Brooklyn elected officials urging Gov. Hochul to provide funding to feed asylum seekers

Masbia Soup Kitchen in Brooklyn has provided for thousands of families, but the demands for their services are growing as more asylum seekers come to New York City.

Employees at the soup kitchen agree that more funding is needed, and local elected officials are also weighing in.

The funding would go directly to supporting asylum seekers and Brooklyn’s overall growing hunger crisis.

New York City is reporting that 13,000 people seeking asylum have arrived in New York City with over 10,000 entering the shelter system.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has yet to take action or give a statement on providing this funding.