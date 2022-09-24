Read full article on original website
FOX2now.com
When will a frost hit the St. Louis area?
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis area is starting to see fall-like temperatures. Monday morning started off in the 50s and the high temperatures for the day are in the 70s. Now that it’s feeling like fall, people may also be thinking about the first frost. The National...
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
FOX2now.com
Learn to be the best plant parent from Miss Folia Plant Co.
ST. LOUIS – Owner of the Miss Folia Plant Co., Sophie Bequette, rolled into our lot with all the plants. She’s added succulents, cacti, and more. Plus, she is adding four new services – one includes plant rehabilitation services, so everything lives, and you get to learn how to have a green thumb.
FOX2now.com
Get your groove on at Grove Fest STL
ST. LOUIS – Fire, bubbles, dancing, food, and fun. It’s one of the largest and most fun street parties in the St. Louis area. We are talking Grove Fest, and it’s happening this Saturday from 3:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m. Monday, we got to bubble up with one of the things you’ll see this weekend – a bubble bus.
St. Louis health officials urge people to get new COVID booster shots amid colder weather
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County health officials expressed concern about what colder days could mean for the state of COVID-19. Right now, the St. Louis County Health Department, said our transmission rates are at a 'severe level.'. That's why doctors are pleading for people to be prepared. St....
Taste of St. Louis drives economy during major festival weekend
ST. LOUIS — You could “taste the memories” in Downtown St. Louis for one of the city's largest food festivals on Saturday. It is one of several events that drove the experience and the economy throughout the city this weekend. Mary Beth Hollien and her new friends,...
Career Central: City of St. Louis looking for experienced workers
ST. LOUIS — From healthcare jobs to positions in accounting and payroll, there are many opportunities to grow your career this week. City of St. Louis needs experienced job candidates. Are you an accountant, auditor, payroll specialist, legal secretary, or personal property appraiser? Are you an outgoing customer service...
KMOV
Heavy black smoke fills air near downtown St. Louis after fire breaks out in Sauget
SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV) – Heavy black smoke could be seen for miles near downtown St. Louis after a fire broke out at the former site of Big River Zinc in Sauget, Illinois. Hazmat crews and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) were notified about the fire in the 2400 block of Mississippi Avenue, St. Clair County EMA says. Crews left the site around 6:30 p.m. Monday. As of Tuesday morning, there aren’t any air quality issues or any fatalities reported. The site of Big River Zinc is vacant therefore no evacuations were done, authorities say.
Man stabbed in back by girlfriend in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man was literally stabbed in the back by his girlfriend early Monday morning in south St. Louis. The 43-year-old man told police that he woke up at about 1 a.m. with a sharp pain from his back. Police said, “When he got up, he observed his girlfriend holding a knife confronting […]
townandtourist.com
25 Best Brunches in St. Louis (More Than Just Eggs Benedict!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. St. Louis is a great city for brunch if you’re visiting or passing through. The city is home to some pretty unique establishments that serve up tasty brunch selections.
FOX2now.com
Increased fire danger Monday just west of St. Louis
WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – There is an elevated level of fire danger just west of the St. Louis area Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said wildfires are most apt to happen Monday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. “The combination of breezy conditions, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can make fires difficult to control,” NWS said.
St. Louis trucking firms gain drivers despite national shortage. Here's how one did it.
ST. LOUIS — It's no secret the trucking industry is struggling. In 2021, the American Trucking Associations reported that the trucking industry was short more than 80,000 drivers, a historic high. But St. Louis companies that responded to a Business Journal survey seem to have it figured out, reporting...
FOX2now.com
Fire damages well-known Illinois bakery overnight
A fire damages a well-known Waterloo, Illinois bakery overnight. Hurricane Ian’s preparations from Panama City to …. Popular bakery in the Metro East goes up in flames. City leaders in St. Charles break ground on a new …. Another heartwarming van giveaway with Variety. Rethinking Retirement: Turning savings into...
FOX2now.com
Together Credit Union has a new debit card - the St. Louis City SC
Goal - that’s what you will be saying with Together Credit Union’s new debit card. Together Credit Union has a new debit card – the …. St. Charles to request recovery funds to rebuild …. Officer beaten during escape attempt at St. Louis …. Hazelwood citizens continue...
St. Louis American
You best ‘Believe’ CeCe Winans tour includes St. Louis area
CeCe Winans’ “Believe for It” tour, her first national tour in a decade, began Wednesday in Indianapolis and includes a performance at The Church on the Rock in St. Peters, Missouri at 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 4, 2022. The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all...
momcollective.com
St. Louis Mom’s Ultimate 2022 Fall Bucket List
It’s fall, y’all! We love this time of year in St. Louis as the cooler weather arrives and the light and leaves change. Not to mention, there is an abundance of family-friendly activities, events and locations to enjoy!
FOX2now.com
Clear and chilly Tuesday, chances of rain by Sunday
ST. LOUIS – It’s a clear and chilly Tuesday morning. It’s set to be mostly sunny and cool, with temperature highs in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon and lighter winds. Quiet weather is expected this week, with high pressure overhead. Chilly mornings with temps in the 40s and 50s, and pleasant afternoons with highs in the 60s and 70s. It’s going to be warmer this weekend. There are chances of rain late Sunday night.
Sweetie Pie's closes its doors after 30 years
The days of Sweetie Pie’s have come to an end, as the St. Louis institution has served its final slice. Miss Robbie Montgomery explained to KMOX why the restaurant’s days are over.
FOX2now.com
Tower Grove Pride Festival returns to St. Louis, now a two-day event
The annual Tower Grove Pride Festival returns this weekend at Tower Grove Park. People attending the event call it a welcoming, open, and safe place for the whole family.
Fire reported at Fox High School Monday morning
ARNOLD, Mo. – A fire was reported Monday morning at Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. The report came out at about 6:45 a.m. The fire was reportedly in an electrical socket. First responders were on the scene. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.
