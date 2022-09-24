Read full article on original website
WLUC
Marquette Regional History Center receives art & culture funding
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Arts and Culture Council awarded $19,500 to the Marquette Regional History Center. To receive funding, the historic nonprofit had to apply. Executive Director Chris Osier says the center is primarily funded through memberships, admissions and events. The grant money will go toward operating costs...
WLUC
Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum lights up B-shaft once again
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The project to relight the B-Shaft headframe in Ishpeming is now complete. On Monday night, there was a brief ceremony at the Cliffs Mine Shaft Museum where it lit up the headframe for the first time in years. The city of Ishpeming worked in partnership with...
WLUC
Great Lakes Scuba Divers raises money to expand
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Scuba Divers are done cleaning the Marquette harbor and are now looking to expand. The group hosted a fundraiser at Ore Dock Brewery Sunday night. There were bucket raffles with a paddle board as the grand prize. Live music filled the room by the band, The Reveal.
WLUC
Biggest year ever for ‘Stake the Lake’ fundraiser in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A fundraiser Saturday in Munising had its biggest year ever, despite a rainy morning. Organized by the Eric R. Beverly Family Foundation, Stake the Lake raises money for Alger County residents battling cancer. The Alger County Chemotherapy and Mammography Program (CHAMP) provides assistance in the form of grants to individuals undergoing treatment for breast and other types of cancer.
WLUC
Just Believe to host bike, walk & run to raise awareness of skin cancer
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A local non-profit is raising awareness about skin cancer. Just Believe is set to hold a bike, walk and run at Gwinn’s Up North Lodge on Sunday, October 9th, starting at 11 a.m. Forefront Dermatology will provide free skin checks for the public from 11...
WLUC
Cities of Negaunee, Houghton receive MEDC funds to revitalize downtown areas
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in the cities of Negaunee or Houghton, expect to see upgrades to your downtown areas in the near future. New lighting, sidewalk upgrades, and streetscape infrastructure and furnishings are just some changes the City of Negaunee will be making as part of its Streetscape Project.
WLUC
Marquette Township Fire Department holds open house
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Fire Department held an open house Monday night. It was the public’s chance to see some of the volunteers and all their equipment. There were hot dogs on the grill, tours of the building and equipment and displays of their gear....
WLUC
Marquette residents gather at Lower Harbor for Alzheimer’s walk
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s annual walk to end Alzheimer’s took place at Lower Harbor Saturday morning. The walk is the primary fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for Alzheimer’s research, and support for people affected. The Executive Director for Brookridge Heights,...
WLUC
Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club hosts 60th Turkey Shoot in Pelkie
PELKIE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ottawa Sportsmen’s Club gave kids and adults a chance to get out on the range on Sunday. The 60th annual Turkey Shoot raised funds for its programming so youth competition shooters, like 12-year-old Dane Deroche, can enjoy the club and practice for the current turkey season.
WLUC
Downtown Negaunee to open Social District
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Negaunee will be opening a new social gathering spot for residents this Saturday, Oct. 1. The city and its downtown development authority have received approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to create a social district in the downtown area. It will allow licensed businesses to sell alcoholic beverages that can be consumed outside within a “commons area.”
WLUC
The ‘Hidden Wound’: NMU plants flags, honors victims of Indigenous boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Orange flags are planted on the Northern Michigan University campus as part of Indigenous boarding school recognition efforts this week at the university. Planted yesterday, these 5,000 flags will remain on campus this week to honor the thousands who died on the grounds of Native boarding...
WLUC
No injuries reported, pets safe from Marquette Grove Street fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was hurt in a residential fire in Marquette Monday, according to the Marquette City Fire Department. TV6 also confirmed no pets were injured. Around 4:30 p.m. a fire broke out from a furnace in the basement of a home on the 700 block of Grove St. in Marquette. A portion of Grove St. was blocked by police while firefighters extinguished the fire.
WLUC
Marquette City Commission approves new budget
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission met Monday night to approve a new budget that starts on the new fiscal year, Oct. 1. The $24 million budget was approved unanimously. Also at tonight’s meeting, Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs and City Attorney Suzanne Larson had both of their...
WLUC
Escanaba City Council receives appraisals for land development projects
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In Escanaba, the city council is closer to an agreement about three large development projects. At a special meeting Monday, the council received appraisals for three properties, a section of land on Escanaba’s waterfront, the former jail and the old chamber of commerce building. The former jail site is owned by Delta County, but there are parcels of land there the city still owns.
WLUC
A look at home listings and pricings in Marquette County with Realtor Stephanie Jones
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Realtor Stephanie Jones said pricing is starting to become the most important aspect of house hunting and selling. She explained if a house is priced well, and on the market right now, it will get multiple offers. She added this is why it is important to listen to your realtor.
WLUC
‘Everything just came together’: One business closes, another expands
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sheryl and John Yavorski are the owners of 906 Flowers and Gifts. Their store is along Ludington Street across from the UPS store. But in one week, the flower and gift shop is closing. “Everything just came together very, very nicely. I was very concerned about...
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
WLUC
NMU Women’s Golf Finishes in Top-10 at Lady Bulldog Invitational
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Women’s Golf team started off their two tournament road trip with a 36 hole match at the Lady Bulldog Fall Invite. The ‘Cats completed their 36 holes in one day. Katke Golf Course holds a standard par 72, the team played their rounds at 6005 yards.
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
WLUC
Wildcat Volleyball continues their sweeping streak with win over Purdue Northwest
Hammond Ind. (WLUC) - The Wildcats faced the Pride in Hammond today, Sept. 24. The Wildcats brought their record to 13-2 and took the match 3-0. Purdue Northwest opened the match with a service ace, but Olivia Webber quickly answered with a kill from a set by Lauren Van Remortel. With a 1-3, the Pride had a ball handling error, the ‘Cats earned it back. Jacqueline Smith stepped to the line and served up an ace to tie it up at three. A volley later and some cross-court action set up Lizzy Stark for her first kill on the night. That would bring the ‘Cats to five. After a point from the Pride, Stark tallied her second of the night. The ‘Cats would take the lead 6-5, but the Pride snapped back and made it square.
