WHAS 11

West End School going co-ed

About 150 females will enroll for the 2024 school year. There's work to raise the $4 million needed for the project, the school already had $6 million from pledges.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Cardinal

Cardinal Palooza Starts the Weekend With A Blast

The Parent and Family Association and the SAB held an exciting venue on Friday that featured a mechanical bull, an inflatable obstacle course, and a Super Sonic spinning carnival ride for the students and parents. Families and students enjoyed the first fall day with excitement and closeness with food and games to engage with.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS 4th grade class featured in The New York Times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public School 4th grade class was recently featured in The New York Times. Back in August, an editor with The New York Times emailed JCPS asking if they would like to participate in a learning project. JCPS agreed, and editors spent two virtual...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL to support, preserve photo collection from Courier-Journal’s history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced a partnership with Louisville’s Courier-Journal to preserve millions of photos taken through it’s 154-year history. On Monday, the university said an estimated three million photographs and negatives from the Courier-Journal and its parent company, Gannett, will be transferred to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

Courier Journal donates 'priceless' photo collection to University of Louisville

To ensure future generations can look back on defining moments in Louisville's history, The Courier Journal is donating its library of an estimated 3 million photographs and negatives to the University of Louisville Archives and Special Collections. The Courier Journal, winner of 11 Pulitzer Prizes throughout its 154-year history, was joined by its parent company, Gannett, in donating the collection, which is being appraised and is expected to be worth tens of millions of dollars. This move...
LOUISVILLE, KY
