'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Biden to address healthcare costs, Social Security in White House speech
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make comments on healthcare costs, Medicare and Social Security just weeks ahead of the midterms to highlight the differences between his view and Republicans on the programs. Biden is expected to make his remarks at the White House at about 1:15 p.m....
Kyrsten Sinema Has Plans to Make Life Even Harder for Democrats
At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
