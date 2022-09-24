Multi-vehicle collision stacks traffic up on eastbound 105 Freeway in Westchester

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department on Friday were responding to a multi-car collision on the eastbound 105 Freeway, just east of the 405 Freeway.

Eight people were transported to the hospital.

Traffic in the area has been significantly impacted. Footage from Sky5 shows vehicles on the eastbound 105 Freeway backed up all the way to Aviation Boulevard.

Authorities said commuters should monitor alerts from the California Highway Patrol for updates.

