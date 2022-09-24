ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega County, AL

ABC 33/40 News

I-Team: Water quality testing finds high levels of 'forever chemicals' in Gadsden

GADSDEN, AL (WBMA) - Concerned about what's in your water? Following some alarming test results from the Gadsden water system ABC3340 conducted its own independent testing. We were looking for PFAS, a group of contaminants known as 'forever chemicals' because they take decades to breakdown. Those chemicals are used in things like flame resistant clothing and non-stick cooking pans.
CBS 42

Boater missing in Lay Lake identified

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
wbrc.com

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers seeking information in homicide case

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identity or arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 22-year-old Dontez Garrett. On Sept. 25 around 8:00 p.m., Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of...
Shelby Reporter

Body of missing boater is recovered

PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
WAFF

Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.
thecutoffnews.com

Gadsden, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
WSB Radio

2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
AL.com

Alabama receives $16 million to fight the opioid crisis

White House officials announced $16 million in funding Friday for Alabama to fight the opioid crisis by increasing access to treatment and overdose reversal drugs. Drug overdose deaths have risen in Alabama and across the nation since the start of the pandemic, driven in large part by illicit fentanyl that has flooded the illegal drug market. Fentanyl is an opioid that is much more powerful than heroin and most prescription drugs. It’s often mixed with other opioids or pills sold on the street.
etxview.com

Students safe at Ben Russell after a rumor about possible threat

Thursday morning was an eventful time for administration at Benjamin Russell High School after word started circulating about a safety threat. A message was sent to parents, faculty and staff Thursday morning at 9:24 a.m. to explain the rumored threat. “This message is to inform you that a rumor is...
wbrc.com

Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
