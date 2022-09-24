Read full article on original website
BOE unanimously picks Paylor as new superintendent of the Carteret County public school system
BEAUFORT — After a two-hour closed session Monday, the Carteret County Board of Education named Assistant Superintendent Richie Paylor as the new superintendent of the county’s public school system, effective Nov. 1. He will replace Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson who announced Sept. 22 that he was resigning to...
Paylor to replace Jackson as superintendent
After a 2-hour closed session Monday, the Carteret County Board of Education named Assistant Superintendent Richie Paylor the new superintendent of the Carteret County public school system. He will replace Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, who announced his resignation Thursday to accept the position of Buncombe County Schools Superintendent. Mr. Paylor...
Richlands alumni providing scholarships to Onslow County students for mental health, addiction
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Richlands High School alumni are helping students in their community make a difference in the lives of people who struggle with mental health and addiction. The Wildcat Angel Fund honors the memory of friends they’ve lost in the hopes of helping others in the future. Patrick Dean and Jordan Brown […]
Carteret Retired School Personnel hosts Senator Sanderson
On September 14 at No Name Pizza in Morehead City, the Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) met to conduct its first business meeting of the school year. Retired East Carteret teacher President Julia Thorn presided. N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson and his wife Linda Sanderson delivered the devotional to pray...
Carteret County Public Schools superintendent to resign to take job where he grew up
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson has announced his pending resignation to take a similar job with the Buncombe County Schools system. Jackson, who is from the Buncombe County area, has been Carteret County Public Schools superintendent since the 2020-21 school year. Before that, he was superintendent of […]
Janice Lawrence, 84; service September 29
Janice “Annette” Merrill Lawrence, 84, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home, spending her last days surrounded by family and friends. She was loved by many and was the anchor of her family. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday,...
County holds opioid abuse forum
Y - In an effort to help fight the rising tide of opioid overdoses in the county, three education and training sessions were held last week at several locations. The event was called Carteret Cares and took place Sept. 20 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City, Sept. 21 at the Fort Benjamin Recreation Center in Newport and Sept. 22 at The Bridge Downeast at Harkers Island.
MetroNet, ABC Permits, Utilities, Appointments Among Items on New Bern BOA Meeting Agenda — Sept. 27
The Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1....
Jacksonville City Council backing efforts to stop youth violence
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to support community efforts to address youth violence in the community. The effort comes in the formation of a community-led panel called The Jacksonville-Onslow Blue Ribbon Panel for the Prevention of Community Youth Violence. Members include individual leaders in the community, county officials, Onslow County Schools, city […]
Area Death Notices - Sept. 23, 24 & 25
Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Linda Huston, Beaufort. Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25,...
Bogue Inlet channel still moving east, but repeat of 2005 relocation project not yet needed
EMERALD ISLE — The channel in Bogue Inlet between Emerald Isle and Onslow County is creeping east but is not yet close to threatening private property at The Point, as it did in the early 2000s. Ben Sumners of Newport-based Geodynamics, Carteret County’s beach surveying firm, briefed the county...
Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors
The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
ENC counties watching Hurricane Ian and making preparations
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although we don’t yet know what route Hurricane Ian will take, counties in the east are actively meeting this week to discuss preparations. Pamlico County is reflecting on past storms and preparing for whatever this year’s hurricane season may bring. “I feel like having...
Avast me hearties! Pirate Invasion sails into Beaufort
BEAUFORT - The annual Beaufort Pirate Invasion drew thousands of swashbucklers, scalawags and wenches this past weekend, Sept. 23-25, for three days of mirth and revelry at the town's waterfront. GALLERY: Pirate Invasion of Beaufort. Along with food, shanties and entertainment, the event highlighted the town's rich nautical past with...
Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties. According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99. The Walmart on Regency Boulevard...
Lenton Dunston Jr., 78; private service
Lenton Dunston, Jr., 78 of Swansboro, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at Carteret Healthcare in Morehead City. Services will be private per family request.
Pumpkin Patch event coming to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Fall is now here and you know what that means: pumpkins! Starting on Saturday, Christ Church in New Bern will be hosting its 19thannual Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkins are scheduled to be delivered on Saturday at 9 am on Pollock Street. All funds from the event will go directly to […]
John Brown, 52; service October 1
John Franklin Brown, 52, of Newport, passed away September 20th, 2022, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. He is survived by his wife, Anita Brown; stepson, Dace Darden; mother, Carolyn Brown; sister, Diane Bisesi; brother, Steve Brown, and wife, Lori; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. John was preceded in...
Robert Black, 75; incomplete
Robert Thomas Black, 75, of Newport, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
The Salvation Army sees increased food needs while preparing for Christmas assistance
— As The Salvation Army of Carteret County prepares to accept applications for its Christmas Angel Tree program to provide toys to needy children, Maj. Aaron Goldfarb said he’s also seeing an increase in residents seeking food assistance. “About 60% of our clients seeking food assistance right now are...
