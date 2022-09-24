ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, NJ

Comments / 3

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Among 3 Pedestrians Killed In Crash

LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

3 pedestrians killed following collision on rural N.J. road, authorities say

Three pedestrians were killed late Saturday night after two cars collided in Chatsworth, a small community in Woodland Township, the New Jersey State Police said. Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton; and Brian Blaszka, 36, of Forked River, Lacey Township died after being struck on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road near Magnolia Street at 11:25 p.m., State Police spokesman Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Bank, NJ
Crime & Safety
Red Bank, NJ
Accidents
City
Red Bank, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Pedestrians Killed By Car In South Jersey

Three pedestrians were struck and killed by a car in Burlington County Saturday, Sept. 24, authorities said. A Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatworth Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear of a Ford Mustang, also heading north around 11:25 p.m. in Woodland Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Jumper Takes Fatal Leap From Morris Goodkind Bridge

A man leapt to his death from a bridge in Edison Township Monday, Sept. 26, authorities confirmed. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the unidentified man jumped from the Morris Goodkind Bridge, according to Deputy Chief Robert Dudash Jr. He landed in the wooded area near Marina Drive in Edison, the deputy...
EDISON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At This Time#Traffic Accident#Red Bank Motor#Red Bank Fire Department#Rbfd
wrnjradio.com

Driver suffers possible medical emergency before crash in Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – Authorities say a possible medical emergency caused a driver to crash in Morris County early Sunday morning. The crash happened at 6:04 a.m. on I-280 eastbound at milepost 0.5 in Parsippany-Troy Hills, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. A...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ocscanner.news

WALL: COMMERCIAL STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are reporting to a working commercial structure fire on the 1900 block of Atlantic ave across from the Atlantic club. The business is believed to be an auto garage repair shop. Mutual aid has been requested to the scene along with the fire marshal and additional tankers.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Four Hospitalized In Hackensack Bus Crash

Four passengers were hospitalized and seven refused medical attention following a commuter bus crash in Hackensack, authorities said. The NJ TRANSIT bus had just picked up passengers and was headed north on South Summit Avenue when it collided near West Pleasantview Avenue with a Toyota Prius driven in the same direction by a 22-year-old Hasbrouck Heights man around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, said Police Capt. Michael Antista, the officer in charge of the department.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Gothamist

Woman dies in Queens hit-and-run incident on Saturday morning

Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning in Queens. Police are investigating an incident that left a woman dead in Richmond Hill early Saturday morning, as well as a nearby involving men slashed and also hit by a vehicle. [ more › ]
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Motorcyclist, 64, killed in crash with car, cops say

A 64-year-old motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after a vehicle traveling in front of him stopped short in Plumsted, officials said. The crash took place on the eastbound side of Lakewood Road (Route 528) at about 7:20 p.m, Plumsted police said. Emergency workers took the motorcyclist, a resident of the...
PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Authorities identify woman found dead in water off Great Kills Park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman whose body was found in the waters off of Great Kills Park has been identified by law enforcement officials. New Jersey State Police have identified the woman as 65-year-old Susan Mikson, of Union Beach, N.J. At around 7 a.m. Thursday, a body was located along the shoreline in Crooks Point., according to a New Jersey State Police spokesperson. Mikson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
UNION BEACH, NJ
Daily Voice

Bicyclist, 14, From Ridgewood Struck By SUV In Glen Rock

A 14-year-old boy from Ridgewood who was struck on his bicycle at a Glen Rock intersection was expected to survive serious injuries, authorities said. Witnesses told police that a 2016 Chevy Equinox driven by a 40-year-old Oakland man had the green light on Prospect Street when the bicyclist suddenly rode in front of him and was struck at Grove Street at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
GLEN ROCK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy