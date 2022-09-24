Read full article on original website
Notebook: Montana State's Tommy Mellott ruled out, early look ahead to prime time matchup
BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen confirmed Monday that starting quarterback Tommy Mellott will not play against UC Davis this Saturday. Mellott suffered a head injury after colliding with two Eastern Washington defenders while sliding this past weekend. He was back at practice Monday but wasn’t dressed or running through drills. Vigen added that Mellott is “feeling better” after the weekend.
Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense
MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
Griz slot in at No. 3, Bobcats at No. 4 in new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was little to no movement for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats. After being tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 last week, the Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) are now solo at No. 3 in the new poll which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies topped Portland State 53-16 on Saturday to open league play. The Grizzlies next take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Montana State loses Tommy Mellott but beats Eastern Washington
From the start it was a shootout at the Red Inferno in Cheney, WA as the Eastern Washington University Eagles and Montana State Bobcats exchanged blows from the beginning.
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
No. 4 Montana State overcomes scary injury, wins thriller at No. 15 Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Wash. — Roos Field has been a house of horrors for the Montana State football team, and it delivered several more scares on Saturday. But MSU didn’t let “The Inferno” unsettle another season. The Bobcats survived a scary injury to starting quarterback Tommy Mellott, a...
Montana State shows resiliency, embodies 'next man up' mentality in win over Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Wash. — Walking out of Providence Park with a 40-point loss to Oregon State on Sept. 17, Montana State was seemingly left with more questions than answers. Was this proof the 2022 Bobcats didn’t have what it takes to compete in the Big Sky this season? Was this defense too inexperienced? Were the three interceptions thrown by Tommy Mellott signs of a fatal flaw for this offense?
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits No. 15 Eastern Washington
CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington hosts Montana State on Saturday afternoon in the 2022 Big Sky Conference opener for both football teams. MSU is 2-1 and tied for No. 4 in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while EWU is 1-1 and No. 15. The Bobcats are 6 1/2-point favorites to win Saturday's game.
Bill Speltz: FCS title chase feels wide open after Saturday's occurrences
MISSOULA — It was early in the second quarter of Montana's homecoming football game Saturday when my mind started wandering. The Grizzlies' battle with Portland State was still intriguing, with the second-ranked hosts holding a 10-point lead in front of a capacity crowd. But it was hard to focus on the game, knowing what was taking place a thousand miles away in little Vermillion, South Dakota.
Lien leads Montana State Billings at Oktoberfest Triathlon
LONGMONT, Colo. — Montana State Billings freshman Alahna Lien placed 35th out of 49 participants Saturday at the Oktoberfest Triathlon. Competing in the second event of the season, Lien was clocked at one hour, 13 minutes. Teammate Madisan Chavez was 38th at 1:14.04. MSUB's Izzy Siegle, competing for the...
Adessa Lundberg leads way for Montana State Billings golfers
DUPONT, Wash. — Adessa Lundberg shot a career-best 36-hole total 159 over the weekend as Montana State Billings' women placed eighth at the Saint Martin's Invitational women's golf tournament. Lundberg shot an 80 on Friday and a 79 on Saturday. She finished in a tie for 18th in the...
Scoreboard: College football
Rocky: Trae Henry 28 pass from George Tribble Jr., (Austin Drake kick) 5:26. Rocky: Joseph Dwyer 11 pass from Tribble (Drake kick), 13:00. Rocky: Henry 43 pass from Tribble (Drake kick), 6:53. Rocky: DeNiro Killian Jr. 12 pass from Tribble (Drake kick), 2:07. Rocky: Kaysan Barnett 70 punt return (Drake...
MSUB golfer Dawson Strobel finishes 2nd at SMU Invitational
DUPONT, Wash. — Golfer Dawson Strobel of Montana State Billings placed second Saturday at the Saint Martin's Invitational. which wrapped up Saturday at The Home Course. Strobel shot 139 (66-73) to finish second to Simon Fraser's Aidan Goodfellow, who finished at 138 (68-70). Strobel tied for the tournament high...
Montana State Billings battles to draw in men's, women's soccer
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and visiting Western Oregon University battled to a 1-1 tie Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. The Yellowjackets (1-5-3, 1-2-1) led early on Kiley Sandow's goal in the 41st minute. The Wolves (4-2-2, 1-2-1) tied the match in the...
Attorney behind Montana's stream access cases discusses career at Montana State University event
A Bozeman attorney who helped enshrine Montana’s stream access rights into law said during a talk on Thursday that he believes the state’s public trust doctrine is well-protected, and it would be difficult for legislators to alter it. Jim Goetz, the attorney who defended stream access rights along...
The Viz: Montanans working from home
This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that the proportion of Montanans working from home spiked dramatically in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bureau reports that in...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here's Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School
I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor
If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
