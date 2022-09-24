To ensure future generations can look back on defining moments in Louisville's history, The Courier Journal is donating its library of an estimated 3 million photographs and negatives to the University of Louisville Archives and Special Collections. The Courier Journal, winner of 11 Pulitzer Prizes throughout its 154-year history, was joined by its parent company, Gannett, in donating the collection, which is being appraised and is expected to be worth tens of millions of dollars. This move...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO