PGCPS settles lawsuit with transgender teacher
After a four-year legal fight, a transgender former teacher has settled a lawsuit she brought against Prince George’s County Public Schools. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts has all the details!
Virginia students at dozens of schools plan walkouts in response to Youngkin's transgender policy changes
VIRGINIA, USA — Students at nearly 100 schools across Virginia are planning to walk out of class Tuesday in response to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. The student-run Pride Liberation Project is organizing the walk-outs on Tuesday. A...
5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 26, In Montgomery County
Today is Monday, Sept. 26 and it is the second day of Rosh Hashanah—or Jewish New Year—which marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Schools Closed: Montgomery County Public Schools are closed today. 2. Board of...
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
County to Hold Forum on Seven Locks Detention Center/Bus Depot Plans; Rockville Mayor and City Council Oppose
Montgomery County will hold a hybrid in-person/virtual community forum, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on a planned bus depot and restoration center at a 25.8-acre site along Seven Locks Road. The in-person event will be held at the Montgomery County Council first-floor lecture hall, 100 Maryland Ave. Once finalized, information about how to join the virtual meeting will be available at www.rockvillemd.gov/calendar and at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject.
DC Police investigate Northeast shooting as homicide
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast, D.C. after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died. Officials report that a shooting took place in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, NE around 3 p.m. Monday. The man was shot multiple times, including at least once in the leg. No further details have been given about the shooting, the victim or any potential suspects.
City Hall's Hopkins police hearing canceled after Councilwoman Ramos withdraws resolution
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Just days before a hearing was scheduled, Councilwoman Odette Ramos withdrew her resolution to talk about the controversial agreement between Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore Police Department to create a new police force on the campus. The hearing was scheduled for Sept. 29 and has...
Opinion: Montgomery County’s big problem
Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar
Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
Montgomery Co. schools exceed literacy expectations, but miss target for math
Reading scores were up for students last year in Montgomery County, Maryland, but math scores missed their performance target, reflecting what is being seen across the country. “We’ve seen some things that tell us a bit more about how our students have been impacted by the pandemic,” Superintendent Dr. Monifa...
Death investigation underway near popular Silver Spring trail
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a death in the area. Police are advising drivers who need to pass through Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue to expect delays and find an alternate route. Montgomery County police is handling the...
Bill To Give D.C. Residents $100 A Month For Metro Clears Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give most D.C. residents up to $100 a month to be used for Metrorail and Metrobus, effectively making public transit free — or at least significantly cheaper — for many city-based users. The council’s five-person transportation committee...
Va.-based Stratford University to close down
Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business
The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
County residents torn about proposal to ban gas-powered leaf blowers
As autumn begins and leaves are starting to turn colors and fall in Montgomery County, proposed legislation about a frequently seen and heard landscaping tool – the leaf blower – is stirring debate. County Council President Gabe Albornoz, on behalf of County Executive Marc Elrich’s administration, introduced a...
Frederick County Council To Hold Public Hearing On Sugarloaf Plan On Tuesday
Residents can testify in person, or phone in their comments. Frederick, Md (KM) The public will get the chance this week to comment on the proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan. The plan covers 20,000 acres of land from the Monocacy National Battlefield to the Montgomery County line. It would prohibit certain land uses which would overburden the rural roads in the area, or diminish the area’s natural resources through development.
3 boys arrested for armed carjacking, charged as adults in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three teenagers face charges after they carjacked two people at gunpoint in Oxon Hill Sunday. Officers said the carjacking happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 6700 block of Livingston Rd. About five minutes after police got to the location to talk to the victims, emergency […]
Virginia Teens Seek Patent for One-Of-A-Kind Walker Inspired by Grandparents
Inspired by grandparents’ mobility struggles, two high school seniors from Chantilly, Virginia, designed a one-of-a-kind walker and are working toward getting a patent for their invention. The 17-year-old best friends, Akanksha Tibrewala and Kaavya Karthikeyan, say they designed their device at the height of the pandemic. They call it...
