SFGate
$10,000 for one Instagram post? How food influencers can make or break restaurants
LOS ANGELES — In more than 20 years at his family’s restaurant, Joel Gonzalez had never seen anything like it. Around 6 p.m. on March 25, 2021, he looked up to find a line stretching out the door of Mariscos Corona, the Van Nuys restaurant he runs with his sister. For the next two hours, the siblings did their best to manage the surge of customers eagerly requesting the restaurant’s signature dishes: aguachile-stuffed avocados and surf-and-turf burritos.
This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
Eater
Discover the Hidden Charms of This 100-Year-Old Diner in Sierra Madre
Sierra Madre is a small and quiet suburb in the San Gabriel Valley with a handful of nature sights and long-running local businesses. In the northwest corner of town, just past the mouth of the Mount Wilson Trail, visitors can discover the confluence by visiting Mary’s Market, a 100-year-old cottage-sized diner tucked away in the wooded part of town that locals call the Canyon.
3 Tips to get the most out of your meal at Fogo de Chão in Pasadena
There's a new Fogo de Chão in Pasadena, and on a recent media visit, I found out there are many ways to fogo without having always to go full-on all-you-can-eat churrasco, although that's what they are known for. Here are some insider tips to make the most of your experience.
The Best Oktoberfest Parties in Los Angeles This Fall
The local's guide to Los Angeles Oktoberfest celebrations this year. Where to go for Oktoberfest in Los Angeles 2022Credit: barncreative /unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Oktoberfest is here for the fall, and if you're planning on celebrating with a stein of beer in LA, you might be wondering where to go.
Lightscape returns to the LA County Arboretum for the holidays
Lightscape—a trail of illuminated art installations—returns to the 127-acre Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden from Nov. 11 through Jan. 8. The illuminated trail will span one mile and feature new installations along an expanded trail. “In response to the success of its inaugural run, we are...
This Is California's Best Beach
U.S News & World Report put together a list of the best beaches throughout the state.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These three California pizzerias are among the best in the world, 50 Top Pizza says
Three of the top pizza restaurants in the world are in California, according to 50 Top Pizza’s annual “Guide to the best pizzerias in the world.”. Judges from 50 Top Pizza visited pizzerias around the world then ranked and reviewed them for a free online guidebook. Two restaurants...
Best Burger In Pasadena
The day the earth stood still, was about fifty years ago, that must have been when Pie N' Burger was first opened. This is the quintessential Hamburger Stand in Pasadena. For my memory they tried a few other locations, but the Pasadena stood the test of time. Why? above average grub and some real how you doin... Darling type service. The owner "Mike"started working here as a cook and is a Trojan fan, so we'll go right to manager "Stephanie" (Normas Daughter) sweet lady that runs the place like it was her own. They tell me that Steph drives up to Sierra Madre at least three times a week to Taylor's meats and buys the trimmings for those delicious burgers. , Is it the best burger in Pasadena ? Arguably so says this restaurant adventurer. The burger is oh so juicy, and unlike the other over ten dollar burgers I have fallen in and out of love with up the street on Lake Street his one is consistent!!! The cheese can be upgraded/added for a little a bit more.
These Are The Most Foul-Mouthed Cities In California
Preply put together a list of the most foul-mouthed cities across the country.
5 Places In Los Angeles That Are Doing Ramen Right
Los Angeles is home to world-class ramen offerings that make eating noodles your only objective. (Los Angeles, CA) - Ramen is comfort food at its finest, and thankfully Los Angeles has no shortage of delicious ramen joints.
easyreadernews.com
Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view
The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
myburbank.com
Burbank to Host First Ever Pride Event
Burbank Pride, a new committee, in partnership with Magnolia Park Merchants Association, presents the inaugural “Family Pride in the Park” event on Friday, September 30 from 6-9pm. The family-friendly, LGBTQIA+ edition of Magnolia Park Night Out will take place in the UMe Federal Credit Union parking lot at 3000 W. Magnolia Boulevard.
theregistrysocal.com
Los Angeles’ Mayfair Hotel Hits the Market with ~$70MM Asking Price
Even as hotel sales across California have slowed down this year compared to last, a group that owns the closed Mayfair Hotel in Los Angles is ready to test the market for investor appetite. The 294-room hotel, located at 1256 West 7th Street, has hit the market with a $69.8 million ($237,414 per key) asking price, according to sources that are familiar with the property.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [9-24-2022]
Ready for an L.A. Saturday filled with outdoor art walks, festivals, and activities? Time to grab a good pair of sneakers and get moving. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (September 24) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you enjoy!
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
viatravelers.com
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Pasadena, California
Pasadena is a unique city eleven miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles. The region was first inhabited by the Hahanog-na Indian tribe, who lived in villages scattered along the Arroyo Seco and the mountain canyons in what is now South Pasadena. This small mission town is home to world-class educational institutions and museums located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains.
Best Parks in Los Angeles (Opinion)
The City of Los Angeles is home to various parks that offer residents and visitors a range of activities and attractions. Echo Park, with the Downtown Los Angeles skyline in the background.By Alaiben - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
atomic-ranch.com
Finding and Renovating a Fullerton Forever Home
Hard work, creative visions and clever strategies turn a remodeling nightmare into a Mid Century Modern dream. As they embark on their adventures in house hunting, many people aren’t sure where to look for their Mid Century Modern dream home. But that wasn’t the case with Susan Schroeter and...
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
