Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Sept. 26, In Montgomery County

Today is Monday, Sept. 26 and it is the second day of Rosh Hashanah—or Jewish New Year—which marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days. Here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Schools Closed: Montgomery County Public Schools are closed today. 2. Board of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

County to Hold Forum on Seven Locks Detention Center/Bus Depot Plans; Rockville Mayor and City Council Oppose

Montgomery County will hold a hybrid in-person/virtual community forum, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on a planned bus depot and restoration center at a 25.8-acre site along Seven Locks Road. The in-person event will be held at the Montgomery County Council first-floor lecture hall, 100 Maryland Ave. Once finalized, information about how to join the virtual meeting will be available at www.rockvillemd.gov/calendar and at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

DC Police investigate Northeast shooting as homicide

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast, D.C. after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died. Officials report that a shooting took place in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, NE around 3 p.m. Monday. The man was shot multiple times, including at least once in the leg. No further details have been given about the shooting, the victim or any potential suspects.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Opinion: Montgomery County’s big problem

Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar

Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Death investigation underway near popular Silver Spring trail

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a death in the area. Police are advising drivers who need to pass through Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue to expect delays and find an alternate route. Montgomery County police is handling the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
bethesdamagazine.com

Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business

The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County residents torn about proposal to ban gas-powered leaf blowers

As autumn begins and leaves are starting to turn colors and fall in Montgomery County, proposed legislation about a frequently seen and heard landscaping tool – the leaf blower – is stirring debate. County Council President Gabe Albornoz, on behalf of County Executive Marc Elrich’s administration, introduced a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Council To Hold Public Hearing On Sugarloaf Plan On Tuesday

Residents can testify in person, or phone in their comments. Frederick, Md (KM) The public will get the chance this week to comment on the proposed Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan. The plan covers 20,000 acres of land from the Monocacy National Battlefield to the Montgomery County line. It would prohibit certain land uses which would overburden the rural roads in the area, or diminish the area’s natural resources through development.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Virginia Teens Seek Patent for One-Of-A-Kind Walker Inspired by Grandparents

Inspired by grandparents’ mobility struggles, two high school seniors from Chantilly, Virginia, designed a one-of-a-kind walker and are working toward getting a patent for their invention. The 17-year-old best friends, Akanksha Tibrewala and Kaavya Karthikeyan, say they designed their device at the height of the pandemic. They call it...

