Herald and News
Prep football roundup: Henley, Mazama cruise to Class 4A victories
Logan Whitlock rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries as host Henley High, ranked No. 4 in the state in the Class 4A coaches' poll, defeated No. 9 Cascade 40-22 Friday night. Shaw Stork completed 7 of 16 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns and added...
Fans, bands show their spirit in Week 4 of Oregon high school football: See 40 photos from this week’s games
NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: The Oregonian/OregonLive is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery to see if we photographed you or your favorite high school athlete, and choose “Get Photo” to download free print-quality images. Week 4 of Oregon high school football...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver
It might be bright and sunny outside, but ski season is just a few months away. Mt. Bachelor announced its taking a new approach to season passes this year in an effort to avoid lawsuits. This year, Mt. Bachelor season passes will have two pricing options with varied protection offered...
Herald and News
Join the Klamath County Library teams for the Oregon Battle of the Books
Calling all readers in third through eighth grades: The downtown Klamath County Library is recruiting for its Oregon Battle of the Books (OBOB) season. Participants in two age groups — third through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade — will read at least one of their bracket’s Battle of the Books titles and prepare to battle in trivia games about the books. Battle of the Books meetings combine the fun of a book club and the competitive energy of trivia games. The two teams will meet monthly at 4 p.m., starting in October:
mybasin.com
Klamath County – PERMANENT ROAD CLOSURE
That portion of Summers Lane that is south of the South Side Bypass. will be permanently closed to all thru traffic beginning Wednesday. Please see the attached vicinity map or click here. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid. delays. For additional questions or concerns, please...
KTVL
Blackwell Road in Central Point closed this weekend
CENTRAL POINT — Oregon 140 east of Interstate 5 will close to all traffic from Dean Creek Road north to the Blackwell Road Gold Hill turnoff for the completion of a 10 million-dollar road construction project. The closure will last from Friday, September 23 at 6:00 pm until Monday...
KDRV
Jackson County & City of Medford looking for community response on wildfire smoke
MEDFORD, Ore-- With wildfire smoke now a common occurrence in Southern Oregon, Jackson County and the City of Medford want to hear about how wildfire and prescribed fire smoke is impacting the Jackson County community. According to Jackson County's website, officials are hoping to gather community input through the "Jackson...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon average gas price back over $5 gallon; Central Oregon even higher
The gas price spike in Oregon that started late last week continued through the weekend. The average gas price in Oregon is again more than $5 per gallon. In Central Oregon, the price is even higher. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded in Oregon in Monday is now...
oregontoday.net
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
Herald and News
Oregon Tribal Student Grant helps Native American students afford college — and stick with it
Megan Van Pelt just finished resident assistant training at the University of Oregon. She’s settling into her dorm room at UO’s Kalapuya Ilihi residence hall and preparing for the start of the fall term on Monday. Van Pelt is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla...
KTVZ
Merkley, Wyden announce $100 million in awards for Oregon climate-smart commodities, rural projects
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Monday four Oregon-based organizations will be receiving awards totaling $100 million to foster partnerships around Oregon to support the production and marketing of climate-smart commodities. These projects are intended to expand markets for commodities that are produced with smaller...
Oregon byway makes list of 7 scenic drives for fall foliage in U.S.
Hardy, coniferous trees are an icon of Central Oregon, but the region gets its fair share of fall color -- just like western parts of the state.
beachconnection.net
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
opb.org
Pacific Northwest could soon double or triple its small number of seaweed farms
There’s a rising tide of interest in opening seaweed farms in the Pacific Northwest. If even half of the current applicants succeed, it would more than double the small number of commercial seaweed growing operations in Oregon and Washington state. Commercial fisherman Riley Starks of Lummi Island is one...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
KDRV
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
Columbus Day 1962 storm set bar for PNW storms
Nearly 60 years ago, October 12, 1962, the Columbus Day Storm hit the West Coast from Oregon to British Columbia. Winds topped 90 mph in many places and more than 100 mph in others.
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
