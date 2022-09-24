ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn elected officials urging Gov. Hochul to provide funding to feed asylum seekers

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Masbia Soup Kitchen in Brooklyn has provided for thousands of families, but the demands for their services are growing as more asylum seekers come to New York City.

Employees at the soup kitchen agree that more funding is needed, and local elected officials are also weighing in.

The funding would go directly to supporting asylum seekers and Brooklyn’s overall growing hunger crisis.

New York City is reporting that 13,000 people seeking asylum have arrived in New York City with over 10,000 entering the shelter system.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has yet to take action or give a statement on providing this funding.

Saphire P.
3d ago

This is the outcome of voting from your Emotions and Not facing the facts! Americans are being ignored while illegal immigrants are cared for & Criminals are Protected! That's what democrats do! Just look at our country the Bad shape it's in because of Democrats!

KingBlue Sholtz
3d ago

Why not give them our jobs and house 🏡 Because We’re in a Pandemic Americans already homeless so what are they going to do about our homeless living here first.

