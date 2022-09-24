Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
WATCH: Trussville mayor addresses student threat at high school
Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat is holding a news conference at 10:30 A.M. This is in response to a threat made by a student at the school last year.
ABC 33/40 News
I-Team: Water quality testing finds high levels of 'forever chemicals' in Gadsden
GADSDEN, AL (WBMA) - Concerned about what's in your water? Following some alarming test results from the Gadsden water system ABC3340 conducted its own independent testing. We were looking for PFAS, a group of contaminants known as 'forever chemicals' because they take decades to breakdown. Those chemicals are used in things like flame resistant clothing and non-stick cooking pans.
ABC 33/40 News
Trussville parents concerned about transparency from BOE following student threat
TRUSSVILLE, AL (ABC 33/40)~ Parents in Trussville are speaking out in frustration following a recent student threat. According to Superintendent Pattie Neill, the incident began last year(2021) when school officials at Hewitt Trussville high school found a book with a list inside. The list, written by a student, contained 37...
3rd Annual Jacksonville High School Community vendor/yard sale
Jacksonville, AL – On Saturday, October 1st from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm the Jacksonville High School PTO will host the 3rd Annual JHS Community vendor/yard sale. This event takes place at 1000 George Douthit Dr SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265 and is a community vendor/yard sale event.
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
wbrc.com
Bessemer restaurant and catering business owner concerned over utilities billing
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County woman says her water is shut off multiple times a month by Bessemer Utilities, causing issues for her restaurant and catering business. It all began in November 2021 when Bessemer Utilities surprised Chef Julia May at Homestyle Kitchen with a $41,000 bill. “When...
Boater missing in Lay Lake identified
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The body of the missing boater was located around 8 a.m. Sunday. The victim has been identified as David Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. His body was located near the same location he went missing in Spring Creek on Lay Lake. A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday […]
Alabama county ends practice of keeping pregnant women in jail awaiting rehab beds
Following reporting this month by AL.com, Etowah County in northeast Alabama ended a policy that often held women accused of drug use during pregnancy in jail for weeks or months before trial while pregnant or just after giving birth. Attorneys for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women became aware of...
wbrc.com
Central Alabama Crime Stoppers seeking information in homicide case
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identity or arrest of the person(s) responsible for the murder of 22-year-old Dontez Garrett. On Sept. 25 around 8:00 p.m., Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of...
Shelby Reporter
Body of missing boater is recovered
PELHAM – The body of a missing boater has been recovered. On Saturday, Sept. 24 at approximately 11:33 a.m. an incident occurred on Lay Lake in Shelby County that resulted in a missing boater. A 2022 Ranger bass boat was found vacant in the area and the search began...
WAFF
Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 39-year-old man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 23 for allegedly impersonating a peace officer. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office began receiving complaints in 2019 about a man identifying himself as an undercover drug agent at bars and clubs in Marshall County. The man was identified as Alvaro Jimenez, but there was not enough information to charge him at the time.
‘Kind, creative, intelligent’ high school senior mourned after fatal Jefferson County crash
A Jefferson County high school is mourning the loss of a student killed in a crash earlier this week. Wyatt Hunter Sargent, 17, died Wednesday. He was a senior at Oak Grove High School. Authorities said Sargent was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado on Toadvine Road Wednesday when, at 11:51...
thecutoffnews.com
Gadsden, AL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Talladega County; reward offered for tips
One man was killed and another was wounded in a hail of gunfire Sunday night in Talladega County, authorities said. A reward starting at $1,000 was offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of the suspect responsible for killing 22-year-old Sylacauga resident Dontez Lamar Garrett, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
Alabama receives $16 million to fight the opioid crisis
White House officials announced $16 million in funding Friday for Alabama to fight the opioid crisis by increasing access to treatment and overdose reversal drugs. Drug overdose deaths have risen in Alabama and across the nation since the start of the pandemic, driven in large part by illicit fentanyl that has flooded the illegal drug market. Fentanyl is an opioid that is much more powerful than heroin and most prescription drugs. It’s often mixed with other opioids or pills sold on the street.
etxview.com
Students safe at Ben Russell after a rumor about possible threat
Thursday morning was an eventful time for administration at Benjamin Russell High School after word started circulating about a safety threat. A message was sent to parents, faculty and staff Thursday morning at 9:24 a.m. to explain the rumored threat. “This message is to inform you that a rumor is...
wbrc.com
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
