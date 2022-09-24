Read full article on original website
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage: Recipes Worth Cooking
Southern-Style Bacon Fried Cabbage is a delicious and super easy side dish to make with only a few ingredients. It is flavorful and ready in less than 30 minutes. This recipe takes 5 minutes to prepare and 25 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how it...
The Daily South
Maw's Cabbage Rolls
Writer Maria Lewczyk shares her family's treasured recipe for cabbage rolls. She also shares how this recipe has been shaped by the people and places her family have experienced—and how she's come to love the humble dish's power to connect strangers and family alike. Read her essay about Maw and the delicious meals she's made for generations.
I've been using a food-waste app to snap up free food, including coffee-shop salads, cookies, and meat from grocery stores
Olio users also give away clothes, books, and homeware on the food-waste app. There's only one rule: everything must be free.
Chefs share 13 of their favorite ways to upgrade instant ramen
Instant noodles make for a comforting meal or late-night snack. Chefs have found ways to make the cheap dish taste and look even better.
marthastewart.com
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
ohmymag.co.uk
Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life
Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
Allrecipes.com
Pan-Fried Cube Steaks with Simple Pan Sauce
Turn the steaks, and sprinkle each with an additional 1 to 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce. Cook until steaks are firm and reddish-pink and juicy in the center, about 3 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 135 degrees F (57 degrees C). Remove to a platter and tent with foil.
Now that's green energy! Retired couple discover natural way to warm their home without turning the heating on by covering the entire outside of their semi-detached in a climbing plant
A retired couple have found the ultimate example of green energy - with their home becoming covered and 'accidentally' insulated by a climbing ivy plant. Grandparents-of-25 Michael and Teresa Lye did try to tame the Virginia creeper plant growing on their south London home when they first moved in nearly four decades ago.
How to Make Sweetened Condensed Milk
With only a few ingredients, you can make delicious homemade sweetened condensed milk. It takes a little time, but after just a taste, you’ll know it’s worth it. To make sweetened condensed milk, milk is heated long enough for much of the water to evaporate. That water content is replaced with sugar, so what’s left is a concentrated milk with ultra-rich texture and sweet flavor. Use it in any recipe that calls for the luxurious ingredient. (See below for some ideas.)
Epicurious
Garlicky Green Beans
For such a ubiquitous vegetable, green beans can be tricky. Depending on the treatment, the leggy legumes can either be a showstopper or space filler, receding into the background as a soggy side or shining center stage where their grassy sweetness and snap have the ability—and range—to steal the show. In this sautéed green beans recipe, the combination of a no-frills ingredient list, a quick boil, and a final sear in a hot pan assures a spectacularly delicious outcome. You don’t need to boil gallons of water to cook the green beans, and the quick cook time means the natural flavors and snappy texture of the green beans are retained. This is really the only green bean recipe you’ll need for quick weeknight dinners and Thanksgiving feasts alike, yielding a side dish that sports an exuberant crunch (no ice bath required) that’s seasoned just right with the warm tingle of fresh garlic. Adding the garlic to the pan along with the green beans gives it just enough time to mellow without burning or losing its flavor.
Best Anti-Cellulite Leggings 2022
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cellulite is...not our favorite thing in the world. To say the very least. Even though so many of us have it, it can still leave us feeling insecure and upset. it can have us avoiding beach and pool […]
Amazon Is Filled with Hidden Deals on Cozy Clothes and Heated Blankets — and Prices Start at $11
As the temperatures drop and leaves fall, all we can think about is stocking up on everything cozy. It's best to start refreshing your fall wardrobe with lots of snuggly, warm, and comfy clothes and blankets now — before it gets too cold — and we're here to help.
The best nonstick pans of 2022
A quality nonstick pan is a true kitchen essential; from stir-fries to burgers to omelets, the stovetop staple basically does it all. And after we tested some from top brands, we found out you don't have to spend a fortune on a good one, either.
Latine Grandkids Are Sharing The Things You'd Only Know If You Grew Up With Latine Grandparents
Abuelos and Abuelas say the darndest and most accurate things sometimes.
Plant a spectacular native with tropical looks
Hardy aroids are so much easier to grow than their exotic and expensive cousins – but they look just as good
buckinghamshirelive.com
Air fryer food hacks and ideas for unusual recipes
Air fryers, aka the hottest kitchen gadgets of the moment, offer speedier for cooking than traditional ovens as well as a healthier alternative to frying. Recent research shows these appliances are around £260 a year cheaper to run than electric ovens - perfect for those looking to be more energy efficient.
Epicurious
A Step-by-Step Guide to Better Bread Pudding
Isn’t the kind of dessert that requires endless whisking or multiple trips to the store. A simple custard of eggs, milk, butter—along with a few spices—transforms a loaf of bread into dessert. For those reasons, it’s often the dessert I turn to on lazy evenings or when I need to make dessert for a crowd.
The Hotel Del Salto´s Chilling Story
The Hotel Del Salto, also known as The Tequendama Falls Hotel, is located in Cundinamarca, Colombia, approximately 30 km from Bogotá, in the Soacha department. The hotel sits directly across from a 180-meter-high natural waterfall, Tequendama Falls.
Food & Wine
Cabbage and Speck Panade
Tender cabbage is tossed with crispy speck, a cured and smoked ham in this French country stuffing from 2018 F&W Best New Chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer of King in New York City. "This Cabbage and Speck Panade is luscious, smoky, and savory," they told us. "It would make a good meal with a leafy salad or an ideal celebratory side, akin to stuffing. The key to good flavor is cooking the speck and rosemary at the start — the pork fat and herbs will flavor the butter and perfume the bread and cream. Allow the panade to sit and settle when it comes out of the oven — it shouldn't be eaten scorching hot. Many like it best the next day!" Pancetta or bacon may also be substituted for the speck.
thespruceeats.com
Dutch Apple Pie
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) "As American as apple pie," so the saying goes. But apple pie did not originate from America at all. In fact, apples are native to Central Asia and by 1500 BCE apple seeds had made their way throughout Europe. The first documented recipe for apple pie came from England in 1381, then pops up later in a Dutch cookbook in 1514. It wasn't until the 17th century that this classic fruit spread to North America and gave rise to what is now known as the most iconic American dessert.
Comments / 0