ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 2

Anchorman
3d ago

Who will feel like getting rid of their gun plaguing our community when EVERYBODY including the Criminals have guns & don’t never hardly get caught? We Need guns to defend ourselves since police are not around prompt to serve & protect for our safety instead of being sheep to the wolves who continue robbing abiding civilians & stays on the run.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest

SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police investigate two more fatal shootings Saturday

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are searching for suspects in two separate fatal shootings that occurred Saturday, according to authorities.The first shooting happened just after 7 a.m. Police responded after a ShotSpotter activation on the 3200 block of Market Street.  Arriving officer found a shooting scene in the 900 block of Brockhurst Street, but no victims were present.  A short time later, two male adult subjects walked into area hospitals suffering from at least one gunshot wound which appears to have been sustained at the Brockhurst Street shooting scene.  One of the male shooting victims succumbed to his injuries and...
OAKLAND, CA
Mission Local

Stabbing victim in critical condition, 70-year-old charged

UPDATE: Thomas Baxter, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco, has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges in a Sunday night stabbing incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The charges against Baxter include attempted homicide, two counts of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of father, son in Hayward

HAYWARD -- A man suspected of fatally stabbing a father and son in their Hayward home Sunday has been arrested, police said Monday.Hayward poilce said detectives arrested 22-year-old Hayward resident Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Earlier at 4:25 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about an altercation inside a home near the 100 block of Lund Ave. and officers who responded found the 49-year-old father and 22-year-old son unconscious and suffering from stab wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the victim's identities.Hayward police said additional details regarding about the homicides would be released when available. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.Police said homicides marked the 7th and 8th in the city in 2022. There were 3 homicides in Hayward in 2021.
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco 3rd St. weekend assault victim dies of his injuries

SAN FRANCISCO -- An adult male discovered with life threatening injuries on a Bayview District street over the weekend has died at a local hospital.San Francisco police said officers responded to calls reporting an aggravated assault in the 5000 block of 3rd Street  at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male on the ground suffering from life threatening injuries. The officers rendered aid and summoned emergency medical responders.Paramedics came to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. But despite the lifesaving efforts of hospital staff, the man succumbed to his injuries. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No arrest has been made and no other information about a suspect or motive released.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Retired SFPD officer pleads no contest to San Mateo drug store robbery

SAN MATEO – A retired sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department on Monday has pleaded no contest to robbing a San Mateo drug store last year for prescription pain killers.According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Davin Lyle Cole of San Mateo pleaded no contest to two counts of felony second degree robbery. Prosecutors said on November 3, 2021 Cole walked into a RideAid pharmacy on Concar Drive and handed a pharmacy tech a note. Cole's note said he had a gun, not to push the alarm and demanded pills for Norco, a highly-addictive pain killer.The...
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally stabbed in San Francisco's Hallidie Plaza

SAN FRANCISCO - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning in Halladie Plaza in San Francisco following an apparent stabbing, police said. Officers responded at 4 a.m. to the plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. Hallidie Plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Oakland Police#Armored#Fbi#Violent Crime#Brinks
CBS San Francisco

Police find father and son fatally stabbed at Hayward home

HAYWARD -- Police in Hayward are investigating a double homicide Sunday after a father and his son were found with fatal stab wounds at a home on Lund Avenue, authorities said.According to a press release, on Sunday morning at about 4:25 a.m., the Hayward Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding an altercation inside a residence near the 100 block of Lund Avenue.Arriving officers got to the scene and found two unconscious subjects, a father and son, both suffering from critical stab wounds, police said.Medical personnel arrived and rendered aid to the victims, but both men were pronounced deceased at the scene.Police did not release any details regarding circumstances surrounding the deadly incident or any suspect information.The identities of both victims are known but currently being withheld, police officials said.Authorities said this is an active and ongoing investigation. additional details regarding the incident will be released when available. Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

One arrested in Hayward double homicide

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a father and son dead on Sunday morning, according to the Hayward Police Department. Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax, 22 of Hayward, was arrested in connection with the homicide. Arevalo-Baquiax is being held at the HPD jail on murder charges. On […]
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi

LODI, Calif. - Police in Lodi said a pregnant woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Eagle Place near East Century Boulevard shortly after 12 a.m. on reports of a woman being stabbed or shot during a disturbance. : Suspect in fatal San Francisco BART...
LODI, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Fairfield fight leads to fatal shooting; 1 man dead

FAIRFIELD -- Police in Fairfield are investigating an early morning altercation Sunday that apparently led to a fatal shooting that left one man dead, according to authorities.Sunday morning at around 3:48 am, Fairfield Dispatch received a call regarding a fight in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Drive. A short time later, a second caller reported shots being fired outside of his residence. Arriving officers found a man in the yard with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital but, despite life-saving efforts, succumbed to his injuries. The Investigations Division responded and is actively working the case. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be shared at this time.Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Sunday morning shooting in Fairfield left a man dead, according to a Facebook post by the Fairfield Police Department. Police dispatchers received a call regarding a fight in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Street around 3:48 a.m. Sunday. A man then called police reporting that shots had been fired outside of his house.
FAIRFIELD, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Oakley Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

At 3:16 AM on September 25, Oakley Police Officers were dispatched to 2160 Laurel Road (the new AM/PM) for an armed robbery that just occurred. Oakley Police officers arrived within one minute of being dispatched and determined the store clerk was robbed at gunpoint. Our officers obtained video surveillance to...
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

SF man dies from shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Police Arrest Woman for Alleged Assault with Wine Bottle

Originally Published By: City of Palo Alto Webpage:. “Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third of property. Police recovered the property and booked her into jail. One victim sustained minor physical injury.
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

16-year-old girl arrested after pregnant woman, unborn baby die in Lodi stabbing

LODI -- Police now say that the unborn baby of a Lodi woman who died after a stabbing over the weekend has also passed away. Just after midnight Sunday, officers responded to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard for a call of a disturbance in which a female was reported to have been stabbed or shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found the unresponsive 25-year-old pregnant woman suffering from a stab wound, according to police. Despite life-saving measures, she died. The woman has since been identified by police Lodi resident Jessie Martinez. On Monday, police announced that her unborn baby, who was about...
LODI, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose

Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy