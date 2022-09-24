ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

KCRA.com

'Dropping the ball': Family says more mental health resources are needed for Sacramento County’s unhoused community

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loved ones are trying to hold on to the memory of Tanisha Deal, a Sacramento woman whose life was cut short after a terrible tragedy. Tanisha’s family told KCRA 3 that she was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in August, near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento. Doctors called her injuries "catastrophic."
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County homeless camping ban now in effect

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's new ordinance banning homeless encampments in certain areas along the American River Parkway is now in effect. The county says there will not be mass sweeps of encampments just because the ordinance is in place. Sacramento County says its main reason for the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Feds Seize PG&E Pole in Criminal Probe of Mosquito Fire: Utility

In a federal regulatory filing Monday, PG&E says one of its transmission poles has been seized as part of a U.S. Forest Service criminal probe into the Mosquito Fire that began earlier this month east of Foresthill in Placer County. The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission says the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG police officers to work extra hours at Sky River Casino

The Elk Grove police entered into an agreement with the Wilton Rancheria Gaming Authority to provide temporary and part-time services from uniformed officers working overtime at Elk Grove’s new Sky River Casino. This agreement, which is an amendment to an already existing contract, was approved by the Elk Grove...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS News

Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun

WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
WOODLAND, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento police arrest suspect for Sunday morning homicide

The Sacramento Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a Sacramento nightclub. Homicide Investigation Update – Arrest – 28th Street and J Street. UPDATE: Detectives worked tirelessly and identified Michael Escobar, 23, as the suspect from this...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Violent weekend unfolds in midtown Sacramento as police step up efforts to curb crime

SACRAMENTO - Candles still burned Sunday night at the intersection of J and 28th streets in midtown where a deadly shooting took place Sunday morning around 1 a.m. Police say an altercation inside Barwest off J Street spilled out into the streets and lead to a shooting. Dispatchers could be heard saying, "Let's make this a wide perimeter. I have people running towards the north as well." Officers found a man near the intersection with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene. "We're tired of the gun violence, quite honestly, in all parts of our city and not just...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel, Redding, Winters, and Lincoln

A Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott are going to multiple places. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Redding, and Lincoln. From restaurant, to rooms, and to gaming, Hard Rock has it all!. This Sacramento casino brings world-class gaming and Hard Rock’s signature, high-octane style to Northern California. Test your luck...
WINTERS, CA

