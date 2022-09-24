Read full article on original website
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
BBC
Dimorphos: Nasa flies spacecraft into asteroid in direct hit
The American space agency's Dart probe has smashed into an asteroid, destroying itself in the process. The collision was intentional and designed to test whether space rocks that might threaten Earth could be nudged safely out of the way. Dart's camera returned an image per second, right up to the...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
Colossal Biosciences Spins Out Form Bio to Revolutionize Computational Life Sciences
DALLAS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Colossal Biosciences, the de-extinction company behind the woolly mammoth and thylacine, today announced the launch of Form Bio, a new independent company offering a breakthrough computational life sciences platform. Form Bio enters the market with an oversubscribed $30M Series A funding round led by JAZZ Venture Partners with participation from Thomas Tull, Colossal lead investor. Form Bio offers an advanced, comprehensive software platform that replaces cumbersome, code-heavy processes with simple, user-friendly software, empowering scientists to reach discoveries and breakthroughs in less time and with less effort. Form Bio is the first technology spinout from Colossal, whose strategy includes commercializing scientific innovations on its path to de-extinction through new, independently operating companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005221/en/ L to R: Andrew Busey - Co-CEO, Form Bio, Brandi Cantarel, Ph.D. - Director of Bioinformatics, Form Bio, Kent Wakeford - Co-CEO, Form Bio, Claire Aldridge, Ph.D. - Chief Strategy Officer, Form Bio, Ben Lamm - Co-Founder, Form Bio and Co-Founder & CEO, Colossal Biosciences (Photo: Business Wire)
BBC
Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story
Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
BBC
"It put my life in great jeopardy" - the Tanzanian tackling a taboo
"For us here in Tanzania, it would have been the end of the world." The father of Tanzania's first Olympic swimmer is talking to his daughter, confessing in truth, as he tries to explain why he hid a condition that killed at least five of his relatives from her. A...
