HAYWARD -- Police in Hayward are investigating a double homicide Sunday after a father and his son were found with fatal stab wounds at a home on Lund Avenue, authorities said.According to a press release, on Sunday morning at about 4:25 a.m., the Hayward Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding an altercation inside a residence near the 100 block of Lund Avenue.Arriving officers got to the scene and found two unconscious subjects, a father and son, both suffering from critical stab wounds, police said.Medical personnel arrived and rendered aid to the victims, but both men were pronounced deceased at the scene.Police did not release any details regarding circumstances surrounding the deadly incident or any suspect information.The identities of both victims are known but currently being withheld, police officials said.Authorities said this is an active and ongoing investigation. additional details regarding the incident will be released when available. Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.

HAYWARD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO