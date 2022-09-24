Read full article on original website
Planned Parenthood seeks pause of Arizona abortion ruling
PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood has asked an Arizona judge to put on hold a ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce a Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases. The state’s largest abortion provider said Monday that last week's ruling has created confusion about the status of the law in Arizona. Its lawyers cited conflicts created by the abortion ban dating to 1864, a more recent law banning abortions after 15 weeks, and a variety of other laws regulating the termination of pregnancies. Arizona’s political leaders have issued inconsistent opinions about which law takes precedence.
GOP attacks Minnesota governor in $250M food fraud case
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republicans have attacked Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, after a judge took the rare public step of disputing the administration’s claim that the judge prevented it from cutting off payments to Feeding Our Future. The nonprofit is the target of a $250 million federal fraud case. The GOP candidates for Minnesota governor, attorney general and state auditor said Monday that Walz and other top Democrats should have done more to stop the alleged fraud in its early stages, before it became what federal prosecutors have called the largest pandemic-related fraud scheme in the country.
Foes of Arizona voucher expansion likely fail to make ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A conservative think tank says a massive expansion of Arizona’s private school voucher system will likely go into effect, after public school advocates failed to gather enough signatures to block the law. The Phoenix-based Goldwater Institute on Monday cited petition sheets made available by the Secretary of State’s office. Save Our Schools Arizona, the grassroots group opposing the law, acknowledged they are probably well below the threshold. The new law lets every parent in Arizona take public money now sent to the K-12 public school system and use it to pay for their children’s private school tuition, homeschool materials or other education costs.
Hiroshima bombing recalled in Oregon "peace trees" campaign
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — This week marks the culmination of a four-year-long campaign in Oregon to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. An Oregon official involved in the campaign says recognition of the continued threat of nuclear weapons is especially relevant today, with Russian President Vladimir Putin making veiled threats to use them in his war against Ukraine. An arborist from Ashland, Oregon, obtained the seeds from Green Legacy Hiroshima and germinated them. Oregon Community Trees and the state forestry department collaborated in finding homes for the trees. Communities all over responded, including Seaside, Bend, Hood River and La Grande, with 51 trees planted.
Patrol spots Chinese, Russian naval ships off Alaska island
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a ship on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across a guided missile cruiser from China. But it turns out the cruiser wasn't alone when it was spotted about 86 miles north of Alaska's Kiska Island. The U.S. patrol ship, known as a cutter, found two other Chinese ships and four Russian naval vessels, including a destroyer. The ships broke their single formation and dispersed but the Coast Guard says the Honolulu-based Kimball will continue to monitor the area. The Coast Guard commander in Alaska says the Chinese and Russian ships operated in accordance with international rules and norms. However, they will continue to ensure there are no disruptions to U.S. interests around Alaska.
The California State Soccer Association – South Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership with Sports Connect with Historic Extension
FULLERTON, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California State Soccer Association – South (Cal South), the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association, has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Cal South’s mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.
Vulnerable Tampa Bay braces for storm not seen in a century
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — It’s been over a century since a major storm like Hurricane Ian has struck the Tampa Bay area, which blossomed from a few hundred thousand people in 1921 to more than 3 million today. Many of these people live in low-lying neighborhoods that are highly susceptible to storm surge and flooding they have rarely before experienced, which some experts say could be worsened by the effects of climate change. The problem confronting the region is that storms approaching from the south, as Hurricane Ian is on track to do, push huge volumes of water up into shallow Tampa Bay and are likely to inundate homes and businesses with up to 10 feet of storm surge.
