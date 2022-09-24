Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mountain View, California Residents Eligible For $500 This WeekCadrene HeslopMountain View, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth Torres
Related
Spook-tacular Bay Area Halloween Festivities That Are a Must-Boo!
The best spots to find spooky Halloween tricks and treats in the Bay Area. It’s officially spooky season (aka: Halloween)! And if spooky is your thing, you’re in luck! The Bay Area is abuzz with spooktacular events all month long. Whether you’re looking for a slightly chilling fright night, an outdoor craft fair with fall treats or a Halloween-themed railroad ride or animal adventure, kids and families across the Bay will have plenty of ways to gather with gourds and get ghoulish. Of course if you need a nearby pumpkin patch fix, looking for an epic apple picking adventure in the Bay Area, or want to test your navigational skills in the best corn maze near you (who also host some frightfully fun events to boot)—we gotcha there too.
climaterwc.com
Teenaged jazz whiz brings down the house
A capacity crowd at Chez Nous Café in Redwood City cheered 16-year-old jazz pianist Alex Makeev on September 17 while he took charge of the bandstand as part of the popular Scott Dailey Trio. Makeev, a Belmont resident and junior at Carlmont High School, wowed the audience with imaginative solos on jazz standards including “Take the ‘A’ Train,” “On Green Dolphin Street” and “Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Portola Festival Mayhem Similar To Astroworld Tragedy
After the tragic events of the Astroworld Festival in 2021 and a COVID-driven concern with huge crowds, it's natural to see audiences and artists more concerned with proper festival safety and security protocols being enforced. It's something that continues to put concertgoers in peril, as most recently shown at the Portola Festival in San Francisco. Videos have surfaced of hundreds of people gathered around a small entrance to a warehouse stage, where eyewitness accounts claim many in the crowd were being crushed as a result.
SF’s Portola Music Festival causes noise complaints in Alameda
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Portola Music Festival is happening on Pier 80 in San Francisco, but people in Alameda say they can hear the music as well. The Alameda Police Department issued a community alert after getting several calls about the noise Saturday. That’s what people in Alameda were hearing Saturday night. “I kept […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
San Francisco welcomes wave of new tourists
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a busy week in San Francisco. From Dreamforce to Portola, a huge number of people traveled to the city. The influx of tourism started last week with the start of Dreamforce. The conference, parties and expos brought in around 40,000 people from out of town. “That was a good […]
svvoice.com
Art & Wine Festival Back and Better Than Ever
Santa Clara’s Art & Wine Festival returned after its two-year COVID hiatus, and for the 20,000 people who came out on Sept. 17 & 18, it was one big Welcome Back party. Even on and off showers on Sunday couldn’t dampen spirits. “It brings us [City staff] joy...
'Shockingly loud': Portola Festival sends thumping bass across San Francisco, East Bay
Windows were rattling as far as Alameda.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local bar burns down in Mission District
A local bar in the Mission burned down early Saturday morning, and many in the community are taking to social media to mourn the loss.
Dog attacked by coyotes in East Bay park
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A small dog was walking on a leash with its owner in an East Bay park when a pack of coyotes attacked on Monday, park officials said. The pooch “was attacked by coyotes and dragged away from the owner. The owner chased after and recovered her injured dog from the coyotes,” […]
NBC Bay Area
Latina Entrepreneur Launches Family-Friendly Brewery in Salinas
Continuing to celebrate Hispanic heritage this month, one Latina entrepreneur has found success in the beer brewing industry, adding her own touch of flavors from Mexico. Marlene Garcia, a former third grade teacher, started making beer as a hobby seven years ago, using a $125 kit she bought online. Now, she has a family-friendly brewery in downtown Salinas, where she serves beers infused with traditional Mexican flavors like coffee and cinnamon, as well as fruits like mango and tamarind.
KCRA.com
Hundreds attending Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of bikers and motorcycle riders are at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday to pay respects to Hells Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger. The Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang is holding the funeral until 8 p.m. Barger, born in Modesto, died of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
berkeleyside.org
This inventive popcorn pop-up could be the East Bay’s biggest new snack sensation
Pop-ups announced via social media, order for shipping or delivery via 510-899-5151. My eyes, as they often do, hone in on “ranch cheddar.” Like the Predator’s thermal-vision scanning technology that allows it to pinpoint prey, my top gastronomic talent for better or worse — is a knack for rapidly finding ranch and its many glorious configurations on any given menu. So it was a thrill to spot the herbaceous, allium-tinged flavor on the list for Pop Wok N Drop, a small-batch, Oakland-based popcorn enterprise featuring an array of contemporary yet approachable flavors like sweet barbecue, caramel apple and cayenne lemon pepper.
NBC Bay Area
Latina Winemaker in Livermore Trades Corporate Life for Wine
As the bin filled with pale-colored grapes began to tilt, Rosa Fierro used a rake to aid their descent onto a conveyer belt on their way to the juicer. She tasted the fruit inside her Livermore winery, giving a thumbs up to what she estimates will be her 11th vintage.
New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
Thousands of Hells Angels members heading to Stockton for founders funeral
STOCKTON — The founder of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club chapter in Oakland died this past summer, and tomorrow the group will put him to rest.A Ralph "Sonny" Barger funeral will be held at the Stockton 99 Speedway, where thousands of club members are expected to attend."There's only one Sonny Barger, there's only one George Washington," said 99 Speedway CEO Tony Noceti.Barger died this past summer from cancer; now, his funeral is set for Saturday in San Joaquin County.Noceti was contacted by the Hells Angels asking for a place to remember their founder and agreed to host the event; now,...
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
SFGate
A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
beyondthecreek.com
Chanel Coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for pointing out that according to the latest city permits, the iconic brand Chanel is coming to Broadway Plaza where Allen Edmonds is currently located. Last week, we learned that Allen Edmonds is relocating within Broadway Plaza where Decors de France currently is. Check out other Chanel boutique locations here. Check out their online selection here. Check out Chanel history here and more about the founder here.
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
Comments / 0