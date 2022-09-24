Read full article on original website
WITN
ENC counties watching Hurricane Ian and making preparations
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although we don’t yet know what route Hurricane Ian will take, counties in the east are actively meeting this week to discuss preparations. Pamlico County is reflecting on past storms and preparing for whatever this year’s hurricane season may bring. “I feel like having...
islandfreepress.org
Ian will bring heavy rainfall, potential flooding later this week
Though Hurricane Ian will weaken after landfall and track to the west of the Outer Banks, a combination of an offshore front and tropical moisture associated with Ian will lead to an extended period of heavy rain across Eastern N.C. late this week, per a Monday morning update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Surfers still taking on waves despite dangerous rip currents and large swells
SURF CITY, N.C. — Although red flags are meant to warn beach goers of the dangerous waters, those warnings don’t always stop people. In fact, some see them as in invitation to head into the water instead. What You Need To Know. If you are on the beach...
coastalreview.org
Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors
The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
WITN
Hurricane Fiona impacts stops Indian Beach cruising
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Impacts from Hurricane Fiona are stopping drivers from cruising on one Eastern Carolina beach. The Indian Beach police department posted to social media that beach driving is closed until further notice. Officials say they ended traffic on the beach because they are experiencing storm surges and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 23, 24 & 25
Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Linda Huston, Beaufort. Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pollocksville survived a hurricane, but recovery has taken time
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Residents of North Carolina are waiting out hurricane season with fingers crossed, hoping no big storms impact our coast. The tiny town of Pollocksville is doing the same while working on recovery from Florence. Pollocksville has been through a lot, and Mayor Jay Bender has been...
WITN
Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties. According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99. The Walmart on Regency Boulevard...
Pumpkin Patch event coming to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Fall is now here and you know what that means: pumpkins! Starting on Saturday, Christ Church in New Bern will be hosting its 19thannual Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkins are scheduled to be delivered on Saturday at 9 am on Pollock Street. All funds from the event will go directly to […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Potential tropical threat next week
From Chris Newkirk / Beaufort County Emergency Services:. Our office is currently monitoring the development of Tropical Depression #9 in the Caribbean Sea. It is expected to become a Tropical Storm over the weekend and track north, impacting Florida as a Hurricane Tuesday and / or Wednesday of next week. Current forecast models suggest this storm will continue a track along the eastern US bringing potential impacts to North Carolina as we enter next weekend. (Friday / Saturday)
nomadlawyer.org
Jacksonville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jacksonville, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jacksonville North Carolina. Jacksonville is a city in the state of North Carolina. It is the 14th largest city in the state. It is located in Onslow County. As of the 2020 census, the population of Jacksonville is 72,723 people. Jacksonville is the county...
wcti12.com
Traffic blocked, no injuries in pickup truck versus tractor crash
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Sand Hill Fire Department Chief David Jones said a red pickup truck crashed into a John Deere combine tractor in Kinston. EMS workers responded at 10:34 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. No injuries were sustained and State Troopers charged the driver of the truck with...
Two women charged in Carteret County home break-in
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Two women from Havelock have been arrested and charged in a breaking and entering of a home and larceny that was reported. The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department received the call of the break-in on Saturday and were quickly able to identify the suspects and recover the majority of […]
New Chipotle coming to Jacksonville with unique pickup lane
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Something new is hitting the Jacksonville streets. On Tuesday, Chipotle will open its second restaurant in Jacksonville with a feature called Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up lane for those who want the food on the move. The first 50 people in line will get Chipotle Goods merchandise and customers who sign up […]
towndock.net
Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse
It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cult Classic ‘The Mutilator, filmed in Atlantic Beach, revisited with sequel
ATLANTIC BEACH — Forty years have come and gone since the brooding, blood-splattered psychopath known only as "Big Ed" laid his picks, axes, fish gaffs and outboard motors down. But writer/director Buddy Copper is bringing him back for one last rippin' rodeo, and one thing's for certain: Large Edward learns from his mistakes.
carolinacoastonline.com
Alert issued for missing girl
NEWPORT - A missing person alert was issued Monday, Sept. 26, by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Yosmery Gabriel Lopez, 15, was reported missing from her temporary residence in Newport. Lopez is described as 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4 ft. tall. She was...
Carteret County Public Schools names next superintendent
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A former teacher and administrator for Pitt County Schools and a current member of the Carteret County Public Schools system has been chosen as its next superintendent. The CCPS board of education voted unanimously for Richard Paylor during a special-called meeting Monday afternoon. Last Friday, the school system announced current Superintendent […]
WITN
Two more charged in drug-injection death
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies along the Crystal Coast say two more people have been charged in a drug-injection murder that happened six months ago. Daniel Brisson’s body was found on Harris Street outside of Morehead City back on March 20. Deputies say the 46-year-old man died after methamphetamine and fentanyl were intentionally injected into his body, which was then dumped out of a vehicle.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees make final round of voting for ‘Coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has moved on to the final round of voting in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The tree will square off against four other products...
