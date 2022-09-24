Read full article on original website
Boise State Quarterback Leaves The Team
It looks like the Hank Bachmeier era is ending at Boise State. Boise State Football is in the unusual spot of experiencing turmoil both on and off the field. The Bronco coaching staff promised to fix last year's disappointing 7-5 season. This year's 2-2 record has not inspired confidence from Bronco Nation. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Saturday, and now their starting quarterback has left the team.
Boise State Falls Worse Than Flat Against UTEP 27-10
For every rise...there is a fall. In Greek mythology, the story of Icarus comes to mind. “Don’t fly too close to the sun”. Boise State has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last century and managed to never lower their standards. Mountain West conference championship. 10+ wins. Contention...
After Ugly Loss, Internet Declares Boise State ‘Glory Days’ Over
In nothing shy of an ironic coincidence, just this week--12 years ago in 2010--College Gameday made a trip to Boise, Idaho to broadcast from the Blue Turf and nationally televise Boise State on a stage they had never experienced in the regular season. High tech cameras were strung from end...
Multiple Outlets Confirm: Hank Bachmeier is Entering Transfer Portal
This morning, several outlets have reported that Hank Bachmeier will choose to transfer from Boise State with two years of eligibility remaining. BJ Rains broke the news first. This development comes two days after the recent announcement that Boise State’s offensive coordinator, Tim Plough, had involuntarily parted ways with the...
Boise State, one-time Group of 5 power, getting called out after 'surprising' loss to UTEP
Boise State was once one of the hottest Group of 5 programs in the country. The Broncos gained a wave of national attention, when they defeated Oklahoma in overtime of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl on the famed “Statue of Liberty” play. Their success continued throughout much of the following years, including during the Bryan Harsin era before his departure to take the head coaching job at Auburn. (That move clearly hasn’t worked out.)
College football offensive coordinator fired after team's brutal loss
College football coaching turnover usually doesn’t happen until the end of the season. Well, that got started a little earlier at Boise State on Saturday. Boise State announced that offensive coordinator Tim Plough has been fired. “This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best...
Pac-12 refs invent new way to screw WSU against Oregon
The Washington State rallying cry “Cougs Vs. Everybody” has never been more apt than today, when Pac-12 referees invented a new way to screw over the Cougars. With 11:33 remaining in the 2nd quarter and WSU leading Oregon 10-6, Cam Ward took an intentional grounding penalty on 1st and 10 from the Oregon 41. The call came after much deliberation as to whether Ward had been out of the pocket — he scrambled to his left and made it to the edge of the tackle box before coming back to the middle of the pocket and throwing it away, and the refs eventually determined it was grounding.
Pac-12 acknowledges erroneous down in Oregon-Washington State game, says ‘proper protocols followed to correct error’
The Pac-12 on Sunday acknowledged the error that led to an erroneous down in the second quarter of the Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday. And while the conference said “the instant replay official, in conjunction with the command center, acted appropriately to correct it in accordance with NCAA rules” it also said vice president of officiating David Coleman “will determine if any discipline is warranted” for the mishap.
Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game
The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
