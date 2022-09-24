BLAC Fridays Playlist: We’ve Got Style

This week, we got to introduce ten powerful Detroit fashion trendsetters to you in our 2nd edition of the BLAC Stylemakers . Just like you and I, these stylemakers have learned the process of loving themselves and their bodies creating their own authentic style. We’re all trying to find our own style and create our own authentic voices so we hope that these individuals will motivate you to find your own style, cause we know that you got it. We see it on the streets, at the events and in the pages of BLAC.

This month, we focus lots on style, with features on Detroit’s own HBCU, Pensole College partnering with Byron Allen to create a portal for students to shine, or Malika Pryor paying homage to her grandmother artist and gallery owner, Dell Pryor in an exhibit opening Oct. 1. We especially love the style of our BLAC Playlist highlighting songs that focus on styling and profiling. Don’t forget to check out our BLAC recipe of the week, a lime chili steak , so fresh, so clean.

Until next week;

Stay stylish, stay free and stay aware.

Darralynn and Team BLAC

