ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Galveston County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Galveston County, TX
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Galveston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Bacliff, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Attempting to Identify Business Burglar at Dugout Sports

SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a burglary at the Dugout Sports business, located at 26302 I-45 in Spring, Texas. On September 9, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, the suspect forced entry into the business and stole numerous baseball bats, with an estimated value of $4-$5,000. The male drove away in a 2000 white Chevrolet step side pickup (TX license plate FTP3316), with a pink or red Chevrolet emblem on the front of the truck. The pickup has been sold and no longer belongs to the registered owner.
SPRING, TX
East Texas News

Man steals vehicle, leaves child

A Splendora man is in the Polk County Jail after and stealing a vehicle and abandoning his child Saturday morning on Youngs Lane in Livingston. The Livingston Police Department received a phone call from Union Pacific Railroad Saturday at approximately 3:30 a.m. that their train had possibly struck an individual laying parallel to the track in Livingston.
LIVINGSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bike#Bicycles#Violent Crime#Pontiac#The Sheriff S Office
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATHER ABANDONS INJURED INFANT IN SHED AFTER CRASH AND FLEES IN STOLEN VEHICLE

About 3 am Saturday morning Livingston Police received a call from the Union Pacific Railroad stating that it was believed a train crew was just hit a woman on the railroad tracks in the area of Marsh Drive. Police responded to the scene and spent several hours looking including with the use of a drone. As they were about to leave they found a green pickup along a fence line near the tracks that had been wrecked. It was believed that the truck entered a roadway then crossed the tracks and ran along a fence line where he crashed. There they did find blue jeans, shoes, and a diaper on the tracks. The pickup had a booster seat but after an extensive search, nothing was found.
LIVINGSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
witzamfm.com

Houston Man Charged with OWI in Jasper

Jasper- A truck was driving recklessly, which led to the arrest of a man from Houston by Jasper Police Officers. According to reports, officers were dispatched after receiving multiple reports about a 2022 Dodge pickup driving recklessly, striking the curb and nearly hitting a building on Indiana Street. Officers located the driver, 27-year-old Francisco Javier Garcia Jr. of Houston, TX, and suspected he was intoxicated.
KHOU

Trial set to begin for son accused of killing parents at Bellaire home in 2016

HOUSTON — The second murder trial for a Houston teen accused of killing his parents in 2016 is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 3. It's been more than six years since former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong Sr. and his wife, Dawn, were shot and killed inside their southwest Houston home. And it's been more than three years since Antonio Armstrong Jr.'s murder trial ended in a mistrial.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 women killed in NW Harris County crash, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two women were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County. The crash happened just before noon on FM 2920 near Kickapoo Road. DPS officials said the women were driving in a sedan on Kickapoo...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

1 dead after crash involving 3 cars in north Houston

HOUSTON - An investigation continues after a deadly crash involving three cars near north Houston. Police said a blue Honda Civic, a red Nissan Altima, and a gray Volkswagen Toureg were going northbound at 9300 East Hardy Road around 11 a.m. Sunday. According to witnesses, the male driver of the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy