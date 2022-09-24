SACRAMENTO - Candles still burned Sunday night at the intersection of J and 28th streets in midtown where a deadly shooting took place Sunday morning around 1 a.m. Police say an altercation inside Barwest off J Street spilled out into the streets and lead to a shooting. Dispatchers could be heard saying, "Let's make this a wide perimeter. I have people running towards the north as well." Officers found a man near the intersection with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene. "We're tired of the gun violence, quite honestly, in all parts of our city and not just...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO