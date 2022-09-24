Read full article on original website
Related
thereflector.com
Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death
The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
Clark County to take jail from sheriff's control after unanimous council vote
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A resolution to move control of the Clark County Jail away from the sheriff's office passed Tuesday evening. The county council voted unanimously to set up a new department to manage jail services. But some key players, namely the candidates running to be the next sheriff say they were totally caught off guard by the move.
Police: St. Helens K9 helps nab suspect after multiple car break-ins
The suspect is being lodged at Columbia County Jail on counts of Theft I, Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle, and multiple outstanding warrants.
Portland burglary, Hockinson hit-runs land woman in jail
A woman suspected of being involved in a Portland burglary and car theft was arrested by Clark County deputies after numerous hit-and-run reports in the Hockinson area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Mom of Portland teen who died from accidental fentanyl overdose sues alleged drug dealer on behalf of son
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The mom of a Portland teen who accidentally overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills is now suing the alleged drug trafficker. Kerry Cohen says her son Griffin Hoffmann had a big heart and loved life. “He was my favorite person in the world,” said Cohen. “Being around him...
kptv.com
Multiple vehicles vandalized in Clark Co., police searching for suspects
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, and deputies are searching for suspects, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Police said they’ve received several reports of cars with smashed windows, and dents and dings. Shannon Frantz, a neighbor who...
Man charged with unprovoked killing of retired professor, beating elderly man in downtown Portland held without bail
A man charged with killing a retired professor and seriously injuring another man during an unprovoked attack at a Portland bus stop in June was denied bail Monday after a judge heard evidence that the suspect appeared unremorseful and delusional in statements afterward to police. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin...
ClarkCountyToday
Identity Clark County accepting nominations for Ed Lynch honorary board seat
VANCOUVER – One aspiring business person has a unique opportunity to serve for a year alongside the region’s most accomplished business leaders on the Identity Clark County (ICC) board of directors. The nonprofit business leaders group is seeking its seventh appointee to the Ed Lynch board seat, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thereflector.com
State transportation commission hears about economic realities in North Clark County
A lack of land and the growing pains of a population boom are among the biggest challenges to economic growth in North Clark County. On Sept. 14, the second day of a two-day meeting hosted at Battle Ground City Hall, the Washington State Transportation Commission heard from local officials about the economic state of North Clark County and how it relates to transportation.
kptv.com
Stolen car found in Sandy River
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
thereflector.com
Two people arrested in countywide vehicle prowls
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return stolen firearms and a laptop after arresting two people in connection to countywide vehicle prowls. On Sept. 20, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests, but did not release the names of those arrested. The two were arrested in connection with vehicle prowls stretching from Camas to Battle Ground.
Chronicle
Lax Supervision That Led to Oregon Prisoner Escape, Brutal Attack ‘Appalling,’ Judge Says
A distracted Oregon Department of Forestry worker was the lone supervisor at a work site last year when a prisoner with a violent history walked away and bludgeoned two women with a large tree branch in an isolated Washington County campground, according to state officials and investigative reports released Friday.
Deputies recover 92K fentanyl pills during bust: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reportedly seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation.
clayconews.com
DEPUTIES SEIZE 92,000 FENTANYL PILLS, THIRTEEN (13) POUNDS OF OTHER DRUGS IN CLACKMAS COUNTY, OREGON DURING INVESTIGATION
CLACKMAS COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that during a recent investigation, deputies learned that on Sunday, September 18, 2022, a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies, with...
kptv.com
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Two Cornelius women are in custody after running from deputies in a high-speed chase on Friday night. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first got word around 6:30 p.m. that 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a car. Officers say Santoyo was wanted for an incident in early September when she threatened to shoot an adult and four children.
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin man convicted of killing mother
Garth Patrick Beams of Tualatin was sentenced to life in prison by a Washington County circuit court judge last month for beating his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat in 2018. Beams was convicted on Aug. 25 of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the...
987thebull.com
Beaverton Man Accused Of Attempted Murder After Attack With Beer Bottle
CORNELIUS, Ore. – A Beaverton man is accused of assaulting a man with a beer bottle and then punching and stabbing another man in the arms and back. The Washington county Sheriff’s Office says the incident on Sunday afternoon happened at a home in Cornelius after an argument between 40-year-old Juan Manuel Contreras and a woman.
Teen groped at SE Portland bus stop, driver stops to help
An unidentified man who allegedly groped a teenager's breasts at a Southeast Portland bus stop remains at large, police said.
clayconews.com
FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
Comments / 3