CDC says mask mandates can go at some hospitals, UW Health to stay put for now
MADISON, Wis. — A hallmark of the pandemic may fall to the wayside at UW Health, but COVID-19 cases have to fall first. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on masking Monday, allowing hospitals and nursing homes to drop mask requirements unless they are in an area of high COVID-19 transmission. RELATED: CDC Says Universal...
WEAU-TV 13
Free at home COVID tests and booster shots available
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reminding residents that at-home tests and boosters are still available with no out-of-pocket cost. The updated COVID booster shot is now available in Wisconsin and vaccination appointments can be made at pharmacies, health centers, and clinics. Vaccination sites can be found by going to the CDC’s vaccination website.
WEAU-TV 13
State’s first human case of West Nile Virus this year confirmed in Sheboygan County
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - A person from Sheboygan County is the first confirmed human case of West Nile Virus this year in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the news Monday afternoon. “This report of the first case of West Nile Virus in a person is a reminder...
CBS 58
Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to rise
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year. According to the state's Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has received more than 1,500 complaints against nursing homes so far this year. That's about 190 new complaints each...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DNR warning hunters of spreading highly pathogenic avian influenza
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – With the start of multiple waterfowl seasons and the fall bird migration ramping up, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking hunters to follow simple precautions when harvesting and handling wild birds. The reason officials with the DNR are asking hunters to be cautious...
New study reveals Wisconsin is the 4th hardest state to vote in
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — In 2020, out of 50 states, Wisconsin was the 38th easiest state to cast your ballot. In the 2022 edition of Cost of Voting in America, Wisconsin fell to 47th. It is now the 4th hardest state to vote in. When it comes time to...
Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate
More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths. Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
2 WI Schools Finally Figure Out Solution To Phones In Class Issue
Students with cell phones in class are a huge problem for teachers but two schools in Wisconsin have created unique methods to solve the issue. Cell phones are both a blessing and a curse. It's great to have the technology and it can be beneficial. At the same time, they are a huge problem too. Children are addicted to screen time. They spend hours on end on phones. It doesn't matter where they go, devices are always in their hands. The issue has really started affecting kids' lives, especially in school.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
For the Record: Can a governor actually halt paroles in Wisconsin?
FTR: Defense attorney weighs in on historic charges against DCI agent in Quadren Wilson shooting. Quadren Wilson’s attorney Steve Eisenberg sat down with Naomi Kowles on For the Record to discuss the second-degree reckless endangerment charge against the DCI agent involved in Wilson’s shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says it’s the first time a DCI agent has been charged for use of force in the line of duty.
WEAU-TV 13
Addiction and Recovery Series
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Lake Street United Methodist Church is holding an Addiction and Recovery series in October. The series runs Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on October 6, 13, 20, 27. The church is presenting this free four-part series for the community, for people with addictions,...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Wisconsin
If you are looking for new, exciting places for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing places that are worth discovering, even if just for a 2-3 day getaway. Here's what made it on the list.
nbc15.com
Hundreds of Wisconsinites rid of personal documents during ‘Shredfest’
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents took steps toward protecting themselves against identity theft Saturday during ‘Shredfest.’. The Better Business Bureau hosted the event in partnership with Summit Credit Union. The free document shredding event is held each year to encourage the community to get rid of personal documents. According to the BBB, those documents can be easily used by fraudsters to steal an identity.
seehafernews.com
Banned Books Week Observed in Wisconsin Libraries
Controversial books are nothing new, but the incidence of book challenges and bans has increased substantially in recent years. This week marks the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week, and this year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. The ALA has conducted polling on...
WEAU-TV 13
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
Overcoming Wisconsin’s toxic partisanship
As I watched the annual State of Education address last week I found myself wondering, is bipartisanship dead? Pushing back on Republican culture war talking points, state schools superintendent Jill Underly used the word “racist” to describe recent Republican efforts to rewrite school curriculum purging so-called critical race theory. Likewise, high-profile campaigns against LGBTQ and […] The post Overcoming Wisconsin’s toxic partisanship appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin’s special sessions a waste of time and money
This doesn’t sound like a very effective system. In Wisconsin, the law gives the Governor the authority to call lawmakers into a special session of the Legislature. That is typically reserved for dealing with emergencies, or for settling the most pressing and contentious issues affecting the state. When the Governor calls lawmakers back to Madison, they are required to attend, and to formally conduct a meeting. But unfortunately, they are not required to actually do anything. They are not required to vote on the issue, or even to conduct any debate or take any public input. They simply must meet. So that is what they do. For about sixty seconds or less. Such is the quandary facing Governor Evers as he has called legislators back to Madison next week to hold a meeting on the state’s existing abortion law. They will attend, but it will be another sham meeting with no purpose. They will ignore the more than sixty percent of Wisconsinites who think the state’s current abortion law is wrong and needs to be updated. The rules governing special sessions should be changed so that lawmakers have to do more than just drive to Madison and turn around and go home. They shouldn’t be allowed to refuse to do their jobs. Doing so is a waste of their time, and the taxpayer’s money.
WEAU-TV 13
What the Chippewa Falls referendum would mean for police and fire department
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -This November, voters living in Chippewa Falls will see a referendum on the ballot. It’s looking to exceed state levy limits by $1.2 million a year. That money will give additional funding to the city’s police and fire departments. The main focus of this referendum...
Making Calls in Southern Wisconsin Will Be a Bit Annoying Next Yearcause you a little ggravation
Soon 608 will not be the only area code in southern Wisconsin but one part of that change coming in 2023 will cause you a little aggravation. On Thursday (9/22), the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced that by the end of 2023, the 608 area code will run out of prefixes (the first three digits after the area code), according to wisn.com.
