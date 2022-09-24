ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

103.5 KISSFM

Boise State Quarterback Leaves The Team

It looks like the Hank Bachmeier era is ending at Boise State. Boise State Football is in the unusual spot of experiencing turmoil both on and off the field. The Bronco coaching staff promised to fix last year's disappointing 7-5 season. This year's 2-2 record has not inspired confidence from Bronco Nation. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Saturday, and now their starting quarterback has left the team.
BOISE, ID
mwcconnection.com

Boise State Falls Worse Than Flat Against UTEP 27-10

For every rise...there is a fall. In Greek mythology, the story of Icarus comes to mind. “Don’t fly too close to the sun”. Boise State has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last century and managed to never lower their standards. Mountain West conference championship. 10+ wins. Contention...
BOISE, ID
obnug.com

Multiple Outlets Confirm: Hank Bachmeier is Entering Transfer Portal

This morning, several outlets have reported that Hank Bachmeier will choose to transfer from Boise State with two years of eligibility remaining. BJ Rains broke the news first. This development comes two days after the recent announcement that Boise State’s offensive coordinator, Tim Plough, had involuntarily parted ways with the...
BOISE, ID
saturdaydownsouth.com

Boise State, one-time Group of 5 power, getting called out after 'surprising' loss to UTEP

Boise State was once one of the hottest Group of 5 programs in the country. The Broncos gained a wave of national attention, when they defeated Oklahoma in overtime of the 2007 Fiesta Bowl on the famed “Statue of Liberty” play. Their success continued throughout much of the following years, including during the Bryan Harsin era before his departure to take the head coaching job at Auburn. (That move clearly hasn’t worked out.)
BOISE, ID
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football offensive coordinator fired after team's brutal loss

College football coaching turnover usually doesn’t happen until the end of the season. Well, that got started a little earlier at Boise State on Saturday. Boise State announced that offensive coordinator Tim Plough has been fired. “This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best...
BOISE, ID
cougcenter.com

Pac-12 refs invent new way to screw WSU against Oregon

The Washington State rallying cry “Cougs Vs. Everybody” has never been more apt than today, when Pac-12 referees invented a new way to screw over the Cougars. With 11:33 remaining in the 2nd quarter and WSU leading Oregon 10-6, Cam Ward took an intentional grounding penalty on 1st and 10 from the Oregon 41. The call came after much deliberation as to whether Ward had been out of the pocket — he scrambled to his left and made it to the edge of the tackle box before coming back to the middle of the pocket and throwing it away, and the refs eventually determined it was grounding.
PULLMAN, WA
The Oregonian

Pac-12 acknowledges erroneous down in Oregon-Washington State game, says ‘proper protocols followed to correct error’

The Pac-12 on Sunday acknowledged the error that led to an erroneous down in the second quarter of the Oregon Ducks’ 44-41 win over the Washington State Cougars on Saturday. And while the conference said “the instant replay official, in conjunction with the command center, acted appropriately to correct it in accordance with NCAA rules” it also said vice president of officiating David Coleman “will determine if any discipline is warranted” for the mishap.
PULLMAN, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game

The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
PULLMAN, WA
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report

BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids

It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Meridian Walgreens Pharmacy robbed

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Walgreens pharmacy on locust Grove and Fairview has just been robbed. The perpetrators targeted the pharmacy section in particular in an apparent attempt to acquire prescription medications. The Meridian Police are conducting an active investigation, and no arrests have been made as of yet.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Funding approved for multiple transportation projects across Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Funding for Idaho’s transportation future has been approved through 2029. The transportation board approved the recommended transportation investment program yesterday at its monthly meeting in Boise, according to the transportation department. This program would allocate $6.5 billion for multiple projects over the next...
IDAHO STATE
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR

