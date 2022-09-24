Massillon cruises past Fitch

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Fitch fell to Massillon Friday night, 49-28.

Massillon’s Dorian Pringle had three touchdowns on the night while DeShawn Vaughn led the Falcons with two touchdowns.

Massillon scored with a six-yard touchdown run with 6:37 left in 1Q.

The Tigers scored on a 3-yard touchdown run, making it 14-7. The Tigers then scored again, making it 21-7.Vaughn responded with an 8-yard touchdown run near the end of the half. The score was 21-13.

In the second half, the Tigers pulled away. After three touchdowns in the second half, they led 42-21 with 5:51 left in the game.

After another touchdown, the Tigers walked away with the 49-28 win.

Fitch (5-0) will visit Strongsville in week seven.

