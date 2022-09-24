ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon cruises past Fitch

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pGSLH_0i88FL7r00

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch fell to Massillon Friday night, 49-28.

Massillon’s Dorian Pringle had three touchdowns on the night while DeShawn Vaughn led the Falcons with two touchdowns.

Massillon scored with a six-yard touchdown run with 6:37 left in 1Q.

The Tigers scored on a 3-yard touchdown run, making it 14-7. The Tigers then scored again, making it 21-7.Vaughn responded with an 8-yard touchdown run near the end of the half. The score was 21-13.

In the second half, the Tigers pulled away. After three touchdowns in the second half, they led 42-21 with 5:51 left in the game.

After another touchdown, the Tigers walked away with the 49-28 win.

Fitch (5-0) will visit Strongsville in week seven.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.

You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County

Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massillon, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Massillon, OH
Education
City
Strongsville, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Massillon, OH
Football
City
Massillon, OH
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Announces Stadium Seating Switch

We were joined by Cleveland High School football coach Marty Wheeler and Athletic Director Al Morris to announce that Cleveland High School Football stadium will be changing its seating zones. The Home fans will now be directed to sit on the west side of the stadium. There will be added benefits for touchdown club members who will be able to park closer to the stadium. Ticket sales will take place at the new home entrance along with the former entrance next to the Jones Wrestling Center. Any questions or comments can be sent to Cleveland High School at.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Cruise#American Football#Highschoolsports#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
CLEVELAND, OH
Scarlet Nation

Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
ATHENS, GA
WKBN

WKBN

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy