Prep cross country: Montgomery’s Hanne Thomsen, Jude DeVries headline talented crop of local runners

Hanne Thomsen and Jude DeVries both had incredible cross country seasons for Montgomery last year.

DeVries, a senior and arguably the top returning boys runner in the county, posted a top-10 finish at the North Coast Section championships and earned a trip to state, while Thomsen is coming off a freshman season for the ages where she captured two state titles (one in track and field) and broke multiple longtime records.

And now, as the 2022 season starts to ramp up, they appear poised to reach even greater heights this fall.

“For both of them, goal one is to win NCS and goal two is to win state,” Montgomery head coach Melody Karpinski said.

Those goals seem to be well in reach.

Thomsen is the defending CIF Division 3 state champion for cross country and won a state championship in the 3,200 meters in track and field in the spring. She’s already won her first three races of the 2022 season, blowing away the fields at the Rancho Invitational, the Lowell Invitational and the Viking Opener. And she’s not just winning but doing so in record-setting ways.

Her time of 16 minutes, 11 seconds at the 3-mile Rancho Invite was the second fastest 3-mile time for girls in Redwood Empire history, second to only Julia Stamps’ 15:54 in 1999, according to Redwoodempirerunning.com.

At the Viking Opener on the 2-mile course at Spring Lake, Thomsen ran a 10:42 to break Stamps’ Redwood Empire sophomore record which had stood for nearly 30 years. Thomsen’s 2-mile time currently stands as second best in the entire country and her 3-mile time ranks in the top 10 nationally, per athletic.net.

With a resume like that after just one year of high school competition, how much better can she really get?

“Quite a bit,” Karpinski said. “She’s not going that hard, honestly.”

That’s because Thomsen has almost never been challenged in local races and often finishes minutes ahead of the next closest finisher. Karpinski has made it a priority this year to enter her into more showcases and invitationals against other nationally ranked runners in search of better competition.

Thomsen feels ready for the challenge.

“The track season I definitely grew a lot, got stronger,” Thomsen said. “Over the summer, I was sick and injured a bit, but I think coming in at Rancho I felt a lot stronger than I did last season. So I’m really excited to see what I can do.”

DeVries has taken a different route to the top of the local boys distance -food chain.

For most of high school, running was a secondary sport behind basketball. Still, he had enough talent to qualify for the Division 5 state meet as a freshman at Victory Christian Academy. He transferred to Montgomery at the start of his sophomore year and the Vikings staff was eager to have him, but he essentially stepped away from running when the pandemic hit. Even when sports returned for an abbreviated spring season, he chose basketball over track and field and cross country.

Ultimately, he returned to running at the start of his junior year in 2021, thanks in large part to some words of encouragement from Bryan Bradley, Montgomery’s head coach who died during a practice last fall.

“Every single race, my No. 1 goal is to honor God through my running and then my other goal is to make Bryan proud, because he’s the one who really kept me around for running,” DeVries said.

While he’s self-critical of his running last year, DeVries delivered some impressive results.

In cross country, he took third in the NBL-Oak, seventh in NCS Division 3 and had a top-60 finish at state. In track and field, he won both the NBL and NCS Redwood Empire titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 but came up short of qualifying for state.

He used his shortcomings as motivation this past summer, most of which he spent in Tahoe with Sonoma Academy senior Tiernan Colby for altitude training. DeVries said he entered last year’s cross country season with less than 30 miles of offseason training under his belt. This year, he’s coming in with more than 600 miles.

“I definitely feel like a stronger runner and I’m more motivated to run,” he said. “Excited to see what Tiernan does, too.”

The training partners are shaping up to be the top two boys cross country runners in the area this fall. Colby just recorded the fastest boys 3-mile time in Redwood Empire history at the Woodbridge Invitational last weekend, clocking a 14:38.2, a mark that stands at No. 6 in the entire NCS. Meanwhile, DeVries currently holds the fastest 2-mile time in the NCS with 9:43.9, which he ran at the Viking Opener last weekend.

That time shattered DeVries’ former personal best of 10:13.7 and his 3-mile time from the Rancho Invite of 14:52 tops his former best by more than 40 seconds.

“This past year has been the most focused I’ve ever seen him and this summer he really committed all-in,” Karpinski said. “This is the first all-in version of Jude; probably started back in January when he went all-in. Before it was all just casual talent, so now this is some serious competition and he’s got some D1 schools looking at him.”

Other storylines to follow this season:

Boys

No other teams in the area can match Maria Carrillo’s depth. They may not have the star power they have in years past but their talent at their top five spots — senior Sean Gubera, sophomore Jack Wilson, senior Jonathan Donohue, junior Grant Sanderson and junior Gabriel Sitton — is as good as its ever been.

The Pumas stack up as the favorites to bring home their ninth consecutive league title this fall and make a deep run as a team in the postseason. Maria Carrillo and Campolindo, who have 11 combined section titles since 2012, appear set to once again be the top two teams in Division 3 in the North Coast Section. Campolindo won last season and Maria Carrillo finished third.

Sonoma Academy senior Tiernan Colby appears poised for a stellar fall campaign. As mentioned above, he set the Redwood Empire all-time 3-mile record at the Woodbridge Invitational last week, breaking the mark of 14:41 set by Maria Carrillo’s Jacob Donohue last fall. That’s almost a full minute faster than the next closest 3-mile time from an NCS Division 5 runner so far this season.

“I was happy with the time, especially that early in the season, and I think it’s a good steppingstone,” Colby said. “The real goal is in November at the state meet and hopefully I can win the NCS meet, but I know there’s a lot of young talent ready to meet me there. I’m just looking forward to the rest of the season and what I can do to be at my best for state.”

Petaluma returns the bulk of its top runners from its VVAL championship team last season, the first cross country league title the Trojans have won since 2012. Five of their six runners who placed in the top 14 of last year’s league championship meet are set to return this fall. They are senior Javier Gutierrez, junior Raymond Somoff, sophomore Mattias Morehouse, junior Flynn Shoop and senior Max Bloom.

Other runners to watch

Tiernan Colby, senior, Sonoma Academy

Sean Gubera, senior, Maria Carrillo

Jared Hayes, senior, Piner

Andrew Stevens, senior, Santa Rosa

Nathan Gibson, senior, Ukiah

Girls

Maria Carrillo and Montgomery could be in the hunt for the NCS Division 3 title this fall. Both are probably looking up at Campolindo, the eight-time defending champs, but the Pumas and the Vikings have the talent to be among the best teams in the division. Maria Carrillo last won a section title in 2013 and Montgomery’s last was back in 2001. Crosscountryexpress.com, a running blog, recently ranked Maria Carrillo and Montgomery as the No. 2 and 3 teams, respectively, in Division 3.

Like the Petaluma boys, Casa Grande’s girls appear to be in good shape to repeat as VVAL champs. The Gauchos return five of their six runners who finished in the top 14 of the VVAL championship meet last year, including top runner sophomore Avery Codington.

Other runners to watch

Seelah Kittlestrom, sophomore, Montgomery

Athena Ryan, junior, Sonoma Academy

Gracie Trenam, junior, Maria Carrillo

Avery Codington, sophomore, Casa Grande

Siena Brunetti, senior, Cardinal Newman

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.