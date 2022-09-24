ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Tokeny and Ownera Look to Boost Liquidity of Digital Assets in New Partnership

Tokeny, a leading security token platform based in Luxembourg, has partnered with Ownera to leverage its global inter-trading network to boost security token liquidity. The Ownera FinP2P network is based on the open-source FinP2P protocol. While most industry observers believe that all securities will become digital at some point in...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Voyager Completes Auction, Announces Agreement for FTX to Acquire Its Assets

Voyager Digital Ltd. (FRA: UCD2) announced that “after multiple rounds of bidding in a highly competitive auction process that lasted two weeks, its operating company Voyager Digital LLC, selected West Realm Shires Inc. (FTX US) as the highest and best bid for its assets.”. The Official Committee of Unsecured...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

OKX Introduces OKX Lite to Make Crypto Trading, Earning More Accessible

OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second-largest” cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of OKX Lite, a simplified version of its trading app that “makes it easy for users to buy, sell, swap and put their crypto to work.”. With a more streamlined look and feel...
COMPUTERS
crowdfundinsider.com

Revolut Expands Crypto Offering, Launches Support for 29 Digital Tokens

Revolut, the global financial super app with more than 20 million customers worldwide, announced that it has “expanded its crypto offering to launch 29 new tokens for US* users, via a new partnership with Apex Crypto.”. Customers can now “buy and sell a total of 36 cryptocurrencies directly within...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Third Coast#Financial Services#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Firstbank#Fb Financial Corp#Treasury Prime#Insuretech
crowdfundinsider.com

DARPA Introduces Crypto Project with Inca Digital

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded Inca Digital‘s government contracting division, Inca Digital Federal, a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract “to research advanced methods for analyzing activity related to financial applications of distributed ledgers in a project called: ‘Mapping the Impact of Digital Financial Assets’.”
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

CBDCs: Iran Begins Pilot Launch of Crypto-Rial

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said this past Wednesday that it will “begin the pilot launch of crypto-rial as the bank’s digital currency as of Thursday.”. The CBI has said that “the aim of designing the crypto-rial is to turn banknotes into a programmable entity.”. One...
WORLD
The Independent

Bank of England chief economist says pound slump will ‘require significant response’

The Bank of England’s chief economist has said that slump in the value of the pound will require a “significant monetary policy response”. Speaking at a conference on Tuesday, Huw Pill said there had been “significant market consequences” following the chancellor’s announcement of tax-cuts on Friday. In a statement to Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy Forum, Mr Pill tried to reassure those present that the Bank of England had a watchful eye on current events. “In the Monetary Policy Committee, we are certainly not indifferent to the repricing of financial assets that we have seen,” he said. “I want to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Fintech

Comments / 0

Community Policy