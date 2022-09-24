ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLAC Fridays Playlist: We’ve Got Style

By Darralynn Hutson
 3 days ago

This week, we got to introduce ten powerful Detroit fashion trendsetters to you in our 2nd edition of the BLAC Stylemakers . Just like you and I, these stylemakers have learned the process of loving themselves and their bodies creating their own authentic style. We’re all trying to find our own style and create our own authentic voices so we hope that these individuals will motivate you to find your own style, cause we know that you got it. We see it on the streets, at the events and in the pages of BLAC.

This month, we focus lots on style, with features on Detroit’s own HBCU, Pensole College partnering with Byron Allen to create a portal for students to shine, or Malika Pryor paying homage to her grandmother artist and gallery owner, Dell Pryor in an exhibit opening Oct. 1. We especially love the style of our BLAC Playlist highlighting songs that focus on styling and profiling. Don’t forget to check out our BLAC recipe of the week, a lime chili steak , so fresh, so clean.

Until next week;

Stay stylish, stay free and stay aware.

Darralynn and Team BLAC

The post BLAC Fridays Playlist: We’ve Got Style appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .

Detroit’s Pensole College Partners with Byron Allen On HBCU Go

Detroit’s own media mogul Byron Allen, who launched HBCU GO — a top media supplier for the 107 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) — formed a partnership with Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design to enable students at HBCUs to produce original content. The streaming platform will launch Pensole’s FAST channel, the first […] The post Detroit’s Pensole College Partners with Byron Allen On HBCU Go appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
BLAC Fridays Playlist: Show Me What You Got

September is an active month here in Michigan; whether setting up for fashion season or preparing for fall weather; we get a chance this month to step up. If you’ve been waiting to see if it’s safe outside or reluctant to shine, we are giving you permission to show us what you got. We’ve shown […] The post BLAC Fridays Playlist: Show Me What You Got appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
SEEN: 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival

The Detroit Jazz Festival is one of the most highly anticipated musical events of the year. Every year, some of the world’s most talented jazz musicians come together in Detroit to perform for thousands of fans. BLAC was on hand to capture the sights and sounds of the annual event back in-person for the first […] The post SEEN: 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
The 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit is BACK!

After a 3 and a half year hiatus, for better, the North American International Auto Show is officially back in Detroit at Huntington Place (formerly TCF Center), albeit in a very different time of year than you may remember. The Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) planned to move from January to June for the NAIAS, […] The post The 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit is BACK! appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale Hits Theaters Sept 15

Opening in theaters September 15, the filmmakers of “Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale,” the documentary exploring the rich history of Boblo Island amusement park and its ferries are inviting you out to the theaters. Following the two oldest surviving passenger steamboats in America, “Boblo Boats” is narrated from the perspective of the beloved steamboat […] The post Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale Hits Theaters Sept 15 appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
