Cynthia Crain
3d ago
They do nothing but among themselves as well as the board of education grow up and get to work the people of Flint are sick of a lot stuff not just blight
WNEM
Potentially 3k jobs coming to Flint area following property purchase
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley says the old Buick City property, one of the largest Brownfield sites in the state, is getting closer to having a new purpose. “It’s a game changer,” Neeley said. “We have just one more, two more steps to make sure that...
East Village Magazine
“Game changers” for City of Flint: Mayor touts blight, ARPA funds, proposed water credit, infrastructure
Hot topics for Flint residents are city employees’ pension fund, blight elimination, and the spending of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Funds) funds on Flint’s crumbling infrastructure. One plan for ARPA money distribution includes a $300 water credit for residents, a proposal awaiting City Council consideration. In a press...
abc12.com
Flint approaches deadline for lead pipe replacements
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The clock is ticking for the city of Flint to finish replacing lead service lines. Contractors have until Friday to reach their court-mandated deadline. The service line replacement program resulted from a 2016 civil suit by the Natural Resources Defense Council. The settlement of that 2016 suit originally set out a deadline for 2020. Since then, it's been pushed back several times.
abc12.com
Flint City Council approves water credits for residents
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- A $300 credit will go toward every active water account in Flint after a long awaited vote by Flint City Council. The move has been debated since June and allocates $8.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to make the credits possible. Credits will be sent...
Flint police recruits to see pay hike to $15 an hour
FLINT, MI – The Flint Police Department is increasing the pay it offers to its recruits for the first time since 2005. Effective immediately, the department will begin paying police recruits $15 an hour, department and city officials announced Monday, Sept. 26, during a news conference held in the Flint Police Department roll call room.
WILX-TV
Ingham County seeks public input on Lake Lansing Road project
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Road Department wants to know what people think about having fewer lanes on a busy road in the name of safety. The project would convert Lake Lansing Road between Abbot and Hagadorn roads from four lanes down to two with a center turn lane. It will also improve the crosswalks at Birch Road Drive and Towar Avenue.
abc12.com
Construction starts on Genesee County fire training facility
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee Intermediate School District officially started the construction of what will be Mid-Michigan's only fire training facility not part of a fire department. The program will allow up to 72 high school students to get advanced firefighter and first responder training -- more than...
abc12.com
Flint fire crews battle another suspicious fire on city's east side
Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint fire crews battled another suspicious fire on the city’s east side Friday afternoon. A crowd gathered as a cloud of dark smoke and bright orange flames filled the sky on Missouri Avenue, a couple houses away from Caleb Weber. “It’s really scary,” Weber said....
abc12.com
Groundbreaking officially starts project for Genesee County fire training facility
The Genesee Intermediate School District broke ground on a new facility dedicated to training firefighters for county departments. Construction starts on Genesee County fire training facility. The program will allow up to 72 high school students to get advanced firefighter and first responder training -- more than double the current...
WNEM
Residents pick up pieces after Hogarth Ave. explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been ten months since a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue left the Flint neighborhood in ruins. Residents have been told they can finally begin to clean up and move forward. The explosion killed two. “It hasn’t been a picnic. That’s for sure,” said Phil...
hourdetroit.com
Tuned Out: Recent Documentary on Flint Water Crisis Falls Flat with Flint Residents
Nayyirah Shariff was half an hour late to Flint: Who Can You Trust?, a documentary chronicling the Flint water crisis, when it premiered in the Flint area in May. A new variant of COVID-19 was on the loose, and after two years living as a “hermit,” they were hesitant to leave the house. But as a local water rights activist and being prominently featured in the film, they figured they ought to go.
abc12.com
Decision on Flint water credit for residents with delinquent bills expected Monday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A major decision on water credits for Flint residents is happening tomorrow after being delayed again last week. It's a measure the city council has been discussing since June that would bring $300 to Flint residents with delinquent water bills. Council members say the credit does...
Why Are Gas Prices So High In Flint?
Over last weekend, I was in Tampa Bay to clear out my former home. One glaring thing stood out. The price of gas was only $3.29 per gallon?! And, there's a hurricane coming (which you'd think would drive up the price, but apparently not). Ohio's gas prices are about the...
Lapeer Is Getting A New Sign – Like The One In Flint
A landmark sign is in the works for the city of Lapeer. The question is - where it be set up?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick is working on the giant sign now in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint.
lansingcitypulse.com
Frandor evicts CATA over 'safety concerns' caused by shelters and riders
MONDAY, Sept. 26 — Frandor is kicking out CATA in three weeks because the shopping center’s management says bus shelters and some riders pose “many safety concerns for our customers and employees.”. "Lansing Police are not effectively helping us with vagrancy, public intoxication/open container, aggressive panhandling, public...
wsgw.com
Dow Event Center Parking Ramp Close to Opening
The parking ramp at The Dow Event Center will be open for the Saginaw Spirit home opener versus the Guelph Storm October 1. Over the past year, renovations to the structure include lighting updates, structural repairs and other necessary improvements. Replacement of the elevators is still underway. The elevators will not be operational until the spring 2023. Until then, extra handicap parking on the first floor has been opened to meet any increased demand. $7.5 million has been invested into the parking ramp as part of the four-phase renovation managed by Spence Brothers Construction. This includes a new automated parking system for non-event parking.
Meet Karima Amlani: A Flint community leader, activist and role model
FLINT, MI - Karima Amlani has tried a few different things in her life. But her calling card has always been giving back to the community. For that reason, Amlani has earned a spot on the Flint and Genesee Group’s first “40 under 40″ recognition program. Amlani...
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Rollover Crash At Corunna Road (Genesee County, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a rollover crash on southbound I_75 at Corunna road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. According to the police, a 24-year-old Flint woman was driving a [..]
nbc25news.com
Annual Community Outreach Car and Bike show held in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - The Saginaw American Legion Post 4-39 held its annual Community Outreach Car and Bike show Sunday. The event is put on to raise money for Make-A-Wish, while also offering the community a glimpse of what the American Legion has to offer potential new members. 2nd Vice President,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Chick-fil-A plans next standalone restaurant in Oakland County
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Chick-fil-A is planning to open its first standalone store in Southfield. The new restaurant will be off Telegraph Road near West 12 Mile Road and will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m for dine-in, carry-out, mobile orders and drive-thru. The fast...
