Eau Claire, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

CDC says mask mandates can go at some hospitals, UW Health to stay put for now

MADISON, Wis. — A hallmark of the pandemic may fall to the wayside at UW Health, but COVID-19 cases have to fall first. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on masking Monday, allowing hospitals and nursing homes to drop mask requirements unless they are in an area of high COVID-19 transmission. RELATED: CDC Says Universal...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Free at home COVID tests and booster shots available

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding residents that at-home tests and boosters are still available with no out-of-pocket cost. The updated COVID booster shot is now available in Wisconsin and vaccination appointments can be made at pharmacies, health centers, and clinics. Vaccination sites can be found by going to the CDC’s vaccination website.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to rise

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year. According to the state's Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has received more than 1,500 complaints against nursing homes so far this year. That's about 190 new complaints each...
WISCONSIN STATE
Eau Claire, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Vaccines
Eau Claire, WI
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate

More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.  Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Q985

2 WI Schools Finally Figure Out Solution To Phones In Class Issue

Students with cell phones in class are a huge problem for teachers but two schools in Wisconsin have created unique methods to solve the issue. Cell phones are both a blessing and a curse. It's great to have the technology and it can be beneficial. At the same time, they are a huge problem too. Children are addicted to screen time. They spend hours on end on phones. It doesn't matter where they go, devices are always in their hands. The issue has really started affecting kids' lives, especially in school.
WISCONSIN STATE
KDHL AM 920

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Can a governor actually halt paroles in Wisconsin?

FTR: Defense attorney weighs in on historic charges against DCI agent in Quadren Wilson shooting. Quadren Wilson’s attorney Steve Eisenberg sat down with Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss the second-degree reckless endangerment charge against the DCI agent involved in Wilson’s shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s the first time a DCI agent has been charged for use of force in the line of duty.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Addiction and Recovery Series

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Lake Street United Methodist Church is holding an Addiction and Recovery series in October. The series runs Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 6, 13, 20, 27. The church is presenting this free four-part series for the community, for people with addictions,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. The Better Business Bureau hosted the event in partnership with Summit Credit Union. The free document shredding event is held each year to encourage the community to get rid of personal documents. According to the BBB, those documents can be easily used by fraudsters to steal an identity.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
seehafernews.com

Banned Books Week Observed in Wisconsin Libraries

Controversial books are nothing new, but the incidence of book challenges and bans has increased substantially in recent years. This week marks the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week, and this year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. The ALA has conducted polling on...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Overcoming Wisconsin’s toxic partisanship

As I watched the annual State of Education address last week I found myself wondering, is bipartisanship dead? Pushing back on Republican culture war talking points, state schools superintendent Jill Underly used the word “racist” to describe recent Republican efforts to rewrite school curriculum purging so-called critical race theory. Likewise, high-profile campaigns against LGBTQ and […] The post Overcoming Wisconsin’s toxic partisanship appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin’s special sessions a waste of time and money

This doesn’t sound like a very effective system. In Wisconsin, the law gives the Governor the authority to call lawmakers into a special session of the Legislature. That is typically reserved for dealing with emergencies, or for settling the most pressing and contentious issues affecting the state. When the Governor calls lawmakers back to Madison, they are required to attend, and to formally conduct a meeting. But unfortunately, they are not required to actually do anything. They are not required to vote on the issue, or even to conduct any debate or take any public input. They simply must meet. So that is what they do. For about sixty seconds or less. Such is the quandary facing Governor Evers as he has called legislators back to Madison next week to hold a meeting on the state’s existing abortion law. They will attend, but it will be another sham meeting with no purpose. They will ignore the more than sixty percent of Wisconsinites who think the state’s current abortion law is wrong and needs to be updated. The rules governing special sessions should be changed so that lawmakers have to do more than just drive to Madison and turn around and go home. They shouldn’t be allowed to refuse to do their jobs. Doing so is a waste of their time, and the taxpayer’s money.
WISCONSIN STATE

