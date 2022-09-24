ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

thereflector.com

Battle Ground man identified in suspicious north county death

The man found dead at a campsite surrounded by booby traps in northeast Clark County earlier this month has been identified. The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office identified Shane Beech, 52, of Battle Ground, as the man discovered at a campsite east of Chelatchie Prairie on Sept. 12. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of the medical examiner’s announcement.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

State transportation commission hears about economic realities in North Clark County

A lack of land and the growing pains of a population boom are among the biggest challenges to economic growth in North Clark County. On Sept. 14, the second day of a two-day meeting hosted at Battle Ground City Hall, the Washington State Transportation Commission heard from local officials about the economic state of North Clark County and how it relates to transportation.
kptv.com

Stolen car found in Sandy River

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Authorities found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday morning. Deputies discovered the car and called the owner who was surprised that it wasn’t parked in their driveway, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. A picture tweeted by the sheriff’s office...
thereflector.com

Two people arrested in countywide vehicle prowls

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return stolen firearms and a laptop after arresting two people in connection to countywide vehicle prowls. On Sept. 20, the sheriff’s office announced the arrests, but did not release the names of those arrested. The two were arrested in connection with vehicle prowls stretching from Camas to Battle Ground.
clayconews.com

DEPUTIES SEIZE 92,000 FENTANYL PILLS, THIRTEEN (13) POUNDS OF OTHER DRUGS IN CLACKMAS COUNTY, OREGON DURING INVESTIGATION

CLACKMAS COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that during a recent investigation, deputies learned that on Sunday, September 18, 2022, a person was driving to the Portland-area with a substantial amount of illegal drugs. Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) deputies, with...
kptv.com

2 arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Two Cornelius women are in custody after running from deputies in a high-speed chase on Friday night. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first got word around 6:30 p.m. that 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a car. Officers say Santoyo was wanted for an incident in early September when she threatened to shoot an adult and four children.
tualatinlife.com

Tualatin man convicted of killing mother

Garth Patrick Beams of Tualatin was sentenced to life in prison by a Washington County circuit court judge last month for beating his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat in 2018. Beams was convicted on Aug. 25 of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the...
987thebull.com

Beaverton Man Accused Of Attempted Murder After Attack With Beer Bottle

CORNELIUS, Ore. – A Beaverton man is accused of assaulting a man with a beer bottle and then punching and stabbing another man in the arms and back. The Washington county Sheriff’s Office says the incident on Sunday afternoon happened at a home in Cornelius after an argument between 40-year-old Juan Manuel Contreras and a woman.
clayconews.com

FATAL TWO-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 219 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:55 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 219 near milepost 16. The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Buell motorcycle, operated by...
