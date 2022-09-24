ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiloquin, OR

Herald and News

Join the Klamath County Library teams for the Oregon Battle of the Books

Calling all readers in third through eighth grades: The downtown Klamath County Library is recruiting for its Oregon Battle of the Books (OBOB) season. Participants in two age groups — third through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade — will read at least one of their bracket’s Battle of the Books titles and prepare to battle in trivia games about the books. Battle of the Books meetings combine the fun of a book club and the competitive energy of trivia games. The two teams will meet monthly at 4 p.m., starting in October:
mybasin.com

Klamath County – PERMANENT ROAD CLOSURE

That portion of Summers Lane that is south of the South Side Bypass. will be permanently closed to all thru traffic beginning Wednesday. Please see the attached vicinity map or click here. The motoring public is encouraged to use alternative routes to avoid. delays. For additional questions or concerns, please...
KTVL

Blackwell Road in Central Point closed this weekend

CENTRAL POINT — Oregon 140 east of Interstate 5 will close to all traffic from Dean Creek Road north to the Blackwell Road Gold Hill turnoff for the completion of a 10 million-dollar road construction project. The closure will last from Friday, September 23 at 6:00 pm until Monday...
oregontoday.net

Rare Quake, Sept. 26

A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
beachconnection.net

That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
The Oregonian

Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’

Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
