Tokeny and Ownera Look to Boost Liquidity of Digital Assets in New Partnership
Tokeny, a leading security token platform based in Luxembourg, has partnered with Ownera to leverage its global inter-trading network to boost security token liquidity. The Ownera FinP2P network is based on the open-source FinP2P protocol. While most industry observers believe that all securities will become digital at some point in...
Voyager Completes Auction, Announces Agreement for FTX to Acquire Its Assets
Voyager Digital Ltd. (FRA: UCD2) announced that “after multiple rounds of bidding in a highly competitive auction process that lasted two weeks, its operating company Voyager Digital LLC, selected West Realm Shires Inc. (FTX US) as the highest and best bid for its assets.”. The Official Committee of Unsecured...
OKX Introduces OKX Lite to Make Crypto Trading, Earning More Accessible
OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second-largest” cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of OKX Lite, a simplified version of its trading app that “makes it easy for users to buy, sell, swap and put their crypto to work.”. With a more streamlined look and feel...
Revolut Expands Crypto Offering, Launches Support for 29 Digital Tokens
Revolut, the global financial super app with more than 20 million customers worldwide, announced that it has “expanded its crypto offering to launch 29 new tokens for US* users, via a new partnership with Apex Crypto.”. Customers can now “buy and sell a total of 36 cryptocurrencies directly within...
DARPA Introduces Crypto Project with Inca Digital
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded Inca Digital‘s government contracting division, Inca Digital Federal, a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract “to research advanced methods for analyzing activity related to financial applications of distributed ledgers in a project called: ‘Mapping the Impact of Digital Financial Assets’.”
CBDCs: Iran Begins Pilot Launch of Crypto-Rial
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said this past Wednesday that it will “begin the pilot launch of crypto-rial as the bank’s digital currency as of Thursday.”. The CBI has said that “the aim of designing the crypto-rial is to turn banknotes into a programmable entity.”. One...
Digital Collectibles: NFT Financials Falling in Q3 but On-Chain Metrics Remain Bullish, Report Claims
DappRadar, the global app store for decentralized applications, predicts in its new report on the state of the NFT market that “despite financials falling in Q3 that total sales are expected to grow by 6% by the end of the quarter.”. Although the NFT market’s trading volume “decreased by...
Bank of England chief economist says pound slump will ‘require significant response’
The Bank of England’s chief economist has said that slump in the value of the pound will require a “significant monetary policy response”. Speaking at a conference on Tuesday, Huw Pill said there had been “significant market consequences” following the chancellor’s announcement of tax-cuts on Friday. In a statement to Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy Forum, Mr Pill tried to reassure those present that the Bank of England had a watchful eye on current events. “In the Monetary Policy Committee, we are certainly not indifferent to the repricing of financial assets that we have seen,” he said. “I want to...
