Y - In an effort to help fight the rising tide of opioid overdoses in the county, three education and training sessions were held last week at several locations. The event was called Carteret Cares and took place Sept. 20 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City, Sept. 21 at the Fort Benjamin Recreation Center in Newport and Sept. 22 at The Bridge Downeast at Harkers Island.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO