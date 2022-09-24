ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Post Register

Roberts man reportedly threatened woman with gun, then left it near a school

A Roberts man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun. Blake Ockerman, 23, reportedly also told deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had left the gun near Roberts Elementary School after fleeing from the victim’s residence. Deputies located the weapon the same night it was abandoned.
ROBERTS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four weekend wrecks in East Idaho claim one life, injure eight people

One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor died at...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man gets probation for involvement in Shelley construction site burglary

BLACKFOOT — A California man who pleaded guilty to grand theft has been sentenced to probation. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, was put on felony probation for four years after District Judge Darren Simpson suspended a prison sentence of three to 10 years during a sentencing hearing Monday. According to court records, Herrera received credit for 90 days of time served on the suspended sentence.
SHELLEY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Women airlifted to PMC, University of Utah Hospital after wreck that left local man dead

A man died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the injured women was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Portneuf Medical Center in...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Adult, two juveniles injured in crash on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — An adult and two juveniles were injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Fort Hall Reservation Saturday night. The 8 p.m. crash involved two compact SUVs on Highway 91 just north of Sheepskin Road, Idaho State Police said. The injured adult was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello while the two injured juveniles were transported via ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, state...
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Don’t become a victim of this phone scam costing victims thousands of dollars

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. IDAHO FALLS – These days, our deputies see a wide variety of scams and fraudulent activity on social media, emails, texts and cell phone calls. One of the most common cell phone scams we see are suspects pretending to be law enforcement or an officer of the courts trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest. Some suspects are using technology that shows the actual phone number of local law enforcement on your caller ID, utilizing a fake voice mail system to route return calls to various divisions of your local police agency, and using similar names of actual local personnel to seem authentic.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man dies, two women airlifted to hospitals following wreck near Blackfoot

A man died and two women were airlifted to local hospitals after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The wreck occurred when a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Taylor failed to...
eastidahonews.com

Man, 2 juveniles taken to hospital after rollover crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred at 8:34 p.m., Sept. 24, northbound US-91 at milepost 88.9, in Fort Hall. A 45-year-old male from Pocatello was traveling northbound on US-91 in a 1999 Honda CR-V. A juvenile...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Fox News

Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash

Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

At least one person injured in motor home crash on I-15 between McCammon and Inkom

At least one person was injured in a motor home crash on Interstate 15 between McCammon and Inkom. The 12:45 p.m. Sunday wreck occurred when the motor home left the freeway's northbound lanes, struck lava rock and crashed through a fence. State police confirmed that at least one of the motor home's occupants was transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash. Multiple Pocatello Fire Department ambulances responded to the wreck along with state police and Bannock County sheriff's deputies. One lane of Interstate 15 northbound was temporarily shut down because of the crash. The wreck remains under investigation by state police who are expected to release further details soon.
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of attempting to strangle 13-year-old boy

POCATELLO — A 35-year-old local man has been charged with felony injury to a child after police say he attempted to strangle a 13-year-old boy. Joshua Ray Constantinoff, 35, of Pocatello, was charged on Monday following a Pocatello police investigation on Saturday, according to police and court records. The incident began to unfold around 8:15 p.m. Saturday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 2400 block of South Second Avenue...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Blackfoot awards downtown sewer improvement bid

The Blackfoot City Council awarded a downtown sewer construction bid at their Sept. 6 meeting which aims to make needed improvements to the sewer system. The sewer construction bid was between two companies, and the city awarded it to the lowest bidder, which was Knife River, a construction company out of Idaho Falls.
BLACKFOOT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy