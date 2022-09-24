Read full article on original website
Golf.com
These ‘pissed-off’ American stars just delivered a hilarious press conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite a four-point lead, the U.S. Presidents Cup team came off the course slightly deflated on Saturday evening. “Obviously we’re bummed with how the afternoon session finished and how it went,” Justin Thomas said. But it didn’t take long to get ’em cracking up....
Here Is the Lineup for Sunday's Singles Matches at Quail Hollow
Four-point leads in cup matches have been overcome before (Medinah, anyone?), but the U.S. lineup is front-loaded for Sunday.
Golf Channel
Kevin Kisner, the 'best partier' on U.S. team, happy to show off skills following win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On a team of U.S. stars, Kevin Kisner tied for the fewest points earned, but he believes his impact was felt in other ways. “I got half a point,” he said Sunday night, “but I brought the fun.”. At 38, Kisner was – by...
Golf Channel
A star is born: Tom Kim ignites Internationals with youthful exuberance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tom Kim has already had his star turn at this Presidents Cup. He’s been endlessly entertaining in the team room. He’s gone full Gladiator mode on the greens while denying the world No. 1. And now here was another moment, with Kim standing in the 18th fairway, 235 yards away, tied in a fourballs match Saturday against the Americans’ coldblooded team of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
Golf Channel
U.S. produces another impressive performance, but best American team ever?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Every team has an identity, a collective personality often born from adversity and perseverance, but this U.S. team – with a core that’s travelled and won from Wisconsin to North Carolina – is difficult to quantify. Early in the week at Quail Hollow...
Phil Mickelson among four LIV Golf players asking to be dismissed from antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Six-time major victor Phil Mickelson is among four members of the LIV Golf Series who are asking to be dismissed as plaintiffs from the breakaway league's federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. According to a report from ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the other LIV Golf defectors are Taylor Gooch, Ian...
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup singles recaps: U.S. clinches 12th win in 14 tries
Trevor Immelman's International team began the week at Quail Hollow Club outmanned and as massive underdogs before digging themselves a big hole. But for a moment on Sunday, it looked as if the visitors would dig themselves out of it. That was until the Americans shut the door, winning the...
Golf Channel
Power rankings: Sam Burns among top 10 to watch at Sanderson Farms
After a week at Quail Hollow for the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour heads down to Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Let's be honest: the field includes defending champion Sam Burns but otherwise is not strong. So, it's likely we'll see a fresh face – maybe even a rookie – hoist what, in my opinion, is the best trophy in golf (see above; no, it's not real ... I think).
Golf Channel
'We're going to win': Internationals leave Presidents Cup with a loss, but not defeated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The International Presidents Cup team is long past moral victories and consolation prizes and silver linings. Their record in this event leaves little room for misinterpretation: They’re 1-12-1. It's been easy to dismiss the players as woefully overmatched, or the event as irrelevant. It’s been...
Golf Channel
Watch: Tom Kim goes full Tiger hat throw after walk-off birdie
Tom Kim says he'd never shout this loud in individual tournaments. "But I'm just trying to bring some good energy to the team," said the 20-year-old International team rookie from South Korea. He's brought more than some. And on Saturday afternoon, when his team needed it most, Kim delivered the...
