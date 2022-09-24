Read full article on original website
Love In Contract Episode 3 Release Date And Time, Preview
Love In Contract is a new Kdrama that has been captivating viewers since its premiere on September 21, 2022. Starring Park Min Young, Go Kyung Pyo, and Kim Jae Young, the series tells the story of a woman who works for a service company that provides fake wives for single people to bring to social gatherings, such as family dinners, school reunions, and meetings for married couples.
‘Werewolf by Night’ Review: Michael Giacchino’s Directorial Debut Blurs the Line Between Man and Monster
Marvel finally lets superheroes sit in the shadows and brings monsters center stage with their new Disney + special, “Werewolf by Night.” Filmed primarily in black and white, audiences are immersed in a gothic atmosphere for one night that is filled with violence and vengeance. Director Michael Giacchino channels his adolescent love of “Creature Double Feature” and “The Twilight Zone” by partnering with writers Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron to create one of the most intriguing Marvel projects to date. Ulysses Bloodstone, a renowned monster hunter, has passed and his widow has summoned the best monster hunters from all over to...
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Fans are Buying Cyberpunk 2077 to Beat Up Adam Smasher
CD Projekt RED and Trigger’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a big hit and it’s causing fans to buy Cyberpunk 2077 to beat up Adam Smasher, one of the series’ fearsome villains. For context, Edgerunners is a 10-episode anime series that’s based on Cyberpunk 2077, a game by CD...
