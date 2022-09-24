TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball hosted its first official preseason practice on Monday morning in preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The two-hour practice was held at the team's training facility adjacent to Coleman Coliseum. According to head coach Nate Oats, every player on the roster was available to practice except for senior guard Jahvon Quinerly, who is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in the Crimson Tide's first and only game in last year's NCAA Tournament.

