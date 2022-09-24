ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Paylor to replace Jackson as superintendent

After a 2-hour closed session Monday, the Carteret County Board of Education named Assistant Superintendent Richie Paylor the new superintendent of the Carteret County public school system. He will replace Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, who announced his resignation Thursday to accept the position of Buncombe County Schools Superintendent. Mr. Paylor...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Retired School Personnel hosts Senator Sanderson

On September 14 at No Name Pizza in Morehead City, the Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) met to conduct its first business meeting of the school year. Retired East Carteret teacher President Julia Thorn presided. N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson and his wife Linda Sanderson delivered the devotional to pray...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Janice Lawrence, 84; service September 29

Janice “Annette” Merrill Lawrence, 84, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home, spending her last days surrounded by family and friends. She was loved by many and was the anchor of her family. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
County holds opioid abuse forum

County holds opioid abuse forum

Y - In an effort to help fight the rising tide of opioid overdoses in the county, three education and training sessions were held last week at several locations. The event was called Carteret Cares and took place Sept. 20 at the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City, Sept. 21 at the Fort Benjamin Recreation Center in Newport and Sept. 22 at The Bridge Downeast at Harkers Island.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville City Council backing efforts to stop youth violence

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to support community efforts to address youth violence in the community.  The effort comes in the formation of a community-led panel called The Jacksonville-Onslow Blue Ribbon Panel for the Prevention of Community Youth Violence. Members include individual leaders in the community, county officials, Onslow County Schools, city […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 23, 24 & 25

Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Linda Huston, Beaufort. Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
coastalreview.org

Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors

The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
NEWPORT, NC
Politics
WITN

ENC counties watching Hurricane Ian and making preparations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although we don’t yet know what route Hurricane Ian will take, counties in the east are actively meeting this week to discuss preparations. Pamlico County is reflecting on past storms and preparing for whatever this year’s hurricane season may bring. “I feel like having...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Avast me hearties! Pirate Invasion sails into Beaufort

BEAUFORT - The annual Beaufort Pirate Invasion drew thousands of swashbucklers, scalawags and wenches this past weekend, Sept. 23-25, for three days of mirth and revelry at the town's waterfront. GALLERY: Pirate Invasion of Beaufort. Along with food, shanties and entertainment, the event highlighted the town's rich nautical past with...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties. According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99. The Walmart on Regency Boulevard...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pumpkin Patch event coming to New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Fall is now here and you know what that means: pumpkins! Starting on Saturday, Christ Church in New Bern will be hosting its 19thannual Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkins are scheduled to be delivered on Saturday at 9 am on Pollock Street. All funds from the event will go directly to […]
NEW BERN, NC
John Brown, 52; service October 1

John Brown, 52; service October 1

John Franklin Brown, 52, of Newport, passed away September 20th, 2022, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. He is survived by his wife, Anita Brown; stepson, Dace Darden; mother, Carolyn Brown; sister, Diane Bisesi; brother, Steve Brown, and wife, Lori; along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. John was preceded in...
NEWPORT, NC
Robert Black, 75; incomplete

Robert Black, 75; incomplete

Robert Thomas Black, 75, of Newport, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC

