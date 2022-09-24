ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 5

IgotoutofCA
3d ago

About time! Roberts is a questionable manger regards pitching. He just can’t seem to get it right.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers

Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw ‘So Happy’ For Albert Pujols

Clayton Kershaw didn’t have a clean inning on Saturday night but still turned in a quality start to help the Los Angeles Dodgers bounce back from being shut out by the St. Louis Cardinals. While Kershaw gave up a two-run home run to Nolan Arenado, it was his matchups...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Phillips
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Chris Martin
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium

Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Diamondbacks#Dodger Blue#The Los Angeles Dodgers
dodgerblue.com

Cardinals Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Freddie Freeman Scratched From Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound from an 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the series opener as they send Clayton Kershaw to the mound. With Albert Pujols’ chase for his 700th home run taking much, if not all, of the focus from Friday’s game, the Dodgers never got going on and their pitching struggled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

ESPN Documentary Revisits Dodgers-Yankees World Series Rivalry

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees played three times in the World Series from 1977-81, which is the subject of a new production from ESPN Films. “Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War” airs Tuesday night on ESPN at 6 p.m. PT. The documentary is produced by Mark Shapiro and Dodgers part-owner Peter Guber in association with FILM45, directed by Fritz Mitchell and narrated by longtime fan Rob Lowe.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy