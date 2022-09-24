Read full article on original website
Blountville man dies following motorcycle crash
A Blountville, Tennessee, man died last week after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, Virginia, on Saturday, Sept. 10. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Carl W. Marco, 76, of Blountville, Tennessee, was traveling east on Route 58 riding a 2014 Harley-Davidson Ultra Glide when it ran off the left side of the road and into the median. The motorcycle then struck a ditch and overturned. Marco was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Bucket truck hits train trestle over Piedmont Avenue
A bucket truck struck the railroad bridge that crosses Piedmont Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, after 11 a.m. on Monday. Traffic access was closed until an engineer from Norfolk Southern could come and evaluate the extent of damage to the bridge, City Manager Randy Eads said. Detours will remain in place...
Bristol Cross agate
Daniel Boone 47, David Crockett 61, Dobyns Bennett 65, Knox Bearden 109, Tennessee High 131, Morristown West 136, Eastside 146, Jefferson County 234, West Ridge 261. 1. Kamryn Wingfield (Boone) 19:26.5; 2. Zoe Arrington (THS) 19:43.6; 3. Maggie Bellamy (DC) 20:11.2; 4. Breanna Dunn (DC) 20:35.9. 5. Kerrigan Lewis (Boone) 20:38.6; 6. Peyton Couch (MW) 20:40.3, 7. Emma Baker (DB) 20:51.1; 8. Millie Lovett (Bearden) 20:57.0; 9. Kailee-Ann Conner (DB) 21:03.6, 10. Sarah Siner (DB) 21:14.6.
Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Early voting opens the ballot box from September to November
A practice begun in Virginia during the height of the pandemic has become a convenient way for voters to cast ballots on a day convenient for them. Early voting began across the state Friday Sept. 23. Virginia voters have until Saturday, Nov. 5 to take advantage of early voting before the Tuesday, Nov. 8 Election Day.
Running and enjoying it: Arrington places third in Bristol Cross at Steele Creek.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – For two and a half miles, Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington was in control of Saturday’s Bristol Cross country meet at Steele Creek Park. She ignored the rain, mastered the hills and set the pace. “I tried my best to hold on, but they caught...
Abingdon council to update zoning and subdivision ordinances
The Abingdon Virginia Town Council is planning to update the town’s zoning and subdivision ordinance. The town’s comprehensive plan update has inspired also updating the zoning ordinance to be more clear and easy to use for both the public and the town staff, Mayana Rice, the town’s director of community development, said.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Coley conquers course to become Chilhowie's first regional golf champ
TAZEWELL, Va. – On a day when an unrelenting breeze, fast greens and tough pin placements frustrated many participants in the VHSL Region 1D golf tournament, Chase Coley remained calm, cool and confident. The Chilhowie High School senior earned medalist honors with a seven-over par 78 Monday at Tazewell...
The competition was hot at Bristol's Fourth Annual Pepper Fest
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The spices flowed Saturday as crowds gathered to watch six contestants take the stage at the fourth annual Bristol Pepper Fest to compete in both the Ultimate “Beat the Heat” Pepper Eating contest, an all-out pepper eating endurance competition, as well as the Quaker Steak & Lube’s Triple Atomic Wing Challenge.
Prep Roundup: Riverheads rebounds from loss to bite Bulldogs; Tennessee High, West Ridge volleyball teams go 4-1 on Saturday
Riverheads racked up 304 rushing yards in taking a 35-12 non-district football triumph over the visiting Tazewell Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. The Gladiators (3-1) won in their first game since having their nation-leading 52-game winning streak snapped on Sept. 9 with a 35-21 setback to Lord Botetourt. The six-time defending...
Your View | Consider volunteering for tnAchieves
It was wonderful to see your article in today’s (Thursday) paper on the need for local tnAchieves mentors. Hopefully it will prompt some of your readers to step up and serve in this important (and relatively easy) role. Having served as a mentor in the tnAchieves program for the...
Teaching healthy habits is a focus for area schools
More than 14 million children and adolescents in the United States from ages 2 to 19 were affected by obesity from 2017 to 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When it comes to the impact of a student’s weight on their learning, the research is mixed,...
Mighty Viking Band sweeps Chilhowie competition
The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band (MVB) swept the Chilhowie Apple Festival Band Competition Saturday with first place finishes in every category for the Class AAAA bands and took home the Grand Champion Award. The Mighty Viking band and won first place in the drum major, color guard, percussion,...
Limestone 27, UVa-Wise 13
V-W – Jae. Gillespie 3 run (K. Dalton kick) L – Stewart 20 run (Kemp kick) L – Dean 39 INT return (kick failed) L – Stewart 56 run (Kemp kick) V-W – Carter 45 INT return (run failed) L – Stewart 82 run (Kemp...
