Hammond Ind. (WLUC) - The Wildcats faced the Pride in Hammond today, Sept. 24. The Wildcats brought their record to 13-2 and took the match 3-0. Purdue Northwest opened the match with a service ace, but Olivia Webber quickly answered with a kill from a set by Lauren Van Remortel. With a 1-3, the Pride had a ball handling error, the ‘Cats earned it back. Jacqueline Smith stepped to the line and served up an ace to tie it up at three. A volley later and some cross-court action set up Lizzy Stark for her first kill on the night. That would bring the ‘Cats to five. After a point from the Pride, Stark tallied her second of the night. The ‘Cats would take the lead 6-5, but the Pride snapped back and made it square.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO