria levels meet health standards. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health took samples Saturday after closing the beach, which showed that bacteria did not meet state standards. The beach is just south of Torrance and north of Palos Verdes.Sampling is done daily, and the beach will remain closed until two consecutive test results indicate that bacteria levels meet health standards.Beach areas under warning due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards include Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, 40th Street extension and Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach and Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street.
Antelope Valley Press
Parris threatens to close park
LANCASTER — The skatepark at the renovated Jane Reynolds Park opened to great fanfare, in February 2020, only to be fenced off a couple of weeks later due to public health safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The approximately 16,000-square-foot skatepark was constructed on the southern end of the...
PLANetizen
K Line to South L.A. To Open October 7
Los Angeles’ long-awaited Metro K Line will open to the public on October 7, according to a post in the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority blog, The Source, by Steve Hymon. The light rail line, previously known as the Crenshaw Line, will start operations at seven stations between...
signalscv.com
Thomas L. Cadman | What Constitutes Success?
Homeless outreach just got a boost from Supervisor Kathryn Barger when she allocated $2.3 million from her discretionary funds. These funds will be going to the L.A. Sheriffs Homeless Outreach Services Team and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Homeless Engagement Team. Spokeswoman Helen Chavez claims these teams are a “best practice” partnership and a successful model.
KGET 17
100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
Palos Verdes Fault Line Could Create Quake ’45 Times’ Stronger Than ’94 Northridge
What else could possibly go wrong for Southern California?. Oh yeah, there’s this: New discoveries surrounding a fault line in the South Bay may be capable of producing an earthquake that is “45 times stronger” than the devastating ‘94 quake in Northridge, according to KTLA. This...
