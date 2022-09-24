Over 20 wines to taste at La Vina Wine Festival

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – Over 20 wines will be available for tasting and purchase at the Annual La Vina Cosecha Harvest Festival in Anthony, NM.

On Sep. 24 and Sep. 25, live music, local art & craft vendors as well as southwestern food will be present at the La Vina Wine Festival. Adult admission is $20 and includes a souvenir glass and a choice of five wines or a glass of wine. There is a $10 admission for those 12 to 20 years of age. Those under the age of 12 will be admitted free. The festival will be located at 4201 NM-28, Anthony, NM 88021.

For more information you can visit: Harvest Wine Festival | La Vina Winery

