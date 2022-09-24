Read full article on original website
Hurricane-chasing drone captures Fiona’s 50ft waves
An unmanned, hurricane-chasing drone has captured footage of nearly 50 feet waves at the centre of Hurricane Fiona.“Saildrone 1078” recorded the enormous waves and wind speeds over 100 mph off Bermuda on Thursday in the midst of the first Category 4 hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season. Hurricane Fiona has wreaked a path of destruction across Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands this week, leaving up to eight people dead and hundreds of thousands without power and water. The storm pummeled Bermuda with heavy rains and winds on Friday, and is now tracking towards the province of Nova...
Wild waves rage in Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona heads toward Bermuda
Saildrone footage shows wild waves raging in the Atlantic Ocean as Hurricane Fiona made its way toward Bermuda, where it battered the island with strong winds and rain on Friday, 23 September.After devastating Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, and today drenching Bermuda, the storm was on a collision course to Canada.Hurricane Fiona was expected to make landfall in eastern Nova Scotia early on Saturday, according to the Canadian Hurricane Centre, which described it as a “historic storm.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Weather Channel
Fiona Strikes Atlantic Canada: Evacuations Ordered As Storm Destroys Structures
Fiona, formerly a hurricane, is battering Atlantic Canada with fierce winds and coastal flooding, so here are Saturday's updates from the areas hit hardest by this colossal storm. (3:15 p.m. ET) Resident Estimates 8 To 12 Structures Fell Into Sea In Newfoundland Town. Speaking to the Associated Press,...
The Weather Channel
Hurricane Fiona Batters Canada As A Post-Tropical Cyclone (PHOTOS)
A post-tropical storm formerly known as Hurricane Fiona dealt a severe blow to Atlantic Canada on Saturday, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands and destroying structures with its fierce winds and storm surge. The storm hammered Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island, forcing many residents to evacuate...
Hurricane Fiona Amplifies Tensions Between Puerto Rico and its New Crypto Residents
Crypto newcomers to Puerto Rico say they're aiding hurricane relief efforts. But some activists question their intentions and methods.
People fleeing devastation in Puerto Rico arrive in Massachusetts
BOSTON - Travelers arriving to Logan Airport Tuesday night, carried luggage in their hands and heartbreaking images in their minds - of the Puerto Rico they left behind. "That was awful, honestly," one man said, of the last few days. Post-pandemic, and parts still recovering from "Maria," "Fiona" feels frighteningly similar to that deadly hurricane five years ago. In some regions, the water damage right now is as bad or even worse. Another traveler, arriving in Boston with her elderly mother, said she feared they'd drown as the floodwaters continued to rise. "We stayed in one room...
Philippines evacuates people from northern region ahead of ‘super typhoon’ Noru
A powerful typhoon on Sunday approaching the northeastern Philippines has prompted evacuations from high-risk villages and the capital Manila, which could be sideswiped by the storm, according to the officials.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115km east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers and gusts of up to 240kph (149mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to hit the coast on Sunday evening.Thousands of villagers were “forcibly” evacuated from the typhoon’s path, as well as from mountainside villages prone to landslides and flash floods and in coastal communities that could be hit by tidal...
Powerful typhoon headed for north Philippines strengthens
A powerful typhoon shifted and abruptly gained strength in an “explosive intensification” Sunday as it blew closer to the northeastern Philippines, prompting evacuations from high-risk villages and even the capital, which could be sideswiped by the storm, officials said.Typhoon Noru was swirling at sea about 115 kilometers (71 miles) east of Infanta town in Quezon province with sustained winds of 195 kilometers (121 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph) at midafternoon. Forecasters expect it to smash into the coast later Sunday.While blowing toward the archipelago, Noru shifted southward as it was pushed down...
After Hurricane Fiona, avocados have become a currency of community in Puerto Rico
LAJAS, Puerto Rico — There's an old superstition in Puerto Rico that when the avocado trees are especially full of fruit, there's a hurricane coming. This summer, the avocado trees had been bursting with fruit, so speculation had been flying for weeks. A storm was on the way. Hurricane...
NASA successfully crashes DART into asteroid in test to save Earth from future threats
NASA scientists hope the spacecraft's successful crash will change the path of the distant asteroid and help Earth develop a planetary defense system.
The Weather Channel
Historic Fiona Causes 'Total Devastation' In Atlantic Canada
Fiona's landfall was the strongest on record for any storm in Canada. Homes were washed into the ocean. At least one person was rescued. Fiona smashed into Atlantic Canada with record-setting intensity, washing entire homes into the ocean and downing countless trees and power lines that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
Fiona ravages Atlantic Canada with structural damage, mass power outages
The wrath of Fiona lived up to its AccuWeather forecast as one of the strongest storms on record to impact Canada. Making landfall Friday, the storm caused major structural damage to communities and forced over half a million power outages across the region. After bombarding Prince Edward Island, eastern Nova...
A week without power after Fiona, Puerto Ricans experience echoes of Hurricane Maria
CABO ROJO, Puerto Rico — Driving in the pitch black winding roads of a mountain town on Saturday night, Hevel Vélez Luciano, 25, gazed ahead and took a deep breath. Beyond the mountain, there was a small cluster of lights in the distance, the only place in Cabo Rojo that has electricity.
nationalinterest.org
Marines Stationed in Australia Test Out Capabilities to Win Indo-Pacific War
The Indo-Pacific is the world’s largest ocean and the United States’ largest combat command—and the Marine Corps wants to overcome the tyranny of distance. United States Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 22, the Corp’s presence in Australia, conducted a “trans-pacific tactical redeployment” of both forces and equipment, relying on aviation elements to put the Marine Corps’ reaction time and long-range air assets to the test.
Biden vows US won't walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
SAN SALVADOR, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona, while Bermuda and Canada’s Atlantic provinces prepared for a major blast from the Category 4 storm. Speaking at a briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials in New York, Biden said, “We’re all in this together.” Biden noted that hundreds of FEMA and other federal officials are already on the ground in Puerto Rico, where Fiona caused an island-wide blackout. More than 60% of power customers remained without energy on Thursday, and a third of customers were without water — and local officials admitted they could not say when service would be fully restored.
The Weather Channel
Category 5 Hurricanes: Where And When They Most Often Happen
The most extreme of Atlantic hurricanes, Category 5, are fairly rare. This last occurred twice in 2019. They usually occur either in the Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico in September. Category 5 hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin are somewhat rare, but history has shown there are preferred areas and...
thespruceeats.com
The Puerto Rican Pantry
After the landfall of Hurricane Fiona, Puerto Rico is experiencing a natural disaster and infrastructure crisis. More than a million people are currently without water and power. The immediate needs right now are water and humanitarian relief—here’s how you can help. The rich and tumultuous cultural history of...
