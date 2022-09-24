The Bank of England’s chief economist has said that slump in the value of the pound will require a “significant monetary policy response”. Speaking at a conference on Tuesday, Huw Pill said there had been “significant market consequences” following the chancellor’s announcement of tax-cuts on Friday. In a statement to Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy Forum, Mr Pill tried to reassure those present that the Bank of England had a watchful eye on current events. “In the Monetary Policy Committee, we are certainly not indifferent to the repricing of financial assets that we have seen,” he said. “I want to...

