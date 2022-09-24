Read full article on original website
webcenterfairbanks.com
President Biden approves Alaska Disaster Declaration
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Alaska on Friday and ordered federal assistance for state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the recent storm that battered western Alaska from September 15 to September 20. Federal assistance is in addition to state...
kinyradio.com
Public can weigh in on how Alaska should use millions of opioid settlement money
(Alaska Beacon) - The Alaska public has a chance through the end of September to weigh in on how the state should spend its share of a landmark settlement over pharmaceutical companies’ role in the nation’s opioid epidemic. The total amount coming to state and local governments in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Landslides, flooding across Southeast as rain continues to fall
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since early Sunday two to four inches of rain has fallen across much of Southeast, Alaska with another one to three inches of rain likely in the next 12 to 18 hours. The heavy rain is falling on already saturated soils, leading to landslides reported in Juneau and in Haines and flooding in many communities.
WNYT
Additional rental assistance funding available for Vermont residents
Good news for Vermonters in need of rental assistance. State officials say there is an estimated 20 million dollars available for some of the lowest income people in the state. Earlier this month, the state announced the pandemic related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out. The state says...
alaska.gov
Governor Dunleavy, U.S. Representative Peltola, and FEMA Administrator Criswell Host Press Conference on Western Alaska Storm Response
Governor Mike Dunleavy was joined by U.S. Representative Mary Peltola and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell to discuss the federal and state response to the storm damage in western Alaska. “Thank you to Administrator Criswell for flying to Alaska to see the impacts firsthand,” said Governor Dunleavy....
Notes from the trail: Candidates and their volunteers are on the move
While Congresswoman Mary Peltola enjoys a honeymoon phase in Washington, D.C., Sarah Palin has was spotted in Fairbanks and North Pole, and Nick Begich has been campaigning from Fairbanks and North Pole to Juneau. Above, he’s seen with former Juneau Mayor Ken Koelsch on Seward Street. Nick Begich won...
Many Alaska residents are receiving a payment for $3,284
photo of money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) In case you didn't know, many individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284 starting today. Governor Mike Dunleavy recently shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history.
Paulette Schuerch: Rural Alaskans always adapt, and right now it means changing our U.S. senator
As Typhoon Merbok bore down on Northwest Alaska, we in the Northwest Arctic Borough braced for impact as the storm made a beeline for us. Tensions were high, but everyone pulled together to work together, communicate, and ensure that all in the community were safe. This is how it is in rural Alaska – we come together for the greater good. “Taikuulapiaq,” to those who called and checked on us, who offered help, and especially to those who roamed around our communities to ensure everyone’s safety. We offer our prayers for those who were hit hard.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Chamber holds forums for AK Governor, Representative races
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On November 8, Alaska will elect a Governor and a U.S. Representative. With the primaries for these races in the rearview mirror, the field has narrowed to four candidates in each contest. To help keep the Fairbanks community informed about these candidates, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber...
alaskasnewssource.com
Telling Alaska’s Story: Kenaitze Indian Tribe celebrates new Learning Center in Kenai
KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - Kahtnuht’ana Duhdeldiht means “Kenai River People’s Learning Place” in the Dena’ina language, and members of the Kenaitze Indian Tribe were excited to celebrate the grand opening of the facility recently. The state-of-the-art, 67,259-square-foot building will allow the tribe to house all...
wbrc.com
Alaska school board mandates moment of silence in district schools
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A school board in Alaska recently voted in favor of mandating a moment of silence during the first period of classes. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board voted in favor of a new board policy in a meeting on Wednesday, KTUU reported. Board Policy...
alaskapublic.org
Southwest Alaska school district shifts to subsistence calendar in effort to center Yup’ik culture
For years, students in the Yupiit School District in Southwest Alaska were following an unofficial subsistence calendar. This meant that they just wouldn’t show up to classes during bird hunting season in the spring and moose hunting season in the fall. But now, thanks to a shift to a...
krcrtv.com
Getting earthquake ready this National Preparedness Month
REDDING, Calif. — September is National Preparedness Month, and while we often focus our attention on wildfires, earthquakes also pose a threat to communities in the Northstate. On Thursday, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake occurred just 23 miles west of Red Bluff, and a total of eight minor earthquakes have been measured in the region over the past week. While none of these caused any damage, the potential for an impactful event always looms. For advice on how you can prepare yourself for earthquakes, we spoke with the Jose Lara of the California Office of Emergency Services. Serving as the Seismic Hazards Branch Chief, Lara laid out the best steps to be prepared for an earthquake here in a tectonically active region.
Justice Department funds to aid tribal law enforcement and help Indigenous victims of crime
The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will provide more than $246 million in grants to Native American and Alaska Native communities for improvements in law enforcement and justice. The well-received announcement was made in Anchorage on Wednesday at the start of the federal government’s annual tribal consultation conference on violence against women.
Bill Walker raising campaign funds on human suffering, promises 10% of campaign fundraiser to Western Alaska
Running for governor, former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker did the unthinkable this week: He asked people to donate to his campaign with the promise that he would forward a whole $1 out of every $10 donated to relief efforts for Western Alaska, through the Alaska Community Foundation. It’s as though...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskans concerned about PFD deposit delays
Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in the Butte. After many households experienced numerous chicken coup raids in the last week, residents were left wondering if it was the same bear that had been showing up in the Butte, but Fish and Game doesn’t believe it is.
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
vermontjournal.com
A Vermont salamander like no other
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It was a typical river cleanup – volunteers with the Black River Action Team (BRAT) were filling trash bags, pickup trucks, and boats with all manner of trash and junk they collected from the bed and banks of the Black River in Springfield, Vt. A special crew, dubbed “The Tire Brigade,” was working hard to locate and extract larger items from the lowest two miles of the river, just above its confluence with the Connecticut River.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly's winter shelter plan includes sprinkling beds throughout the city
WCAX
Facing water scarcity, Utah couple escape to Green Mountains
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Reporter Kevin Gaiss met with one couple who escaped the drought-stricken west in search of the Green Mountains.
