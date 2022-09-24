Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Jo Anne Haas, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Jo Anne Haas, age 68 of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at her daughter’s home in Warren, Ohio. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 27, 1953 to Joseph and Margaret (Pritchard) Connolly. Jo Anne is survived be her...
27 First News
Stanley Artar, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Artar, 97, of Struthers, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Stanley was born October 20, 1924 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Andrew Ortar and Anna (John) Kastrevec. He was a graduate of Powhatan Point High School...
27 First News
Kathleen J. Robertson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Robertson, 73 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 28, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of late Deloris McNutt. Kathleen was a member of Sacred Heart Church in...
27 First News
Herman Andrew Kloos, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman Andrew Kloos, 79 passed away on September 23, 2022, at Salem Region Medical Center surrounded by his family. Herman was born on November 6, 1942, one of five siblings of Frank and Pauline (Welther) Kloos in Salem, Ohio. On November 2, 1963, he was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Lula M. Callahan, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lula M. Callahan, age 98 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born on September 18, 1924, to the late Clyde and Luella Davis Morgan. She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Lila Hansen, Robert Wilson, John Wilson, Bonita...
27 First News
Thomas Allen Ditchey, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Allen Ditchey, 46 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. He was born May 2, 1976, in Warren, Ohio, the son of David A. and Yvonne (Light) Ditchey.
27 First News
Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on September 12, 1962 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Albert and Joyce Ross. He was a bricklayer for over 30 years for Local 9...
27 First News
Betty J. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Jones, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Betty was born June 1, 1955 to L.C. and Melzena (Holmes) Hall. After graduating from East High School in 1973, Betty held several administrative positions in health care and with...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Evelyn L. Pauley, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn L. Pauley of Mineral Ridge formerly of Powersville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in her residence with family members by her side. She was 98 years old. Evelyn was born in Virginia, Minnesota on May 12, 1924,...
27 First News
Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., 32 Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus. Ya-Ya was born March 25, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Yarnell Mister Green, Sr., and Harriet Blair. Yarnell was an...
27 First News
John Pence, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Pence, 56, passed away Friday evening, September 23, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. John was born May 10, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of Rudolph “Skip” and Beverly Pence. John graduated from Austintown...
27 First News
Lillian Ann Campbell, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Ann Campbell, 81, of Poland, Ohio, died Friday morning, September 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born October 27, 1940, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Margaret (Edie) Cameron and was a lifelong area resident. Lillian was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Virginia “Jean” (Vlasic) Gundy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Virginia “Jean” Gundy (nee Vlasic) who died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94. She was born November 6, 1927, to Thomas and Barbara Lorkovich...
27 First News
Leonard “Lennie” DeSantis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard “Lennie” DeSantis, 59, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 26, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Leonard and Ruth (Reynolds) DeSantis. On August 6, 2016, he married...
27 First News
Angel Cancel, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angel Cancel, 96 of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Smith’s Mill Health Campus, with his family by his side. He was born November 16, 1925, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Angel lived in Campbell for 50 years. He worked at the...
27 First News
Rick Menough, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Menough, of Salem, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rick Menough, please visit our floral store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Debra Kay (Schrader) Prendergast, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Kay (Schrader) Prendergast, 66, beloved mother and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by family. She entered this world on February 3, 1956 in Alliance Ohio. Born to the late James and Mary (Morrison) Schrader. She...
27 First News
Vivian Leigh Stanley, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Vivian L. Stanley, 64 Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Stanley was born July 12, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Will Stanley and Mary Jo Gray. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, listening to 2Pac,...
27 First News
Ronald D. Collins, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald D. Collins, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Sunday, September 25, 2022, while at home following an extended illness. He was 68. Ronald was born on July 21, 1954, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, a son to Paul E. and Dorothy (Morrison)...
27 First News
Vincent “Vince” Justin Whitehead, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vincent Justin Whitehead, 35, of Warren, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Whitehead, lovingly known as “Vince”, was born February 7, 1987 in Warren, a son of Keith and Vanessa Jenkins Whitehead. He was a 2005 graduate of...
Comments / 0