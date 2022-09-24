ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A star is born: Tom Kim ignites Internationals with youthful exuberance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tom Kim has already had his star turn at this Presidents Cup. He’s been endlessly entertaining in the team room. He’s gone full Gladiator mode on the greens while denying the world No. 1. And now here was another moment, with Kim standing in the 18th fairway, 235 yards away, tied in a fourballs match Saturday against the Americans’ coldblooded team of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.
U.S. produces another impressive performance, but best American team ever?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Every team has an identity, a collective personality often born from adversity and perseverance, but this U.S. team – with a core that’s travelled and won from Wisconsin to North Carolina – is difficult to quantify. Early in the week at Quail Hollow...
Presidents Cup singles recaps: U.S. clinches 12th win in 14 tries

Trevor Immelman's International team began the week at Quail Hollow Club outmanned and as massive underdogs before digging themselves a big hole. But for a moment on Sunday, it looked as if the visitors would dig themselves out of it. That was until the Americans shut the door, winning the...
Power rankings: Sam Burns among top 10 to watch at Sanderson Farms

After a week at Quail Hollow for the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour heads down to Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Let's be honest: the field includes defending champion Sam Burns but otherwise is not strong. So, it's likely we'll see a fresh face – maybe even a rookie – hoist what, in my opinion, is the best trophy in golf (see above; no, it's not real ... I think).
Watch: Tom Kim goes full Tiger hat throw after walk-off birdie

Tom Kim says he'd never shout this loud in individual tournaments. "But I'm just trying to bring some good energy to the team," said the 20-year-old International team rookie from South Korea. He's brought more than some. And on Saturday afternoon, when his team needed it most, Kim delivered the...
