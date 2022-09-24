ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Beach, NC

WITN

ENC counties watching Hurricane Ian and making preparations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although we don’t yet know what route Hurricane Ian will take, counties in the east are actively meeting this week to discuss preparations. Pamlico County is reflecting on past storms and preparing for whatever this year’s hurricane season may bring. “I feel like having...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Ian will bring heavy rainfall, potential flooding later this week

Though Hurricane Ian will weaken after landfall and track to the west of the Outer Banks, a combination of an offshore front and tropical moisture associated with Ian will lead to an extended period of heavy rain across Eastern N.C. late this week, per a Monday morning update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office.
HATTERAS, NC
coastalreview.org

Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors

The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
NEWPORT, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Indian Beach, NC
WITN

Hurricane Fiona impacts stops Indian Beach cruising

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Impacts from Hurricane Fiona are stopping drivers from cruising on one Eastern Carolina beach. The Indian Beach police department posted to social media that beach driving is closed until further notice. Officials say they ended traffic on the beach because they are experiencing storm surges and...
INDIAN BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 23, 24 & 25

Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Linda Huston, Beaufort. Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pollocksville survived a hurricane, but recovery has taken time

POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Residents of North Carolina are waiting out hurricane season with fingers crossed, hoping no big storms impact our coast. The tiny town of Pollocksville is doing the same while working on recovery from Florence. Pollocksville has been through a lot, and Mayor Jay Bender has been...
POLLOCKSVILLE, NC
WITN

Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties. According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99. The Walmart on Regency Boulevard...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pumpkin Patch event coming to New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Fall is now here and you know what that means: pumpkins! Starting on Saturday, Christ Church in New Bern will be hosting its 19thannual Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkins are scheduled to be delivered on Saturday at 9 am on Pollock Street. All funds from the event will go directly to […]
NEW BERN, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Potential tropical threat next week

From Chris Newkirk / Beaufort County Emergency Services:. Our office is currently monitoring the development of Tropical Depression #9 in the Caribbean Sea. It is expected to become a Tropical Storm over the weekend and track north, impacting Florida as a Hurricane Tuesday and / or Wednesday of next week. Current forecast models suggest this storm will continue a track along the eastern US bringing potential impacts to North Carolina as we enter next weekend. (Friday / Saturday)
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Traffic blocked, no injuries in pickup truck versus tractor crash

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Sand Hill Fire Department Chief David Jones said a red pickup truck crashed into a John Deere combine tractor in Kinston. EMS workers responded at 10:34 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. No injuries were sustained and State Troopers charged the driver of the truck with...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Two women charged in Carteret County home break-in

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Two women from Havelock have been arrested and charged in a breaking and entering of a home and larceny that was reported. The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department received the call of the break-in on Saturday and were quickly able to identify the suspects and recover the majority of […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Chipotle coming to Jacksonville with unique pickup lane

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Something new is hitting the Jacksonville streets. On Tuesday, Chipotle will open its second restaurant in Jacksonville with a feature called Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up lane for those who want the food on the move. The first 50 people in line will get Chipotle Goods merchandise and customers who sign up […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
towndock.net

Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse

It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Alert issued for missing girl

NEWPORT - A missing person alert was issued Monday, Sept. 26, by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Yosmery Gabriel Lopez, 15, was reported missing from her temporary residence in Newport. Lopez is described as 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4 ft. tall. She was...
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Carteret County Public Schools names next superintendent

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A former teacher and administrator for Pitt County Schools and a current member of the Carteret County Public Schools system has been chosen as its next superintendent. The CCPS board of education voted unanimously for Richard Paylor during a special-called meeting Monday afternoon. Last Friday, the school system announced current Superintendent […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two more charged in drug-injection death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies along the Crystal Coast say two more people have been charged in a drug-injection murder that happened six months ago. Daniel Brisson’s body was found on Harris Street outside of Morehead City back on March 20. Deputies say the 46-year-old man died after methamphetamine and fentanyl were intentionally injected into his body, which was then dumped out of a vehicle.
NEWPORT, NC

