ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Jo Anne Haas, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Jo Anne Haas, age 68 of Canfield, Ohio, passed away at her daughter’s home in Warren, Ohio. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 27, 1953 to Joseph and Margaret (Pritchard) Connolly. Jo Anne is survived be her...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Stanley Artar, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Artar, 97, of Struthers, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers. Stanley was born October 20, 1924 in Powhatan Point, Ohio, a son of Andrew Ortar and Anna (John) Kastrevec. He was a graduate of Powhatan Point High School...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Kathleen J. Robertson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Robertson, 73 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 28, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of late Deloris McNutt. Kathleen was a member of Sacred Heart Church in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Herman Andrew Kloos, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman Andrew Kloos, 79 passed away on September 23, 2022, at Salem Region Medical Center surrounded by his family. Herman was born on November 6, 1942, one of five siblings of Frank and Pauline (Welther) Kloos in Salem, Ohio. On November 2, 1963, he was...
SALEM, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbiana, OH
City
Salem, OH
City
Elkton, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Columbiana, OH
Obituaries
27 First News

Lula M. Callahan, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lula M. Callahan, age 98 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born on September 18, 1924, to the late Clyde and Luella Davis Morgan. She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Lila Hansen, Robert Wilson, John Wilson, Bonita...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
27 First News

Thomas Allen Ditchey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Allen Ditchey, 46 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. He was born May 2, 1976, in Warren, Ohio, the son of David A. and Yvonne (Light) Ditchey.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey David Ross, Sr., 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on September 12, 1962 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Albert and Joyce Ross. He was a bricklayer for over 30 years for Local 9...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
27 First News

Betty J. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Jones, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Betty was born June 1, 1955 to L.C. and Melzena (Holmes) Hall. After graduating from East High School in 1973, Betty held several administrative positions in health care and with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
27 First News

Evelyn L. Pauley, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn L. Pauley of Mineral Ridge formerly of Powersville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in her residence with family members by her side. She was 98 years old. Evelyn was born in Virginia, Minnesota on May 12, 1924,...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., 32 Youngstown departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus. Ya-Ya was born March 25, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Yarnell Mister Green, Sr., and Harriet Blair. Yarnell was an...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

John Pence, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Pence, 56, passed away Friday evening, September 23, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. John was born May 10, 1966, in Youngstown, a son of Rudolph “Skip” and Beverly Pence. John graduated from Austintown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Lillian Ann Campbell, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Ann Campbell, 81, of Poland, Ohio, died Friday morning, September 23, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born October 27, 1940, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of William and Margaret (Edie) Cameron and was a lifelong area resident. Lillian was a...
POLAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice Of The Valley#Hospice House#Beaver Local High School#The First Energy#The U S Army
27 First News

Virginia “Jean” (Vlasic) Gundy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Virginia “Jean” Gundy (nee Vlasic) who died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94. She was born November 6, 1927, to Thomas and Barbara Lorkovich...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Leonard “Lennie” DeSantis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard “Lennie” DeSantis, 59, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born November 26, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Leonard and Ruth (Reynolds) DeSantis. On August 6, 2016, he married...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Angel Cancel, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angel Cancel, 96 of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Smith’s Mill Health Campus, with his family by his side. He was born November 16, 1925, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Angel lived in Campbell for 50 years. He worked at the...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Rick Menough, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ricky Menough, of Salem, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rick Menough, please visit our floral store.
SALEM, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
27 First News

Debra Kay (Schrader) Prendergast, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Kay (Schrader) Prendergast, 66, beloved mother and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on Sunday, September 25, 2022 surrounded by family. She entered this world on February 3, 1956 in Alliance Ohio. Born to the late James and Mary (Morrison) Schrader. She...
ALLIANCE, OH
27 First News

Vivian Leigh Stanley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Vivian L. Stanley, 64 Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Stanley was born July 12, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Will Stanley and Mary Jo Gray. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, listening to 2Pac,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Ronald D. Collins, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald D. Collins, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Sunday, September 25, 2022, while at home following an extended illness. He was 68. Ronald was born on July 21, 1954, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, a son to Paul E. and Dorothy (Morrison)...
HERMITAGE, PA
27 First News

Vincent “Vince” Justin Whitehead, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vincent Justin Whitehead, 35, of Warren, transitioned to eternal peace on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Whitehead, lovingly known as “Vince”, was born February 7, 1987 in Warren, a son of Keith and Vanessa Jenkins Whitehead. He was a 2005 graduate of...
WARREN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy