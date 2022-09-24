NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Come and see what our ancestors’ lives were like during the Civil War in a free event in New Bern. The New Bern Historical Society will be hosting an event on Saturday, October 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Civil War re-enactors from the 5th and 7th North Carolina Infantry Regiments will set up period camps in the New Bern Battlefield Park.

