KCRA.com
'Dropping the ball': Family says more mental health resources are needed for Sacramento County’s unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loved ones are trying to hold on to the memory of Tanisha Deal, a Sacramento woman whose life was cut short after a terrible tragedy. Tanisha’s family told KCRA 3 that she was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in August, near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento. Doctors called her injuries "catastrophic."
Multiple city, county ordinances impacting unhoused encampments take effect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento County ordinances and a City of Sacramento ordinance all impacting the area’s unhoused population took effect at the end of this week. The first of the two Sacramento County ordinances, both passed in August, prohibits camping in the American River Parkway and the Dry Creek Parkway between one hour […]
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four years
Can slumlords whose properties habitually damage other peoples homes be prevented?. Damage to Rachel Buller’s condo which was damaged by an upstairs unit in Sacramento in 2021.(Courtesy of Rachel Buller)
Sacramento County homeless camping ban now in effect
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's new ordinance banning homeless encampments in certain areas along the American River Parkway is now in effect. The county says there will not be mass sweeps of encampments just because the ordinance is in place. Sacramento County says its main reason for the...
Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law
Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo.
Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
NBC Bay Area
Feds Seize PG&E Pole in Criminal Probe of Mosquito Fire: Utility
In a federal regulatory filing Monday, PG&E says one of its transmission poles has been seized as part of a U.S. Forest Service criminal probe into the Mosquito Fire that began earlier this month east of Foresthill in Placer County. The filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission says the...
Elk Grove Citizen
EG police officers to work extra hours at Sky River Casino
The Elk Grove police entered into an agreement with the Wilton Rancheria Gaming Authority to provide temporary and part-time services from uniformed officers working overtime at Elk Grove’s new Sky River Casino. This agreement, which is an amendment to an already existing contract, was approved by the Elk Grove...
San Joaquin County Sheriff warns of potential violence for upcoming Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
FRENCH CAMP, Calif. — San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow says the funeral for Hells Angels founder Ralph "Sonny" Barger has the potential for violence from thousands of attendees in Stockton. "I am bringing in substantial resources to protect the safety of the general public from the violence and...
Fox40
Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
KCRA.com
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
CBS News
Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun
WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
crimevoice.com
Amador County Police Investigate Social Media Post Allegedly Threatening Violence
Originally Published By: Sutter Creek Police Department Facebook Page. “On the evening of September 13, 2022, Sutter Creek PD contacted an Amador High School student who reported coming into possession of a social media post that suggested an act of violence would occur in the near future. The threat did...
San Joaquin County Sheriff concerned about Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office are sounding the alarm as thousands of affiliates of an infamous motorcycle club are coming to Stockton. “There is a long history of these types of gatherings resulting in shootings, stabbings and homicides,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow. The gathering is […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento police arrest suspect for Sunday morning homicide
The Sacramento Police Department announced that an arrest has been made in the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside a Sacramento nightclub. Homicide Investigation Update – Arrest – 28th Street and J Street. UPDATE: Detectives worked tirelessly and identified Michael Escobar, 23, as the suspect from this...
Violent weekend unfolds in midtown Sacramento as police step up efforts to curb crime
SACRAMENTO - Candles still burned Sunday night at the intersection of J and 28th streets in midtown where a deadly shooting took place Sunday morning around 1 a.m. Police say an altercation inside Barwest off J Street spilled out into the streets and lead to a shooting. Dispatchers could be heard saying, "Let's make this a wide perimeter. I have people running towards the north as well." Officers found a man near the intersection with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene. "We're tired of the gun violence, quite honestly, in all parts of our city and not just...
Fox40
Destination California: Hard Rock Hotel, Redding, Winters, and Lincoln
A Studio40 Live Special! Gary and Scott are going to multiple places. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Redding, and Lincoln. From restaurant, to rooms, and to gaming, Hard Rock has it all!. This Sacramento casino brings world-class gaming and Hard Rock’s signature, high-octane style to Northern California. Test your luck...
A 27-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yuba County (Yuba County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yuba County on Friday. The crash happened on New York Flat Road in the Forbestown area [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
‘Other Places in the Country Didn’t Do This’: How One California Town Survived Covid Better Than the Rest
What would the pandemic have been like if testing had been more available? The college town of Davis, Calif., offers some clues.
