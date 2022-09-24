Read full article on original website
Anchorman
3d ago
Who will feel like getting rid of their gun plaguing our community when EVERYBODY including the Criminals have guns & don’t never hardly get caught? We Need guns to defend ourselves since police are not around prompt to serve & protect for our safety instead of being sheep to the wolves who continue robbing abiding civilians & stays on the run.
San Leandro armed robbery suspect shoots at police, eludes arrest
SAN LEANDRO -- An armed robbery suspect remained at large Monday after shooting at pursing officers and then engaging in a tense standoff, threatening to kill himself.San Leandro police said officers responded to calls reporting an attempted armed robbery at 7-11 convenience store located at 333 E. 14th St. at around around 3:45 a.m.When they arrived on scene, the officers spoke with two victims who stated that a suspect pointed a handgun at them and demanded their belongings. However, the alleged gunman then fled the store empty handed.While officers were speaking with the victims, the suspect was spotted across the street. ...
Oakland police investigate two more fatal shootings Saturday
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland are searching for suspects in two separate fatal shootings that occurred Saturday, according to authorities.The first shooting happened just after 7 a.m. Police responded after a ShotSpotter activation on the 3200 block of Market Street. Arriving officer found a shooting scene in the 900 block of Brockhurst Street, but no victims were present. A short time later, two male adult subjects walked into area hospitals suffering from at least one gunshot wound which appears to have been sustained at the Brockhurst Street shooting scene. One of the male shooting victims succumbed to his injuries and...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in Lafayette on suspicion of kidnapping, home-invasion robbery, false imprisonment
LAFAYETTE, Calif. - Lafayette police arrested a home-invasion robbery and kidnapping suspect for an incident at an apartment complex on Saturday. Police said the incident took place on the 1000 block of Carol Lane at 8:22 p.m. The suspect who was arrested is a resident of the complex, according to the police investigation.
Stabbing victim in critical condition, 70-year-old charged
UPDATE: Thomas Baxter, a 70-year-old resident of San Francisco, has been booked at San Francisco County Jail on multiple charges in a Sunday night stabbing incident that left the victim with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The charges against Baxter include attempted homicide, two counts of...
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of father, son in Hayward
HAYWARD -- A man suspected of fatally stabbing a father and son in their Hayward home Sunday has been arrested, police said Monday.Hayward poilce said detectives arrested 22-year-old Hayward resident Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Earlier at 4:25 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call about an altercation inside a home near the 100 block of Lund Ave. and officers who responded found the 49-year-old father and 22-year-old son unconscious and suffering from stab wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the victim's identities.Hayward police said additional details regarding about the homicides would be released when available. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.Police said homicides marked the 7th and 8th in the city in 2022. There were 3 homicides in Hayward in 2021.
San Francisco 3rd St. weekend assault victim dies of his injuries
SAN FRANCISCO -- An adult male discovered with life threatening injuries on a Bayview District street over the weekend has died at a local hospital.San Francisco police said officers responded to calls reporting an aggravated assault in the 5000 block of 3rd Street at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.Upon arrival, they discovered an adult male on the ground suffering from life threatening injuries. The officers rendered aid and summoned emergency medical responders.Paramedics came to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. But despite the lifesaving efforts of hospital staff, the man succumbed to his injuries. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No arrest has been made and no other information about a suspect or motive released.Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department 24-hour-tip line at 1-415-575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Retired SFPD officer pleads no contest to San Mateo drug store robbery
SAN MATEO – A retired sergeant with the San Francisco Police Department on Monday has pleaded no contest to robbing a San Mateo drug store last year for prescription pain killers.According to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Davin Lyle Cole of San Mateo pleaded no contest to two counts of felony second degree robbery. Prosecutors said on November 3, 2021 Cole walked into a RideAid pharmacy on Concar Drive and handed a pharmacy tech a note. Cole's note said he had a gun, not to push the alarm and demanded pills for Norco, a highly-addictive pain killer.The...
KTVU FOX 2
Man fatally stabbed in San Francisco's Hallidie Plaza
SAN FRANCISCO - A man was pronounced dead early Monday morning in Halladie Plaza in San Francisco following an apparent stabbing, police said. Officers responded at 4 a.m. to the plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. Hallidie Plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station.
Police find father and son fatally stabbed at Hayward home
HAYWARD -- Police in Hayward are investigating a double homicide Sunday after a father and his son were found with fatal stab wounds at a home on Lund Avenue, authorities said.According to a press release, on Sunday morning at about 4:25 a.m., the Hayward Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding an altercation inside a residence near the 100 block of Lund Avenue.Arriving officers got to the scene and found two unconscious subjects, a father and son, both suffering from critical stab wounds, police said.Medical personnel arrived and rendered aid to the victims, but both men were pronounced deceased at the scene.Police did not release any details regarding circumstances surrounding the deadly incident or any suspect information.The identities of both victims are known but currently being withheld, police officials said.Authorities said this is an active and ongoing investigation. additional details regarding the incident will be released when available. Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Humpert at 510-293-7176.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area man accuses Southwest passenger of assaulting his wife and spewing racial slurs
PHOENIX - A Bay Area man alleges that a Southwest Airlines passenger launched a physical and verbal assault against his wife on board a Phoenix-bound flight. Faraaz Sareshwala, a Google software engineer and instructor at UC Berkeley Extension, detailed in a series of tweets the encounter between his wife and the other passenger.
One arrested in Hayward double homicide
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — One person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a father and son dead on Sunday morning, according to the Hayward Police Department. Oscar Josue Arevalo-Baquiax, 22 of Hayward, was arrested in connection with the homicide. Arevalo-Baquiax is being held at the HPD jail on murder charges. On […]
KTVU FOX 2
Pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi
LODI, Calif. - Police in Lodi said a pregnant woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Eagle Place near East Century Boulevard shortly after 12 a.m. on reports of a woman being stabbed or shot during a disturbance. : Suspect in fatal San Francisco BART...
Fairfield fight leads to fatal shooting; 1 man dead
FAIRFIELD -- Police in Fairfield are investigating an early morning altercation Sunday that apparently led to a fatal shooting that left one man dead, according to authorities.Sunday morning at around 3:48 am, Fairfield Dispatch received a call regarding a fight in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Drive. A short time later, a second caller reported shots being fired outside of his residence. Arriving officers found a man in the yard with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital but, despite life-saving efforts, succumbed to his injuries. The Investigations Division responded and is actively working the case. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details will be shared at this time.Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.
Man killed in Fairfield shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Sunday morning shooting in Fairfield left a man dead, according to a Facebook post by the Fairfield Police Department. Police dispatchers received a call regarding a fight in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Street around 3:48 a.m. Sunday. A man then called police reporting that shots had been fired outside of his house.
eastcountytoday.net
Oakley Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect
At 3:16 AM on September 25, Oakley Police Officers were dispatched to 2160 Laurel Road (the new AM/PM) for an armed robbery that just occurred. Oakley Police officers arrived within one minute of being dispatched and determined the store clerk was robbed at gunpoint. Our officers obtained video surveillance to...
SF man dies from shooting in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The victim ultimately succumbed to his […]
crimevoice.com
Police Arrest Woman for Alleged Assault with Wine Bottle
Originally Published By: City of Palo Alto Webpage:. “Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested a woman on Saturday afternoon after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle before robbing a third of property. Police recovered the property and booked her into jail. One victim sustained minor physical injury.
47 Alameda Co. sheriff's deputies stripped of guns, duties due to 'unsatisfactory' psych exam scores
The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says these scores were due to immaturity and the deputies will undergo a new round of screening.
16-year-old girl arrested after pregnant woman, unborn baby die in Lodi stabbing
LODI -- Police now say that the unborn baby of a Lodi woman who died after a stabbing over the weekend has also passed away. Just after midnight Sunday, officers responded to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard for a call of a disturbance in which a female was reported to have been stabbed or shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found the unresponsive 25-year-old pregnant woman suffering from a stab wound, according to police. Despite life-saving measures, she died. The woman has since been identified by police Lodi resident Jessie Martinez. On Monday, police announced that her unborn baby, who was about...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested in Domestic Violence, Weapons Case in San Jose
Police in San Jose on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with a domestic violence and weapons case. On Tuesday at 3:20 p.m., officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 1000 block of Mallet Drive. Police said the victim reported her husband,...
