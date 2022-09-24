The best spots to find spooky Halloween tricks and treats in the Bay Area. It’s officially spooky season (aka: Halloween)! And if spooky is your thing, you’re in luck! The Bay Area is abuzz with spooktacular events all month long. Whether you’re looking for a slightly chilling fright night, an outdoor craft fair with fall treats or a Halloween-themed railroad ride or animal adventure, kids and families across the Bay will have plenty of ways to gather with gourds and get ghoulish. Of course if you need a nearby pumpkin patch fix, looking for an epic apple picking adventure in the Bay Area, or want to test your navigational skills in the best corn maze near you (who also host some frightfully fun events to boot)—we gotcha there too.

