Environment

Warm Weekend, Cooler & Dry Week Ahead

By Tod Hyslop
Four States Home Page
 3 days ago

We enjoyed another warm day on Friday with high temperatures about five to ten degrees above normal even with the addition of a few altocumulus clouds. These clouds are associated with a cold front that will be moving into the 4 states region later Saturday afternoon and evening. A warm southwest flow ahead of this boundary will keep temperatures very mild to start the day. Lows will only drop to the middle and lower 60s due to a warm southerly flow, and that scattered to broken, mid deck cloud layer. Skies will start out partly to mostly cloudy with the front approaching the region. It will move through the area late enough that temperatures will not be impacted. In fact, highs will be about ten degrees above normal; topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The low levels of the atmosphere will remain relatively dry, so any rain associated with the front will be widely scattered and extremely light. The chance that anyone will see any appreciable rainfall is only about ten percent. By late afternoon and during the evening, the cold front will be moving through Northeast Oklahoma and Northern Arkansas. Increasing sunshine can be expected across northern parts of the four state region; including Fort Scott, Nevada, and Stockton as a dry, northerly flow fills in behind the front. This initial push of cooler air will not be significantly cooler on Sunday with most of the region topping out in the lower and middle 80s. A stronger cold front will move through our area on Tuesday bringing a brief period with highs remaining in the 70s, which will certainly remind us that we are in the Fall season.

Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

