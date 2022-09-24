Marvel finally lets superheroes sit in the shadows and brings monsters center stage with their new Disney + special, “Werewolf by Night.” Filmed primarily in black and white, audiences are immersed in a gothic atmosphere for one night that is filled with violence and vengeance. Director Michael Giacchino channels his adolescent love of “Creature Double Feature” and “The Twilight Zone” by partnering with writers Heather Quinn and Peter Cameron to create one of the most intriguing Marvel projects to date. Ulysses Bloodstone, a renowned monster hunter, has passed and his widow has summoned the best monster hunters from all over to...

