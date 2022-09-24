Read full article on original website
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles & Queen Consort Camilla's Marital Tensions 'Sky-Rocketed' After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Bombshell' Interview
Has someone ordered couple's therapy for the King and Queen?. The royal heirs may need their relationship repaired after a source revealed King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla had been facing a great deal of marital woes prior to taking over the British throne. Article continues below advertisement. "It's...
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
King Charles: New royal cypher revealed
The cypher of King Charles III has been revealed, showing an image to be used by government departments and on state documents and post boxes. It was personally chosen by the King, from a range of designs produced by the College of Arms. The monogram combines his initial "C" and...
Queen's final knighthoods go to Williams and Iger
Star Wars composer John Williams and former Disney CEO Bob Iger were the last honorary knights to be approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Williams, 91, was cited for his services to film music, while Iger was recognised for his contribution to UK/US relations. The honours list, published on...
Queen Elizabeth II: Picture of chapel ledger stone released
The first picture of the new ledger stone marking the Queen's final resting place in Windsor has been released by Buckingham Palace. The black burial stone has been set into the floor of the George VI Memorial Chapel, where the monarch was buried on Monday. The stone is engraved in...
Spotlight on Charles: King of a union 'at risk'
Former Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers has acknowledged there are risks to the future stability of the UK but believes King Charles and the Royal Family will continue to provide an important symbol of unity she hopes will be part of a process of "continuing positive advocacy for keeping our nation together".
