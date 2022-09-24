Read full article on original website
Related
Truck driver suffered medical emergency before crashing through guardrail on N.J. highway, police say
A truck driver suffered a medical emergency early Sunday before crashing through a guardrail on Interstate 280 East in Morris County and ending up on the wrong side of the highway, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-280 East near milepost 0.5...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FULLY INVOLVED VEHICLE FIRE
Emergency personnel are responding to a vehicle which is fully engulfed in flames on the 700 block of Francis near Fisher. No additional details are available at this time.
Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
3 pedestrians killed following collision on rural N.J. road, authorities say
Three pedestrians were killed late Saturday night after two cars collided in Chatsworth, a small community in Woodland Township, the New Jersey State Police said. Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton; and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River, Lacey Township died after being struck on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road near Magnolia Street at 11:25 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey
Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Morris Goodkind Bridge
A man leapt to his death from a bridge in Edison Township Monday, Sept. 26, authorities confirmed. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the unidentified man jumped from the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr. He landed in the wooded area near Marina Drive in Edison, the deputy...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: VIDEO FROM OCEAN COUNTY RESIDENT ON PREVENTING YOUR PUSH BUTTON START VEHICLE FROM BEING STOLEN
We received the below email from a follower here in Ocean County with a very interesting video he made regarding how thieves are bypassing key fobs to attempt to start and steal your car. It’s an interesting video and well worth the few minutes to watch it. Below is his email and link to his video.
SUV punches hole in Wall Township, NJ, high school
A gaping hole was punched into the side of Wall High School by an SUV driven by a 17-year-old township boy. Classes had already been dismissed, but some students and staff remained inside the building when the driver lost control of the 2008 Lexus RX. Police say the vehicle was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crash Monday on Staten Island Expressway injures 2, slows traffic to a halt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A crash on the Staten Island Expressway left two people injured and slowed traffic in the New Jersey-bound lanes to a halt Monday morning. Emergency crews, including city firefighters and the NYPD’s Highway Patrol, responded to the crash around 8:20 a.m. near Exit 7 at Richmond Avenue, according to an FDNY spokesman.
Police investigating fatal crash in Burlington County
The Action Cam was on Chatsworth Road, near Russ Anderson Road just after midnight, where at least one person was killed.
SUV flips, careens into pole on residential Staten Island street; neighbors fed up with ‘crazy’ drivers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Somehow, a man who lives on the 700 block of Willowbrook Road slept through a thunderous crash early Tuesday morning that sent one vehicle careening windshield-first into a utility pole. “When I woke up, I saw there was a crash across the street; there were...
wrnjradio.com
Driver suffers possible medical emergency before crash in Morris County
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities say a possible medical emergency caused a driver to crash in Morris County early Sunday morning. The crash happened at 6:04 a.m. on I-280 eastbound at milepost 0.5 in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocscanner.news
WALL: COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are reporting to a working commercial structure fire on the 1900 block of Atlantic ave across from the Atlantic club. The business is believed to be an auto garage repair shop. Mutual aid has been requested to the scene along with the fire marshal and additional tankers.
Police: 17-year-old shot in Fordham, hospitalized in critical condition
Police say a 17-year-old teen is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday night in the Bronx.
Four Hospitalized In Hackensack Bus Crash
Four passengers were hospitalized and seven refused medical attention following a commuter bus crash in Hackensack, authorities said. The NJ TRANSIT bus had just picked up passengers and was headed north on South Summit Avenue when it collided near West Pleasantview Avenue with a Toyota Prius driven in the same direction by a 22-year-old Hasbrouck Heights man around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, said Police Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
Woman dies in Queens hit-and-run incident on Saturday morning
Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in Queens. Police are investigating an incident that left a woman dead in Richmond Hill early Saturday morning, as well as a nearby involving men slashed and also hit by a vehicle. [ more › ]
Motorcyclist, 64, killed in crash with car, cops say
A 64-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle traveling in front of him stopped short in Plumsted, officials said. The crash took place on the eastbound side of Lakewood Road (Route 528) at about 7:20 p.m, Plumsted police said. Emergency workers took the motorcyclist, a resident of the...
Authorities identify woman found dead in water off Great Kills Park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman whose body was found in the waters off of Great Kills Park has been identified by law enforcement officials. New Jersey State Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Susan Mikson, of Union Beach, N.J. At around 7 a.m. Thursday, a body was located along the shoreline in Crooks Point., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson. Mikson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Bicyclist, 14, From Ridgewood Struck By SUV In Glen Rock
A 14-year-old boy from Ridgewood who was struck on his bicycle at a Glen Rock intersection was expected to survive serious injuries, authorities said. Witnesses told police that a 2016 Chevy Equinox driven by a 40-year-old Oakland man had the green light on Prospect Street when the bicyclist suddenly rode in front of him and was struck at Grove Street at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
NJ residents, hit hard by Ida in 2021, stay positive as Ian heads north
Residents in Bound Brook, a New Jersey community hit hard by Hurricane Ida in 2021, are staying positive as they prepare for the possibility that Hurricane Ian could somehow turn into a similar situation.
Comments / 3