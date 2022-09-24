Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Former Louisville EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments
The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some the of businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kevon...
WHAS 11
West End School going co-ed
About 150 females will enroll for the 2024 school year. There's work to raise the $4 million needed for the project, the school already had $6 million from pledges.
KRMG
Kentucky high school teacher says snakes, mice falling from classroom ceilings
Kentucky high school teacher says snakes, mice falling from classroom ceilings Other teachers at the high school also complained about mice allegedly falling from the ceiling.
WLKY.com
PREVIEW: High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 23
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch the highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player up top. St. X 13, Trinity 8 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Manual 21, Ballard 0. Male 36, Butler 0. Atherton 58, Seneca 27. Holy Cross...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'Community first'; Louisville Urban League breaks ground on senior primary care clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new senior primary care clinic is expected to open in west Louisville next summer. On Saturday, the Louisville Urban League broke ground on the new 7,500-square-foot medical building that will focus on improving seniors' access to care. The new CenterWell Primary Care Clinic will be...
Louisville offers Woodford County standout after visit to campus
One day after making another trip to the University of Louisville campus, Woodford County High School standout Makhi Smith received some good news from the staff. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Smith, who is a member of the Class of 2025, was extended a scholarship offer by Louisville. It's the third offer...
Louisville Cardinal
Cardinal Palooza Starts the Weekend With A Blast
The Parent and Family Association and the SAB held an exciting venue on Friday that featured a mechanical bull, an inflatable obstacle course, and a Super Sonic spinning carnival ride for the students and parents. Families and students enjoyed the first fall day with excitement and closeness with food and games to engage with.
Wave 3
Some Louisville streets to temporarily close for emergency sewer line repair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A portion of South Third Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard shut down on Monday for an emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement. Third Street was closed to through traffic between West Liberty and Guthrie streets on Monday. MSD said West Muhammad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
JCPS 4th grade class featured in The New York Times
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public School 4th grade class was recently featured in The New York Times. Back in August, an editor with The New York Times emailed JCPS asking if they would like to participate in a learning project. JCPS agreed, and editors spent two virtual...
Wave 3
Controversial book ‘Gender Queer’ allowed to stay in JCPS libraries, board votes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A graphic novel memoir that some parents wanted pulled from Jefferson County Public School library shelves will remain in schools following a School-Based Decision Making Council Meeting on Monday. The book “Gender Queer: A Memoir,” by Maia Kobabe, was purchased for multiple Jefferson County high school...
Wave 3
UofL to support, preserve photo collection from Courier-Journal’s history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced a partnership with Louisville’s Courier-Journal to preserve millions of photos taken through it’s 154-year history. On Monday, the university said an estimated three million photographs and negatives from the Courier-Journal and its parent company, Gannett, will be transferred to...
Courier Journal donates 'priceless' photo collection to University of Louisville
To ensure future generations can look back on defining moments in Louisville's history, The Courier Journal is donating its library of an estimated 3 million photographs and negatives to the University of Louisville Archives and Special Collections. The Courier Journal, winner of 11 Pulitzer Prizes throughout its 154-year history, was joined by its parent company, Gannett, in donating the collection, which is being appraised and is expected to be worth tens of millions of dollars. This move...
Check out this week's Associated Press Kentucky high school football polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Nicholas County 10. Campbellsville 8. Paintsville 7. Bishop Brossart 1. Related coverage:See how Jason Frakes voted in this week's polls. Class 2A.
