carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City man accused of trafficking heroin
MOREHEAD CITY - A Morehead City man was arrested for trafficking heroin in Craven and Carteret County. Deshon Baryon Ward, 31, is accused of trafficking and possessing between 14 and 28 grams of heroin and opium. Ward also faces charges for speeding in excess of 25 mph and felony identity...
WITN
Man found not guilty on murdering grandmother yet guilty of other charges
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Craven County man was found not guilty of killing his grandmother, yet he was found guilty of several other felonies. James Gizzi was on trial for the shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. The woman was killed back on February 4, 2019. An autopsy said the 68-year-old Thompson was shot in the head before her home was set on fire.
wcti12.com
Carteret County Sheriff's Office looking for missing teen
NEWPORT, Carteret County — The Carteret County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen. Yosmery Gabriel Lopez, 15, was last seen at her home in Newport. Lopez is described as 4'6" tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater,...
Carteret County Public Schools names next superintendent
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A former teacher and administrator for Pitt County Schools and a current member of the Carteret County Public Schools system has been chosen as its next superintendent. The CCPS board of education voted unanimously for Richard Paylor during a special-called meeting Monday afternoon. Last Friday, the school system announced current Superintendent […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 24, 25 & 26
Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25, at home peacefully surrounded by her family. The family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived by her son, Darren Yarborough and wife, Tammy of Waynesboro, VA; granddaughter, Nicole Yarborough of Beaufort, NC; three grandsons, Geoffrey Scott Yarborough of Sanford, NC; Collin Zbehlik Yarborough and wife, Emily of Denver, CO.
Deputies investigating robbery of Craven County store
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the robbery of a convenience store that happened Wednesday night. Deputies responded around 8:40 p.m. to Mills Country Store at 3710 River Road in Vanceboro in reference to a robbery. A suspect armed with a gun took cash from the register and fled […]
wunc.org
Lawyers are seeking clients for Camp Lejeune water claims. But veterans may be better off waiting.
It’s been more than a month since President Joe Biden signed a bill that makes it easier for people to sue the government for illnesses from contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, the military training facility in Jacksonville, N.C. By some estimates, more than 1 million veterans, family members and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport man caught after stealing car
JACKSONVILLE - A Newport man was recently arrested for stealing a car in Onslow County. Michael Edward Moss, 32, was charged with the larceny of a 1989 Ford Mustang from Precision Motorsports and turning onto 523 Freedom Way in Jacksonville. Moss was apprehended after Jacksonville police reviewed video footage, according...
carolinacoastonline.com
School board calls special meeting
BEAUFORT - In the wake of Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announcing his resignation Thursday, the Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the school system’s central office in Beaufort. The purpose of the meeting will be to consider personnel matters, including...
Richlands alumni providing scholarships to Onslow County students for mental health, addiction
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Richlands High School alumni are helping students in their community make a difference in the lives of people who struggle with mental health and addiction. The Wildcat Angel Fund honors the memory of friends they’ve lost in the hopes of helping others in the future. Patrick Dean and Jordan Brown […]
WITN
Public display of life during the Civil War coming up
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Come and see what our ancestors’ lives were like during the Civil War in a free event in New Bern. The New Bern Historical Society will be hosting an event on Saturday, October 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Civil War re-enactors from the 5th and 7th North Carolina Infantry Regiments will set up period camps in the New Bern Battlefield Park.
coastalreview.org
Sneads Ferry, Newport shaped by Marine Corps neighbors
The military has been a boon to North Carolina’s economy. It has brought in millions in government spending, thousands of jobs, and generations of families eager to live and retire where they used to serve. Newspapers, historians, and the media often focus on large cities, base locations such as...
newbernnow.com
MetroNet, ABC Permits, Utilities, Appointments Among Items on New Bern BOA Meeting Agenda — Sept. 27
The Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1....
WITN
Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties. According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99. The Walmart on Regency Boulevard...
wcti12.com
Large alligator spotted in Hyde County
FAIRFIELD, Hyde County — Some people in Hyde County saw a large alligator crossing a road Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Starlyn Swain, of Fairfield, shared these photos with us.
carolinacoastonline.com
Matthew Rushing, 43; incomplete
Matthew Paul Rushing, 43, of Newport, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
WITN
Hurricane Fiona impacts stops Indian Beach cruising
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Impacts from Hurricane Fiona are stopping drivers from cruising on one Eastern Carolina beach. The Indian Beach police department posted to social media that beach driving is closed until further notice. Officials say they ended traffic on the beach because they are experiencing storm surges and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pollocksville survived a hurricane, but recovery has taken time
POLLOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Residents of North Carolina are waiting out hurricane season with fingers crossed, hoping no big storms impact our coast. The tiny town of Pollocksville is doing the same while working on recovery from Florence. Pollocksville has been through a lot, and Mayor Jay Bender has been...
Pumpkin Patch event coming to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Fall is now here and you know what that means: pumpkins! Starting on Saturday, Christ Church in New Bern will be hosting its 19thannual Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkins are scheduled to be delivered on Saturday at 9 am on Pollock Street. All funds from the event will go directly to […]
carolinacoastonline.com
The Salvation Army sees increased food needs while preparing for Christmas assistance
— As The Salvation Army of Carteret County prepares to accept applications for its Christmas Angel Tree program to provide toys to needy children, Maj. Aaron Goldfarb said he’s also seeing an increase in residents seeking food assistance. “About 60% of our clients seeking food assistance right now are...
