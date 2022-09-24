Rattlesnake invades midtown Atlanta parking garage

ATLANTA — John Abraham says nothing shocks him anymore. “It’s really no surprise in Atlanta now. The crime rate is going up. The snakes are here now!”

A big rattlesnake. All the way up on the third floor of the parking deck of a midtown Atlanta condo community along 17th Street.

“That’s an attack. He’s ready to attack. I’m going to scream and run. That’s what I’m going to do! I would scream,” local resident Nicorra McKinzie said.

Urban Wildlife Managers with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources say the snake could have hitched a ride in a resident’s vehicle. It could have curled up in the undercarriage or even slithered inside an open door or window when the driver was out and about. But these snakes also have a taste for mice and rats, and even in a nice area like this there are plenty of rodents.

John Abraham says when just taking a walk, it’s one more thing to watch out for. “I’d definitely say that’s the one in a hundred million things that’s going to happen. There’s enough crime down here now. I’ll be more scared just going for a walk—period,” Abraham said.

