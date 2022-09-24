ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police accuse PennDOT of not replacing manhole cover on bridge

By Liz Kilmer, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Police are warning travelers to be cautious of a manhole on the McKees Rocks Bridge after its cover broke under traffic on Thursday.

McKees Rocks police posted to its Facebook page: “Although it is ‘storm water runoff’ and PennDOT’s responsibility they are refusing to perform the work. McKees Rocks Borough Street Department does not have the capability or the correct size covers.”

The situation unfolded as PennDOT crews were working to rehabilitate the bridge. As a result, traffic has been reduced to one lane in both directions.

A department spokesperson told Channel 11 that the manhole has a plate over it as a “temporary fix.” In the meantime, traffic is safe, according to PennDOT, and the project manager is working with utility unit staff members to determine ownership.

In the meantime, Channel 11 has been told that the contractor is searching for a frame for future repair and working to determine if the temporary plate needs to be secured further.

