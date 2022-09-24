Read full article on original website
Driver runs from deadly rollover wreck after meeting passengers at club, HPD says
The driver didn't own the car she wrecked and had met the other women riding with her at a club earlier in the night, police said.
Man accused of killing brother during fight about moving car in the Heights, HPD says
"It kind of escalated this morning over nonsense, I would call it." Family members told police the brothers had an ongoing history of domestic violence toward each other.
Click2Houston.com
Man’s body found in street after shooting during altercation in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in the street following a shooting in southeast Houston Monday, police said. Officers were called to the 7900 block of Rockhill Street around 11:19 p.m. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a...
Woman's accused killer walks free during 7-year delay in Harris County court
During the seven-year delay, court records show the murder suspect has been granted bond twice, and violated bond conditions at least four times.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Business Burglar at Dugout Sports
SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
Second suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of Lamar HS student in May on Ella Lee Lane
Both of the teen suspects are now charged with capital murder of the 14-year-old Lamar High School student.
East Texas News
Man steals vehicle, leaves child
A Splendora man is in the Polk County Jail after and stealing a vehicle and abandoning his child Saturday morning on Youngs Lane in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department received a phone call from Union Pacific Railroad Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m. that their train had possibly struck an individual laying parallel to the track in Livingston.
Alvin ISD teacher still missing after car found in New Orleans, sheriff's office says
Deputies said Fairview Junior High teacher Michelle Reynolds' car was found in New Orleans, but friends and family have not heard from her since Thursday.
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour apart
The Houston Police Department was busy late Sunday night responding to a couple of shootings in the Houston area that occurred just an hour apart from each other. The first shooting occurred at the Thornbury apartment homes located at 7055 Hollister in northwest Houston. Police were dispatched to this shooting at 9:56 p.m.
‘Call 911, there’s a baby’: Texas couple rescues baby found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A baby girl is recovering in a Houston-area hospital and her father is facing abandonment charges after a Texas couple found the injured infant alone in a shed near Livingston. Preliminary findings indicate the child may have been left in the shed after a vehicle crash,...
Police investigating after 2-year-old falls down the stairs and dies at NW Houston home, HPD says
According to HPD, an investigation is still ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what led to the child's deadly fall.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATHER ABANDONS INJURED INFANT IN SHED AFTER CRASH AND FLEES IN STOLEN VEHICLE
About 3 am Saturday morning Livingston Police received a call from the Union Pacific Railroad stating that it was believed a train crew was just hit a woman on the railroad tracks in the area of Marsh Drive. Police responded to the scene and spent several hours looking including with the use of a drone. As they were about to leave they found a green pickup along a fence line near the tracks that had been wrecked. It was believed that the truck entered a roadway then crossed the tracks and ran along a fence line where he crashed. There they did find blue jeans, shoes, and a diaper on the tracks. The pickup had a booster seat but after an extensive search, nothing was found.
witzamfm.com
Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper
Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
Texas boy’s death while showering under investigation
Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home on Sunday morning.
Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Bellaire home in 2016
HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect seen on video shooting man outside food truck in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A man was shot several times in the abdomen after an argument took place outside of a food truck in southwest Houston early Sunday morning, Houston police said. It happened around 2:20 a.m. in front of the Cluth City Cluckers food truck located in a gas station parking lot in the 9500 block of Main Street near Buffalo Speedway.
2 women killed in NW Harris County crash, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two women were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County. The crash happened just before noon on FM 2920 near Kickapoo Road. DPS officials said the women were driving in a sedan on Kickapoo...
fox26houston.com
1 dead after crash involving 3 cars in north Houston
HOUSTON - An investigation continues after a deadly crash involving three cars near north Houston. Police said a blue Honda Civic, a red Nissan Altima, and a gray Volkswagen Toureg were going northbound at 9300 East Hardy Road around 11 a.m. Sunday. According to witnesses, the male driver of the...
Click2Houston.com
‘We’re so excited and relieved’: Aldine house known for illegal activity demolished by law enforcement
ALDINE, Texas – Neighbors living near a property deemed a nuisance said they’ve waited years for Monday’s abatement. Homeowners along Nicar Street in Aldine said they’ve waited a long time for this day. “The trash was backed up,” said neighbor Clip Johnnie Cheek.” You could only...
Boy, 9, drowns while showering inside Houston home, police say
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy died while taking a shower in his Houston home late Saturday, police said. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident occurred at a residence in southwest Houston, KHOU-TV reported. Houston Police Commander Kristine Anthony-Miller said the boy’s grandfather found him unresponsive in the...
