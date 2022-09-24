ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

95.3 MNC

Two women face felony neglect of a dependent after leaving children in car

Two women are facing felony neglect of a dependent charges for leaving children in a car while they were at a downtown Fort Wayne bar. Charges were filed against the two 31-year-olds Melissa C. Bentley and Alicia Terry on Thursday by Allen County Prosecutors. They are accused of going to Henry’s at 536 W. Main St. this past Monday between 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. However, they left a 13-year-old, 10-year-old, 3-year-old, and a 4-week-old child in the vehicle outside.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Man shot gun outside north side bar, had drugs in his car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of firing a gun outside a north side bar led Fort Wayne Police on a chase and had drugs in his vehicle, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 28-year-old Miguel E. Tellez on Saturday after they were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
City
Deputy, IN
State
Ohio State
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a residence on Indiana Avenue on Sunday. At 6:09 a.m., an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at a residence in the 500 block of West Indiana Avenue for a call about an individual who was believed to be deceased at the home.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Woman found mentally ill handed 65 years in killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who gunned down a woman in a Waynedale home a year ago has been sentenced. Valerie Rose Hardiek, 23, was handed 65 years for Murder in the June 20, 2021, shooting death of Shelby von Holdt at a home in the 1800 block of Eileen Street in Fort Wayne. She was sentenced by Superior Court Judge David Zent Friday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Man tried to find child bride outside of local school, charged with molesting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He picked the girl up as she was walking home from school. He told her he knew her father, and that her father sent him to get her – which ended up being a lie. Then he started touching the girl’s ear, and then her thighs. She told the man she was 13, and he said they could still get married, that 13-year-olds get married all the time and that he could give her a nice and happy life.
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

Nancy Eagleson Case Moves Forward with the Order To Disinter Remains

On September 20, 2022 in the Court of Common Pleas in Paulding County Ohio, Judge Michael Wehrkamp granted approval of exhuming the remains of Nancy Eagleson. Eagleson was the a murder victim in 1960 in Paulding, OH. The family has never had closure as it has remained a cold case for over a half a century.
PAULDING, OH
WANE-TV

Funeral set for FWPD detective

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Fort Wayne Police detective Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday. Det. Kidd died unexpectedly late Thursday, the department announced last week. He was 52. The cause of Kidd’s death has not been released. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell

A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
GOSHEN, IN
963xke.com

Woman hurt when her vehicle crashed into stopped semi

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that a woman was hospitalized Friday afternoon after crashing into the back of a semi on state Route 101. Just before 2 p.m., Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling northbound on SR 101 between Woodburn and Butler when she rear-ended the back of the truck that was waiting to turn into Nucor Fastener Sales.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Purdue Fort Wayne police look to identify man in photos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who may be involved in criminal activity on campus. Police believe the man was involved in incidents that took place on August 18, 2022 and September 11, 2022....
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Woman, 60, found dead inside home on W. Indiana Ave. in Elkhart

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman found at a home on Indiana Avenue. It was just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, when an officer with the Elkhart Police Department arrived at the home in the 500 block of West Indiana after getting call about an individual believed to be dead inside the home.
ELKHART, IN
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 22)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court following their indictments by a recent session of the grand jury:. Tilmond Sanders, 68, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and single counts of having weapons under disability and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnanace.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Families honor homicide victims at MLK Bridge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A gathering at the Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Bridge Sunday marked the “National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.”. In 2007, Congress designated Sept. 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. Alive Community Outreach organized activities for families to support them and remember loved ones.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Man fled police in U-Haul truck before crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is accused of leading police on a chase in a U-Haul truck before crashing on the north side of town last week, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 26-year-old Justin R. Edwards after he crashed the...
FORT WAYNE, IN

