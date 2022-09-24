ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rattlesnake invades midtown Atlanta parking garage

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7Zb9_0i88FXTL00

ATLANTA — John Abraham says nothing shocks him anymore. “It’s really no surprise in Atlanta now. The crime rate is going up. The snakes are here now!”

A big rattlesnake. All the way up on the third floor of the parking deck of a midtown Atlanta condo community along 17th Street.

“That’s an attack. He’s ready to attack. I’m going to scream and run. That’s what I’m going to do! I would scream,” local resident Nicorra McKinzie said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Urban Wildlife Managers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say the snake could have hitched a ride in a resident’s vehicle. It could have curled up in the undercarriage or even slithered inside an open door or window when the driver was out and about. But these snakes also have a taste for mice and rats, and even in a nice area like this there are plenty of rodents.

John Abraham says when just taking a walk, it’s one more thing to watch out for. “I’d definitely say that’s the one in a hundred million things that’s going to happen. There’s enough crime down here now. I’ll be more scared just going for a walk—period,” Abraham said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Abraham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Atlanta#Parking Garage#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
189K+
Followers
130K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy