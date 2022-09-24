Read full article on original website
Don24
3d ago
when will people wake up to how corrupt L.A. government is? Open your eyes people and stop listening to the L.A. Times.
Reports of fight at Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood draws large police response
Police were called to Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a large fight on the property. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were made aware of a domestic disturbance at the cemetery, located on 10621 Victory Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.A police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and saw a large group fighting, but when ground units arrived the group dispersed. There was no word of any arrests made or if any injuries resulted from the altercation. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
L.A. Weekly
Kuehl Search Warrant Ruled Valid, Supervisor Calls It ‘Bogus’
The warrant used to search Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home was ruled to be valid by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on September 22. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. announced that it had fought to uphold the legitimacy of the warrant in court through legal representation from Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP.
foxla.com
Pomona PD searching for boy who reportedly posted pic of himself with gun on social media
POMONA, Calif. - Authorities in Pomona have lifted a precautionary lockdown after a student allegedly posted a photo of himself with a gun on social media. The Pomona Police Department announced just after noon Monday that Garey High School had been placed on lockdown. By 1 p.m. the department's Twitter account reported that officers had finished their search and that the school was going back to normal daily activities.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles deputy district attorney: Gascon 'tried to humiliate us' for recall
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has demoted numerous veteran prosecutors who supported his recall effort this year, Fox News reported. Among them is Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, who was one of the first to speak out on social media, urging residents to recall his boss, who is accused of being lenient on criminals at the expense of victims. McKinney said the move will affect his ability to seek justice.
foxla.com
Anaheim animal abuse suspect posts bond, released from custody
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man accused of animal cruelty in Anaheim posted bond and has been released from custody, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said Monday. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, of Anaheim, posted $25,000 bond and was released Friday, officials said. Abad surrendered to police in Anaheim a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests Made For Shoplifting, Identity Theft, DUI
A majority of weekend arrests made this week were for driving under the influence, with arrests also made for shoplifting and identity theft. Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office made 17 weekend arrests from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25, 14 of which were drug-related.
Probation officer found beaten to death in Lancaster; investigation continues
A woman who was apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster residence during a home-invasion was identified Monday as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer. According to the county Probation Department, Paula Lind was a 16-year veteran of the agency who “was a victim of a home invasion...
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Found Huffing Aerosol In Car After Crash
A woman found huffing aerosol in her crashed car was arrested for driving under the influence in Santa Clarita. On Friday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Bouquet and Plum Canyon Roads in Saugus and found a woman in a crashed car huffing aerosol in her driver’s seat, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
foxla.com
Driver involved in crash with LASD deputy on the run
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who ran away from the scene of a crash involving a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy Sunday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Van Ness and Marine avenues. According to the LASD, the deputy was taken...
foxla.com
Man charged with killing man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 39-year-old man was charged Monday with killing another man with a screwdriver in Santa Ana. Robert Rodriguez Alarcon was charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Alarcon is accused of killing the victim on Aug. 11. The...
LA County prosecutor accuses George Gascón of retaliating against critics: 'I'm not backing down'
A Los Angeles County prosecutor said Monday he was effectively demoted from his position after publicly criticizing progressive District Attorney George Gascón. "This past Thursday, I was informed, without any prior notice, that I was being transferred from my current position as the assistant head deputy district attorney in the Long Beach courthouse to be a non-supervisory trial deputy at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse," Jason Lustig told host Julie Banderas on "America's Newsroom."
foxla.com
1 wounded in Beverly Grove morning shooting
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Grove area on Monday morning. Officers were called to the 100 block of Flores Street just before 5:55 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown...
foxla.com
4 arrested in connection with attempted home burglary in Beverly Hills
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with an attempted burglary at a Beverly Hills home Saturday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of North Roxbury Drive. One suspect was arrested at the scene by responding police officers. The three...
Woman Found Dead in Lancaster Was a Probation Officer
A woman found apparently beaten to death inside her Lancaster home was a Los Angeles County probation officer, and the investigation into the killing was continuing Monday.
Canyon News
FBI Misled Judge Who Approved Of Raid
BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Times first reported on Thursday, September 22, that the US Attorney’s Office and the FBI managed to mislead a judge who issued a warrant for a raid on a safety deposit business located in Beverly Hills. During the raid officials obtained $86 million in...
spectrumnews1.com
2 OC women accused of participating in Jan. 6 riot
SANTA ANA (CNS) — Two Orange County women have been arrested and charged in federal court in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to court records obtained Monday. Michelle Estey of Newport Beach and Melanie Belger of Tustin were arrested Friday in connection with a...
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
foxla.com
LAPD releases body camera footage after officers shoot teen holding airsoft rifle
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera footage from an incident in which officers shot and killed a 19-year-old man in South Los Angeles they believed was holding a rifle. A video the department released Saturday included multiple 911 calls prior to the incident, as...
Fontana Herald News
Fifteen gang members are arrested by San Bernardino Police Department
Fifteen gang members were arrested during a recent crackdown by police in San Bernardino. Due to an increase in violent crimes involving a local criminal street gang, the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) conducted directed enforcement on the gang in recent days, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sept. 24.
newsantaana.com
Dog thief caught on video and arrested by Irvine police
Last Friday, a small dog named “Mookie” was stolen out of a vehicle in the University Town Center parking lot in Irvine. Irvine Police detectives located video that showed a man walk up to the victim’s vehicle and remove the dog through an open window. The victim...
