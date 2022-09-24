ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ATP roundup: Federer’s career ends with doubles loss at Laver Cup

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIPdq_0i88ER4M00

Roger Federer’s stellar career ended on a losing note early Saturday morning in London when Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe of Team World notched a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 1-0 (11-9) win over Federer and Rafael Nadal of Team Europe in a Laver Cup doubles match.

Federer and Nadal had a match point when leading 9-8 in the tiebreak but weren’t able to convert as Federer hit a forehand into the net. That was part of three straight points for Team World, with Sock ending it with a dynamic blast down the baseline.

But Federer, 41, wasn’t about to let a defeat ruin the moment.

“It’s been a wonderful day,” Federer said in an on-court interview. “I told the guys I’m happy, I’m not sad.”

Though the script didn’t come to fruition, the Swiss native soaked in the atmosphere as he broke down in tears on multiple occasions.

“It feels like a celebration to me,” Federer said. “I wanted it to feel like this at the end — and it does.”

Federer won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career, third all-time behind Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21). He won Wimbledon eight times, the Australian Open on six occasions and the U.S. Open five times. He also won one French Open.

Overall, he won 103 singles titles, second behind Jimmy Connors (109) and spent 310 weeks at No. 1 (including a record 237 straight). He also collected over $130 million in prize money.

Federer said he never could have imagined such a career when he turned pro in 1998.

“I was just happy to play tennis and spend time with my friends,” Federer said. “It has been a perfect journey. I would do it all over again.”

The win by Sock and Tiafoe left the event tied 2-2 after one day.

Team Europe jumped out to a 2-0 lead on singles victories by Norway’s Casper Ruud and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Ruud had a 6-1 edge in aces as he produced a 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7) victory over Sock. Tsitsipas committed just six unforced errors while rolling to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman.

Team World got its first point when Alex de Minaur knocked off Great Britain’s Andy Murray 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-7). The Aussie had a 28-22 edge in winners.

Moselle Open

Second-seeded Hubert Hurkacz collected 12 aces while cruising to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over France’s Arthur Rinderknech to advance to the semifinals in Metz, France.

Rinderknech had 10 aces but was no match for Hurkacz, who faced just one break point. Hurkacz will next face Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego, who posted a 6-4, 6-4 win over Sebastian Korda.

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka advanced with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) win over Sweden’s Mikael Ymer, Wawrinka will face seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who defeated No. 4 Holger Rune of Denmark 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic thanks Roger Federer for ‘beautiful’ farewell at Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude at being part of Roger Federer’s “beautiful” farewell to professional tennis but admitted to being left with mixed emotions over the retirement of his rival.The Serbian was present at the O2 on Friday night to watch his Team Europe colleague bow out from competitive sport following a doubles defeat in the Laver Cup to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.Federer partnered up with Rafael Nadal – the other member of the ‘big three’ – for his last match but in keeping with the unique situation of the London event, Djokovic was one of the most vocal...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Jimmy Connors
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament

Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
TENNIS
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laver Cup#First Match#Americans#Team World#Swiss#Grand Slam
ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
960 The Ref

Tiafoe beats Tsitsipas to give Team World 1st Laver Cup win

LONDON — (AP) — Frances Tiafoe staved off four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 on Sunday and clinched victory in the Laver Cup for Team World over Roger Federer's Team Europe for the first time. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old American, performed with the same...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Statistics prove Roger Federer’s class, but his love for his opponents shows his greatness

Has there ever been greater proof that nice guys finish first than Roger Federer?. As his career came to an end you could fill the centre court of Wimbledon with the pages written about his brilliance. His forehand – that liquid-whip as David Foster Wallace so famously described it – his serve, his one-handed backhand. Insert your favourite metaphor – use words like ballet, compare him not to other players but to painters. Compare him to mythology, he is less a man than a god who walked among us!
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Denmark
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Upworthy

Federer and Nadal crying during farewell match reminds people that it's OK for men to cry

It was a sight that said more about sportsmanship and camaraderie on the court than any heartfelt speech could have. One of sports' greatest rivalries came to an emotional end at the Laver Cup in London on Friday as tennis icon Roger Federer bid farewell to his career with one final doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe. The duo put up a valiant effort against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2 Arena and although they fell short 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9, it was a memorable night in the sport's history nonetheless as Federer wept in the face of an overwhelming outpouring of love and support.
TENNIS
The Independent

Sport stars pay tribute to retiring Roger Federer – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 24.TennisRoger Federer’s career ended.If there's one thing you watch today, make it this.#LaverCup | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/Ks9JqEeR6B— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2022This moment would not have been possible if Roger didn’t give me the opportunity to dream. I owe this moment to him!Love you with all my heart ❤️ https://t.co/QCv9aaCiqh— Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 24, 2022Mirka ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tl3kNX29DD— Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) September 24, 2022Roger and out. ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/eHAoJRQNU6— judy...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Spieth, Thomas combo unbeatable in Presidents Cup team play

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Thomas could only shake his head in disbelief and chuckle as Jordan Spieth’s chip from the short side of the green Saturday rolled into the cup on No. 15, helping the duo to a record-tying fourth straight team win this week at the Presidents Cup. As the crowd at Quail Hollow erupted into raucous chants of “USA! USA! USA!,” Thomas pointed both hands in Spieth’s direction as if prompting his good buddy to take a nice, long bow. Frankly, both deserved it. The 4-and-3 victory over the International team of Hideki Matsuyama and Taylor Pendrith left them 4-0 this week as playing partners, marking the first American tandem to accomplish that feat in this event since Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker in 2009. Louis Oosthuizen and Branden Grace did it for the International team in 2015.
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy